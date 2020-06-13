323 Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV📍
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 13
1 of 30
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 23
1 of 43
1 of 16
1 of 29
1 of 17
1 of 23
1 of 6
1 of 30
1 of 22
1 of 7
1 of 21
These days, however, the economy and the casinos will take your shovels, drain your spirits, and foreclose on your Promised Land, so you'd be wise to get out of the fast lane and settle into a nice apartment over here in Henderson. It's certainly a more relaxing place to call home, with the Vegas Strip just a twinkling of lights in the horizon of beautiful desert skies and far off mountains.
Desert Wildlife. Henderson is surrounded by miles of untamed desert, which is great whenever you see a rabbit or a fox run through the neighborhood, but not so awesome when you see something slither under your house. You see, the deadliest desert creatures are also the sneakiest. Be careful when hiking through the neighborhood parks around sunset; snakes just love to lie out on the hiking trails around this time. There are also some painful, and potentially deadly, breeds of scorpions and spiders, so check your potential apartment's pest control policy, or don’t if you like living life on the edge. And, if you get bit, stung, or poked, don't expect them to pay for a visit to the emergency room. If they do happen to pay for your trip to the emergency room, however, you’re most likely just hallucinating.
Heat. It's the desert, so obviously it's hot. What is not so obvious is that heat is deadly. No, not just for your carefully sculpted wax collection. It's also a leading cause of people over the age of sixty moving to Florida where they can beat the heat. However, it's completely bearable as long as you keep hydrated... seriously hydrated. It's best to drink about two gallons a day if you plan on leaving your apartment. And, no, I'm not exaggerating.
New Apartments. From the 110-degree summers to the occasional snowfall in winter, you can at least appreciate the fact that most apartments around here are new and very well insulated. That's great for your wallet and your comfort. However, it's really great because you won't be able to hear every single noise that your neighbors make.
Families. Henderson is a desireable town. There are parks and pools in nearly every neighborhood, many of which feature great entertainment, such as music, movies, and “theater in the park” showings. In the dog days of summer, you can take the kiddos over to Mission Hill Park to play on the splash pad, or take a short drive out to Lake Las Vegas or Lake Mead for a really cool time (pun intended).
Dogs. Dog owners rejoice! Apartments, parks, and even shopping centers around here won't just tolerate your pets, but welcome them. Many apartments feature their own private dog parks and accept breeds up to 100 pounds. However, it’s very common to get charged a pet rent.
Live on the Wild Side. Living in Henderson and the Valley means one thing: Some excellent outdoor areas and wildlife that’s well worth exploring’ll surround you at all times. Depending on the season, you can wakeboard in Lake Las Vegas or Lake Mead, and then head on up to the mountains for some snowboarding. There are some great fishing spots too, as well as some amazing hiking trails. Head a little farther out of town for some serious hiking that will take you up waterfalls and cliff sides to secluded hot springs below the Hoover Dam.
Henderson neighborhoods are divided between those above the beltway and those below the beltway. Above, you’ll find the most suburban-like areas. Below the beltway, however, there are more casinos, dive bars, and urban neighborhoods, surrounded by a rugged desert environment. Don’t worry about hauling your golf clubs up or down, though, as there are plenty of parks and golf courses both above and below the beltway. It's kind of their thing.
Paradise Valley. Sweet sounds of jazz in the park surrounded by traffic sounds from planes, trains, and automobiles on their way into sin city.
Gibson Springs. A clean, quiet neighborhood surrounded by shopping centers and casinos.
Whitney Ranch. Easily walkable to Sunset Station and the Galleria Mall. The bus routes will take you anywhere around the Las Vegas Valley, just in case that needs doing.
South Valley Ranch. Anothernice neighborhood that is right next to the bird preserve, so keep your eyes on the sky!
Green Valley North. A neighborhood of golfers, shoppers, and Vegas Strip regulars.
Green Valley South. Golf course views, quaint market shopping, and apartments that are both new and affordable.
Townsite. Also known as the Water Street District, here it's all urban loft living, live music, art walks, and old casinos.
Green Valley Ranch. Greenbelts, biking trails, tons of parks, and the District at Green Valley Ranch, a masterpiece of upscale shopping, casinos, gourmet eats, eclectic bars, and family-friendly events... and yes, your dog IS a part of the family, so bring 'em along!
McCullough Hills. Food, spirits, games, and miles of hiking trails all within walking distance of your humble abode? Yeah, you’re not dreaming, but you’ll wish you were once you spot that price tag!
Mission Hills. On the edge of the city, enjoy living near the Nevada State College, the splash pad at Mission Hills Park, and the quick commute to Lake Mead... all for a price you just can't beat.
Black Mountain. A renter's paradise, this location is great for pets with all the neighborhood parks and the Heart of Henderson hiking trails nearby.
Valleyview. A rowdy community in far east Henderson with inexpensive apartments and a quick commute to Lake Las Vegas, Lake Mead, and the Vegas Strip.
So, that's the story of Henderson and I'm sticking to it. Happy travels!
June 2020 Henderson Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
June 2020 Henderson Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Henderson rents decline sharply over the past month
Henderson rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Henderson stand at $1,103 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,367 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Henderson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Henderson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Henderson has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Henderson is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Henderson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,367 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Henderson.
- While rents in Henderson remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Tucson (+1.4%), Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $955, and $1,461 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Henderson than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Henderson’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Henderson renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List....
Here’s how Henderson ranks on:
Apartment List has released Henderson’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Henderson renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."
Key findings in Henderson include the following:
- Henderson renters gave their city an A overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Henderson were affordability and state and local taxes, which both received A+ grades.
- The areas of concern to Henderson renters are pet-friendliness (B-), quality of local schools (B) and public transit (B).
- Henderson did relatively well compared to other cities in Nevada, including Las Vegas (C), Sparks (D) and Reno (F).
- Henderson did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Denver, CO (B+), Phoenix, AZ (B-) and Los Angeles, CA (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love most things about the city I live in. It’s very convenient. But the only things I don’t like as much are how hot it gets in the summer and the lack of greenery." – Mirasol R.
- "It’s a beautiful city and it’s quiet." – Jessica J.
- "I love the view of the mountains in the background and the people are very nice." – Jannet D.
- "I like how close everything is. Anything you need is right around the corner. But it’s hard to earn enough income in certain industries." – Caitlin S.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.