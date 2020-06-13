Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:06 PM

178 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV

Mountain Edge
Coronado Ranch
Last updated June 13 at 01:11pm
33 Units Available
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd, Enterprise, NV
Studio
$1,401
891 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1152 sqft
New gated community with stylish interiors that include granite-look countertops, oversized windows, and energy-efficient appliances. Resort-style pool, gym and lounge area on-site. Located in Enterprise, just a short drive from McCarran International airport.
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
Coronado Ranch
28 Units Available
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,097
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1101 sqft
Make your home in Vegas at Chandler Apartment Homes in Southwest Vegas. Modern apartments feature unique floor plans, high-end kitchens, and on-site amenities that include private-parking, media center, and lush outdoor living space. Pet-friendly environment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
55 Units Available
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly community convenient to the Las Vegas Strip. Gated community with resort-style pool, media room, fitness center, children's playground and abundant covered parking. Easy access to I-15 and I-215.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,421
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living minutes from The Strip. Ultra-modern community with coffee bar, fitness center, cyber lounge and electric vehicle charging. Resort-like pool. Pet-friendly community. Designer kitchens and wood-style flooring.
Last updated June 3 at 02:17pm
6 Units Available
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This sleek, modern community offers recently renovated homes. On-site amenities are numerous and include a fitness center, pool with spa area and open green space. Lavish interiors with open floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Coronado Ranch
38 Units Available
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1330 sqft
Conveniently positioned for easy access to the Las Vegas Strip. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens, laundries and private patios. Picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse and two swimming pools on-site. Cable TV and garage parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1599 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2160 sqft
Luxury living near I-15 and S Las Vegas Blvd. Apartments have ceiling fans and custom cabinets. Granite counters. Community amenities include a coffee bar and swimming pool.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
11829 Galvani
11829 Galvani Street, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$1,975
2774 sqft
5 bedroom home close to the Raider practice facility, M Resort, Costco and now many shops and restaurants. Easy access to I15. About 15 mins to McCarren.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9706 Cluny Avenue
9706 Cluny Avenue, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2104 sqft
4 BEDROOM BEAUTY !! - Cute 4 bedroom home with 2.5 bathrooms. This home has a spacious living room. The kitchen includes black appliances, upgraded Granite Countertops and dark custom cabinets. A Super Master Bathroom. And a large backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4827 Golden Shimmer Ave
4827 West Golden Shimmer Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1731 sqft
Beautiful 3bd 2.5 bth - Two Story Home! - Warm cozy 3 bedroom home in the southwest. Downstairs has a great open layout with tile floors throughout. Kitchen also has an open feel with breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20 E. SERENE AVE #403
20 East Serene Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1097 sqft
FREE RENT UNTIL 6-30-2020! LUXURY MID RISE LIVING ON LAS VEGAS STRIP! - AMAZING 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN MANHATTAN LUXURY MID RISE LOCATED OFF THE SOUTH STRIP! OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH BRAND NEW CARPET.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2615 W Gary Ave #2026
2615 Gary Avenue, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 2 Bedroom Condo At South Gate! - Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2nd Floor Condo | Laminate and Tile Throughout The Unit | New Paint | Open Bright Floor In Living Room With Balcony | All Appliances Are Included | Large Size Bedrooms With

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6250 W Arby Ave #226
6250 West Arby Avenue, Enterprise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 2 Bedroom Condo With Attached Garage! - Charming 2 Story Condo | Open Floor Plan With The Kitchen, Living and Dining Room Area | High Ceilings And Balcony Off Of Dining Room | Black Stainless Steel Range, Microwave & Refrigerator And Nest

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southern Highlands
1 Unit Available
3713 Corpolo Ave
3713 Corpolo Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1909 sqft
Spacious home in Southern Highlands - 3 beds up and laundry upstairs. There is a large loft upstairs which is perfect for a play room; office; media room and master suite is large. The master bathroom has a separate shower and tub.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8456 Cambria Cellars Court
8456 South Cambria Cellars Court, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
4063 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bath Furnished Home - (RLNE4931965)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6568 Foley Estate Ave
6568 Foley Estate Ave, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$1,999
2751 sqft
Stunning 5 Bed 3.5 Bath 3 Floor home with a large covered balcony. - Stunning 5 Bed 3.5 Bath 3 Floor home with a large covered balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8360 Lower Trailhead Avenue
8360 Lower Trailhead Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1773 sqft
SW home in gated community - Southwest single family home in gated community with playground. The home features wood flooring downstairs, covered patio, granite counters and loft. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highlands Ranch
1 Unit Available
5348 GOLDEN BARREL
5348 Golden Barrel Avenue, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1404 sqft
SW 1 STORY HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY - SW 1 STORY HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY, WOOD FLOORS AND CUSTOM PAINT COLORS, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, BIG LIVING AREA WITH ENTERTAINMENT UNIT, SMALL YARD AND PATIO.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
6333 Sharp Rock Court
6333 Sharp Rock Court, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,599
4147 sqft
6333 Sharp Rock Court Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3 Story Double Master Suite in Coronado Ranch - Stunning 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house with Double Master Suite. House has abundant natural light throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highlands Ranch
1 Unit Available
5790 Slate Run Avenue
5790 Slate Run Avenue, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$6,999
3952 sqft
5790 Slate Run Avenue Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished 5 bedroom 4.5 bath 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms. Fully furnished, theater room. Owners invested over $250k for pool, spa, fire pits and outdoor kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rhodes Ranch
1 Unit Available
69 TALL RUFF DRIVE
69 Tall Ruff Drive, Enterprise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2781 sqft
GOLF COURSE VIEW RHODES RANCH HOME AVAILABLE W/ MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS!!! - GORGEOUS GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM BACKYARD AND 2ND FLOOR. SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9473 Alma Ridge Ave.
9473 West Alma Ridge Way, Enterprise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2135 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2,145 SQ FT HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS, GATED COMMUNITY LOCATED IN SOUTHWEST - BEAUTIFUL 2,145 SQ FT HOME IN SOUTHWEST GATED COMMUNITY HAS 3 BEDROOM, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6650 W. WARM SPRINGS RD #1064 Bldg 9
6650 West Warm Springs Road, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
938 sqft
GATED, COMMUNITY POOL CONDO IN S.W.AREA - NICE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY. HAS POOL AND PLAYGROUND. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. CEILING FANS AND COVERED PATIO.TENANTS TO PAY $50/MONTH WITH RENT FOR SEWER, WATER, & TRASH.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coronado Ranch
1 Unit Available
6452 Jade Mountain Ct
6452 Jade Mountain Ct, Enterprise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
4148 sqft
6452 Jade Mountain Ct - 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms , 4147 SQFT - Address:Jade Mountain Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3.
City GuideEnterprise
"Nevada's one of the most conservative states in the Union, but you can do what you want in Vegas and nobody judges you." (- Drew Carey)

