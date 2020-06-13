178 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, NV📍
What happens in Vegas doesnt always stay in Vegas, because sometimes it goes home to sleep in Enterprise. Enterprise, located just 15 minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas strip, is a residential neighborhood just south of Las Vegas proper, where lots of people who work and play in Vegas hang their hats at night. About 100,000 people, in fact. There are parks like Exploration Peak Park and Nevada Trails Park. If you are interested in living in one of the most fun-filled, entertaining areas in the country, Enterprise might be a good place to start your search. Its just miles from the excitement of Las Vegas, but it offers southwestern suburban neighborhoods with a low cost of living.
Enterprise is often the first place people look when they move to Las Vegas, since its one of the biggest residential areas in the region. There are single-family homes in town. But, it actually offers more rentals than a lot of Nevada neighborhoods.
If you want to rent an apartment in Enterprise, start your search prepared. Gather your financial documents, like bank statements, pay stubs, tax returns, proof of employment, and letters of reference from former landlords. Moving is expensive, so be sure to be prepared to put down several months rent and a security deposit. The good news is, though, that Enterprise's vacancy rate is about 20%, so you probably won't need a broker to find you the right apartment, and therefore, you can avoid paying the extra brokers fee and keep you wallet happy.
Lots of people actually consider Enterprise a neighborhood in Las Vegas. However, Enterprise is its own town, and it actually has some differentiation in it that is, life can feel different depending on where you end up living. Check out the neighborhoods below to make sure you pick the right part of Enterprise to call home.
Southern Enterprise: The south part of Enterprise is furthest away from Las Vegas. The area's home to Southern Highlands Golf Club.
Northern Enterprise : Want to be in the heart of all the action? Then it would be a good idea to choose Northern Enterprise, since it basically borders the Las Vegas strip.
Western Enterprise/Rhodes Ranch: The western part of Enterprise borders Rhodes Ranch. Rhodes Ranch is a combo living-playing facility, where people basically live in a resort-type setting.
It goes without saying that people who live in Enterprise could hardly get bored. Las Vegas is the country's playground. The city is full of casinos, stores, shows, restaurants, bars, dance clubs, and so much more. For Enterprise residents, its less than a 15-minute drive to access everything in Las Vegas, which means that when you want to have fun, its not hard to find it.
You don't actually have to leave Enterprise and go into Las Vegas proper to be entertained. There are actually three golf courses in town the Rhodes Ranch Golf Club, the Southern Highlands Golf Club, and the Callaway Golf Center. So, if you're into golfing, you'll have no shortage of opportunities to grab your clubs and play a round. If you're not into golf, but you still like to be outdoors, there are nice parks in Enterprise to spend time in. Exploration Peak Park is a favorite with residents. Located at the entrance of the Mountains Edge community, this park is western-themed, with tons of trails and paths that lead up to the top of a big hill Exploration Peak. The top of the peak offers stunning views of Vegas and the surrounding areas. Things to do include visiting a replica of a Western town and Indian Village, going to the site of an archaeological dig, and catching a show at the outdoor amphitheater. Exploration Peak Park offers the clean fun that you really cant get in Vegas proper.
The town has all the national chain stores and restaurants within it, and just a short drive away are some of the nicest restaurants and stores in the entire world. You'll get to experience clean neighborhood living, and you'll have the country's playground right at your front door.