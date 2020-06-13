178 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV

Moving to Enterprise

Enterprise is often the first place people look when they move to Las Vegas, since its one of the biggest residential areas in the region. There are single-family homes in town. But, it actually offers more rentals than a lot of Nevada neighborhoods.

If you want to rent an apartment in Enterprise, start your search prepared. Gather your financial documents, like bank statements, pay stubs, tax returns, proof of employment, and letters of reference from former landlords. Moving is expensive, so be sure to be prepared to put down several months rent and a security deposit. The good news is, though, that Enterprise's vacancy rate is about 20%, so you probably won't need a broker to find you the right apartment, and therefore, you can avoid paying the extra brokers fee and keep you wallet happy.