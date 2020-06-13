/
Spring Valley
196 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, NV
Chateau Nouveau
23 Units Available
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,220
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1579 sqft
Recently renovated community in southwest Las Vegas. A resort-like property with on-site tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, dog park, game room and pool. Apartments include a patio or balcony and walk-in closets.
$
Rhodes Ranch
46 Units Available
EVO
8760 W Patrick Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,356
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in style at EVO Apartments. We offer our residents an impressive selection of amenities and facilities. Relax around our resort-inspired rooftop pool or soak in the infinity edge Jacuzzi overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and mountains.
The Lakes-Country Club
9 Units Available
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes
8321 W Sahara Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is only moments from the Canyon Gate Country Club. Luxury amenities include a hot tub, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Chateau Nouveau
5 Units Available
Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,047
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with oversized garden tubs and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a coffee bar, swimming pool with hot tub and fitness center on site. Near Siena Golf Club and the Tropicana Beltway Center.
9 Units Available
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,012
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rhodes Ranch
15 Units Available
Residences at the Gramercy
9265 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1424 sqft
The Gramercy Residences offer sophisticated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments near Summerlin.
7 Units Available
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Located just south of Summerlin, with convenient access to nearby restaurants and shopping. Residents enjoy nine-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and media niches. Community offers trash valet, pool, and clubhouse.
40 Units Available
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,249
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1390 sqft
Located at the intersection of Rafael Rivera and South Buffalo Drive, this community has easy access to everything. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool and the 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private balconies and quartz countertops.
Rhodes Ranch
34 Units Available
Spectrum
9242 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,189
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1096 sqft
On the outskirts of Las Vegas, near Red Rock Canyon and Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas. High ceilings, home alarms, air conditioning and updated kitchens with two-tone paint.
11 Units Available
Sunstone Apartments
9353 W Twain Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,092
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in Spring Valley, a residential area less than 10 miles from Las Vegas. Close to the Bruce Woodbury Beltway and Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center. 24-hour gym and swimming pool on site.
The Lakes-Country Club
17 Units Available
Monaco Park
8350 W Desert Inn Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1250 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gas fireplaces, 10.5-foot ceilings, and double-paned windows. Gated community with resort-style pool and individual private garages. Pet-friendly. Located minutes from major Las Vegas resorts and casinos.
13 Units Available
Broadstone Flamingo West
9100 W Flamingo Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,039
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1262 sqft
Spring Valley 1-3 bedroom apartments, not far from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip. Barbecue grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center and on-site maintenance. Rooms boast Energy Star appliances.
9 Units Available
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,151
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1232 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhouses and apartments with fully equipped kitchens, W/D in unit and attached garages. Peaceful community with fitness center, clubhouse and sports court in convenient Spring Valley location.
Rhodes Ranch
5 Units Available
Tesora
9465 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1137 sqft
Tesora is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home.
Rhodes Ranch
50 Units Available
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,299
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1469 sqft
Luxury living just 15 minutes from the Strip. Fantastic views. Apartments feature spacious balconies, modern designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Near dining and shopping.
Rhodes Ranch
4 Units Available
Solana
8960 W Post Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,160
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1164 sqft
Exclusive luxury apartments, close to the 215 beltway, with a mix of amenities to call it a home. The only Ikea in Las Vegas is just a short stroll away.
10 Units Available
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,148
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enhance your lifestyle with luxury living at Everett Apartment Homes. This Las Vegas address is where you want to call home. Choose from several townhome-style floor plans with washer/dryer, alarm system and nine-foot ceilings.
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch
8975 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,072
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch is a pet-friendly community offering a clubhouse with coffee-bar, business center, fitness, and on-site staff. Modern, convenient units boast breakfast bars, covered outdoor-space, in-unit W/D, and gas-fireplaces, overlooking lush landscaping.
Rhodes Ranch
6 Units Available
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viviani in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Sequoia Meadows Apartments
5301 W Pioneer Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Chinatown Center and Desert Crossing make shopping and dining a cinch in this community. Apartments are cable-ready and feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to covered parking, swimming pool and fitness center.
Rhodes Ranch
3 Units Available
Martin
6655 S Fort Apache Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1125 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with outdoor seating and patio area. Gated community with community BBQ area, free Wi-Fi and fitness center. Resort-style swimming pool with mountain views. Located close Las Vegas Strip.
Sovana
1 Unit Available
Tango Bay
7413 West Russell Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
A recently renovated, resort-style community. Homes feature a fireplace, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, grill area, and clubhouse. Green community. Pet-friendly. On-site gym available.
1 Unit Available
7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020
7400 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Altair Condo - Property Id: 179507 Beautiful 1st floor, totally furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a quiet gated secure community with resort style pool and jacuzzi. Fully equipped kitchen and all linens and towels supplied.
Sovana
1 Unit Available
5947 Castell Canyon
5947 Castell Canyon St, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3367 sqft
Elegant 4 Bdrm / 2.5 Bath corner home in Desirable Southwest gated community! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home on Corner lot in Gated Community! 2 areas for formal living room. 1 Bedroom Downstairs. Large Living Room with cozy fireplace.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Spring Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,650.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Spring Valley include Rhodes Ranch, Bella Vita, Chateau Nouveau, The Lakes Country Club, and Sovana.
Some of the colleges located in the Spring Valley area include Roseman University of Health Sciences, College of Southern Nevada, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Nevada State College, and Touro University Nevada.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Spring Valley from include Las Vegas, Henderson, Paradise, North Las Vegas, and Sunrise Manor.