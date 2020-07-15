/
UNLV
117 Apartments For Rent Near UNLV
Vegas Towers
1061 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1200 sqft
Minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, Vegas Towers offers residents resort-style living with newly upgraded, condo-style apartments. Take a dip in our Brand New Outdoor Resort Pool & Hot Tub.
Evoq Apartments
3550 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$775
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1049 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
The Strip
Onyx Apartments
5150 Duke Ellington Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1691 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community offers fantastic amenities including a pool, clubhouse, fire pit, gym and game room. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Vibe
1121 Lulu Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
788 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Live at Vibe Apartments in Las Vegas, NV\nOur residents are our priority! Located walking distance to UNLV, great restaurants, shopping, airport and the Fabulous Las Vegas Strip.
Solis at Flamingo
3275 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$952
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
934 sqft
A stunning, resort-like community with a tennis court, yoga, fit pit and business center. Three pools, guest suites and a dog park on-site. Fireplaces in each unit. Close to it all.
Fusion
4340 Escondido Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$805
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$894
525 sqft
Learn More about our Community Move in by May 31, 2020 and receive $400 off the first month Why not take a LIVE tour directly from you own mobile device? We now can offer you a way to tour our community while staying in your home or office.
Prime
3875 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$925
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with 24-hour concierge service, panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, clubhouse and media room. Condo-sized rooms feature stainless steel appliances, designer granite counters and climate control. Close to McCarran International Airport.
Villa Del Sol Apartments
4255 Channel 10 Dr, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Del Sol, conveniently located in the southeast area of fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada! Only minutes from The Las Vegas Strip, you can have your choice of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment available.
Paradise Palms
Spectrum at Katie
1601 E Katie Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$898
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1085 sqft
Located near UNLV campus with quick access to I-15 and I-215 for commuters. One- and two-bedroom floor plans feature garden tubs, self-cleaning ovens and more. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour pool and gym.
Tropicana Village
4995 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$795
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1315 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tropicana Village in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Crescent Place
5055 Tamarus St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$825
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
967 sqft
We dont just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Ashton Park
4441 Escondido St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$805
786 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashton Park in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Winchester
Casa Tiempo
2850 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Tiempo in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Fifteen Fifty
1550 E Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$847
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$916
739 sqft
Fifteen Fifty Apartments is currently undergoing exciting changes that will provide even more amenities for our residents.
Marq at 1600
1600 E University Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$870
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
975 sqft
The Marq At 1600 is the perfect place to live, whether you're looking for comfort and livability or a superior location! Our community is within walking distance to The University of Nevada, Las Vegas and is just minutes from prime shopping, parks,
Vio
764 East Twain Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$690
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1250 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring walk-in closets, covered parking, and plush carpet. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a playground. Near stores like Target and Best Buy, and close to UNLV.
Aya
3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
868 sqft
Ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, these apartment homes near Boulevard Mall offer walk-in closets, private outdoor spaces and covered parking. Amenities include a gym, a pool, and a basketball court.
The Strip
220 E Flamingo Rd 120
220 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,350
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Fully Furnished 1 Bed | 1 Bath Luxury Condo. Utilities can be included for an additional charge. - Beautiful Fully Furnished 1 bdrm | 1 bath residence. Located in 16 Acre Lushly Landscaped Property Just 1 1/2 Blocks from Main Vegas Strip.
The Strip
211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1
211 E Flamingo Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,999
980 sqft
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT PLATINUM HOTEL & SPA "PRINCESS SUITE' 1 BEDROOM W/ STRIP VIEWS 1021 SQFT An oasis near the strip. Fully furnished with kitchen cookware. A king bed & a sofa-sleeper for four people.
The Strip
270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413
270 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1021 sqft
Meridian Fully Furnished 2 Bd | 2 Ba Top Floor Condo . - Fully Furnished 2 Bd / 2 Ba Condo just 1 1/2 blocks to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip in 16 Acre Gated Community.
The Strip
Siegel Suites - Checkmate
4735 Deckow Lane, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,058
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
500 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $244.
The Strip
230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132
230 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1021 sqft
Meridian 2 Bd / 2 Ba with New Laminate Flooring in Living Room & Bedroom Areas - Fully Furnished 2 Bd / 2 Ba Condo with pool view, just 1 1/2 block to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.
3123 Sonata Drive
3123 Sonata Drive, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1735 sqft
Centrally located single story townhome in gated community. This unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 car garage . Property is located next to the pool. Sunny kitchen with upgraded cabinetry and granite counter tops.