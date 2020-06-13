323 Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV

Apartment Hunting Tips

Desert Wildlife. Henderson is surrounded by miles of untamed desert, which is great whenever you see a rabbit or a fox run through the neighborhood, but not so awesome when you see something slither under your house. You see, the deadliest desert creatures are also the sneakiest. Be careful when hiking through the neighborhood parks around sunset; snakes just love to lie out on the hiking trails around this time. There are also some painful, and potentially deadly, breeds of scorpions and spiders, so check your potential apartment's pest control policy, or don’t if you like living life on the edge. And, if you get bit, stung, or poked, don't expect them to pay for a visit to the emergency room. If they do happen to pay for your trip to the emergency room, however, you’re most likely just hallucinating.

Heat. It's the desert, so obviously it's hot. What is not so obvious is that heat is deadly. No, not just for your carefully sculpted wax collection. It's also a leading cause of people over the age of sixty moving to Florida where they can beat the heat. However, it's completely bearable as long as you keep hydrated... seriously hydrated. It's best to drink about two gallons a day if you plan on leaving your apartment. And, no, I'm not exaggerating.

New Apartments. From the 110-degree summers to the occasional snowfall in winter, you can at least appreciate the fact that most apartments around here are new and very well insulated. That's great for your wallet and your comfort. However, it's really great because you won't be able to hear every single noise that your neighbors make.

Families. Henderson is a desireable town. There are parks and pools in nearly every neighborhood, many of which feature great entertainment, such as music, movies, and “theater in the park” showings. In the dog days of summer, you can take the kiddos over to Mission Hill Park to play on the splash pad, or take a short drive out to Lake Las Vegas or Lake Mead for a really cool time (pun intended).

Dogs. Dog owners rejoice! Apartments, parks, and even shopping centers around here won't just tolerate your pets, but welcome them. Many apartments feature their own private dog parks and accept breeds up to 100 pounds. However, it’s very common to get charged a pet rent.

Live on the Wild Side. Living in Henderson and the Valley means one thing: Some excellent outdoor areas and wildlife that’s well worth exploring’ll surround you at all times. Depending on the season, you can wakeboard in Lake Las Vegas or Lake Mead, and then head on up to the mountains for some snowboarding. There are some great fishing spots too, as well as some amazing hiking trails. Head a little farther out of town for some serious hiking that will take you up waterfalls and cliff sides to secluded hot springs below the Hoover Dam.