What happens in Vegas doesnt always stay in Vegas, because sometimes it goes home to sleep in Enterprise. Enterprise, located just 15 minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas strip, is a residential neighborhood just south of Las Vegas proper, where lots of people who work and play in Vegas hang their hats at night. About 100,000 people, in fact. There are parks like Exploration Peak Park and Nevada Trails Park. If you are interested in living in one of the most fun-filled, entertaining areas in the country, Enterprise might be a good place to start your search. Its just miles from the excitement of Las Vegas, but it offers southwestern suburban neighborhoods with a low cost of living.

Moving to Enterprise

Enterprise is often the first place people look when they move to Las Vegas, since its one of the biggest residential areas in the region. There are single-family homes in town. But, it actually offers more rentals than a lot of Nevada neighborhoods.

If you want to rent an apartment in Enterprise, start your search prepared. Gather your financial documents, like bank statements, pay stubs, tax returns, proof of employment, and letters of reference from former landlords. Moving is expensive, so be sure to be prepared to put down several months rent and a security deposit. The good news is, though, that Enterprise's vacancy rate is about 20%, so you probably won't need a broker to find you the right apartment, and therefore, you can avoid paying the extra brokers fee and keep you wallet happy.

Neighborhoods

Lots of people actually consider Enterprise a neighborhood in Las Vegas. However, Enterprise is its own town, and it actually has some differentiation in it that is, life can feel different depending on where you end up living. Check out the neighborhoods below to make sure you pick the right part of Enterprise to call home.

Southern Enterprise: The south part of Enterprise is furthest away from Las Vegas. The area's home to Southern Highlands Golf Club.

Northern Enterprise : Want to be in the heart of all the action? Then it would be a good idea to choose Northern Enterprise, since it basically borders the Las Vegas strip.

Western Enterprise/Rhodes Ranch: The western part of Enterprise borders Rhodes Ranch. Rhodes Ranch is a combo living-playing facility, where people basically live in a resort-type setting.

Living in Enterprise

It goes without saying that people who live in Enterprise could hardly get bored. Las Vegas is the country's playground. The city is full of casinos, stores, shows, restaurants, bars, dance clubs, and so much more. For Enterprise residents, its less than a 15-minute drive to access everything in Las Vegas, which means that when you want to have fun, its not hard to find it.

You don't actually have to leave Enterprise and go into Las Vegas proper to be entertained. There are actually three golf courses in town the Rhodes Ranch Golf Club, the Southern Highlands Golf Club, and the Callaway Golf Center. So, if you're into golfing, you'll have no shortage of opportunities to grab your clubs and play a round. If you're not into golf, but you still like to be outdoors, there are nice parks in Enterprise to spend time in. Exploration Peak Park is a favorite with residents. Located at the entrance of the Mountains Edge community, this park is western-themed, with tons of trails and paths that lead up to the top of a big hill Exploration Peak. The top of the peak offers stunning views of Vegas and the surrounding areas. Things to do include visiting a replica of a Western town and Indian Village, going to the site of an archaeological dig, and catching a show at the outdoor amphitheater. Exploration Peak Park offers the clean fun that you really cant get in Vegas proper.

The town has all the national chain stores and restaurants within it, and just a short drive away are some of the nicest restaurants and stores in the entire world. You'll get to experience clean neighborhood living, and you'll have the country's playground right at your front door.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Enterprise?
The average rent price for Enterprise rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,690.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Enterprise?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Enterprise include Mountain Edge, and Coronado Ranch.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Enterprise?
Some of the colleges located in the Enterprise area include Roseman University of Health Sciences, College of Southern Nevada, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Nevada State College, and Touro University Nevada. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Enterprise?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Enterprise from include Las Vegas, Henderson, Paradise, Spring Valley, and North Las Vegas.

