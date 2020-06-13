Apartment List
/
NV
/
henderson
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

323 Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV

📍
Green Valley North
Gibson Springs
Mc Cullough Hills
Seven Hills
Green Valley South
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Green Valley North
16 Units Available
Villas at Green Valley
2362 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$985
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the golf course, UNLV and the McCarran Airport. This modern community features a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances in each unit. On-site pool, clubhouse, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Seven Hills
25 Units Available
Veritas
3370 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,068
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1289 sqft
This stunning community is located near the area's best shopping and dining, and homes feature fantastic views of the Black Mountain Range. On-site pool, internet cafe, fire pit and dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Gibson Springs
9 Units Available
Remington Canyon
1000 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,065
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere apartment complex in Green Valley includes 24-hour resort-style pool, business center, clubhouse and parking. Living spaces boast gourmet kitchens, open floor plans, ceramic tiles and walk-in closets. Excellent access to I-515 and I-215.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
McCullough Hills
23 Units Available
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,003
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1320 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to shopping, dining, and the Bruce Woodbury Parkway. In-unit washer/dryer, detached garages, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies with stunning views. Free Wi-Fi in the community lobby.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Gibson Springs
15 Units Available
Spur
985 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,198
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1390 sqft
Close to Las Vegas yet nestled within a quiet community. Featuring oversized closets, quartz counters, waterfall showerheads, and in-home laundry rooms. Amenities include a dog park and pet washing areas, a pool, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Gibson Springs
4 Units Available
Miro at The Parc
1651 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,203
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1246 sqft
Located between the Arroyo Grande Sporting Complex and Cornerstone Park, these apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious closets. The community is pet-friendly, and amenities include internet cafe, 24-hr gym, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
McCullough Hills
5 Units Available
Elevate
111 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,137
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in Las Vegas, close to Baja Fresh and Black Mountain Country Club and Golf Course. Amenities feature granite countertops, Moen faucets, and high-end appliances. Community includes dog park, lounge, and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
8 Units Available
Firenze
5880 Boulder Falls St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,081
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1163 sqft
Located near several of Southern Nevada's most noted master-planned neighborhoods, Firenze offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
McCullough Hills
1 Unit Available
Adiamo
1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set high in the foothills of Black Mountain, Adiamo offers commanding views of the Las Vegas valley.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
McCullough Hills
10 Units Available
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1339 sqft
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
Seven Hills
9 Units Available
Chateau Calais at Seven Hills
975 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chateau Calais at Seven Hills in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
McCullough Hills
6 Units Available
Townhomes at Horizon Ridge
540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1172 sqft
Just off I-515 near the Bruce Woodbury Beltway. Luxury townhomes with luscious mountain views. Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Green Valley Ranch
28 Units Available
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,290
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1410 sqft
Luxury Vegas apartment community located right between the Strip and the desert. Multi-floored apartments with one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Modern, designer features and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Gibson Springs
25 Units Available
Elysian at Stone Lake
1445 Stone Lake Cove Avenue, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,202
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1567 sqft
Great location in the heart of Cornerstone Park. Units include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and an ice maker. Community offers pool, yoga, trash valet, fire pit, guest parking and bocce court.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
36 Units Available
Domain
831 Coronado Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,117
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1390 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping and dining with easy access to the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes with washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Whitney Ranch
7 Units Available
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,070
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1268 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grills, courtyard, dog park and pool. Conveniently located by both I-15 and the 215 Beltway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
Seven Hills
9 Units Available
Sunridge Heights
3161 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sunridge Heights in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
39 Units Available
Revolution luxury apt homes
12215 Gilespie Street, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Find your fit at Revolution. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Henderson, Nevada, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Green Valley North
20 Units Available
3001 Park
3001 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1253 sqft
Located in the Green Valley neighborhood and only minutes from Wildhorse Golf Club. Community features a hot tub, gym, pool, and carport parking. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Silverado Ranch
2 Units Available
Positano
10115 Jeffreys St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Positano offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to I-215 makes for a short trip to the airport and south Strip employment centers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
Green Valley Ranch
5 Units Available
Imagine
1480 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,252
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1234 sqft
Elegant living at its best. Residents enjoy social and casual events. Spacious interiors with large windows and open floor plans. On-site resort-like pool, rooftop deck with valley views, and a heated spa.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
South Valley Ranch
7 Units Available
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,135
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Green Valley South
10 Units Available
The Invitational
1801 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1035 sqft
One of our finest communities directly located on Legacy Golf Course. We are known for our highly-rated school district and proximity to acclaimed shopping and fine dining.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
$
Gibson Springs
36 Units Available
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,166
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV! Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play.

Median Rent in Henderson

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Henderson is $1,103, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,367.
Studio
$902
1 Bed
$1,103
2 Beds
$1,367
3+ Beds
$1,990
City GuideHenderson
During the gold rush, a great pioneer told his people, "Pick up of your shovels, raise your spirits, and I will lead you to the Promised Land." When they arrived in the oasis of the Las Vegas Valley, he said, "Lay down your shovels, drink your spirits, and Viva Las Vegas, because this is the Promised Land."

These days, however, the economy and the casinos will take your shovels, drain your spirits, and foreclose on your Promised Land, so you'd be wise to get out of the fast lane and settle into a nice apartment over here in Henderson. It's certainly a more relaxing place to call home, with the Vegas Strip just a twinkling of lights in the horizon of beautiful desert skies and far off mountains.

Apartment Hunting Tips

Desert Wildlife. Henderson is surrounded by miles of untamed desert, which is great whenever you see a rabbit or a fox run through the neighborhood, but not so awesome when you see something slither under your house. You see, the deadliest desert creatures are also the sneakiest. Be careful when hiking through the neighborhood parks around sunset; snakes just love to lie out on the hiking trails around this time. There are also some painful, and potentially deadly, breeds of scorpions and spiders, so check your potential apartment's pest control policy, or don’t if you like living life on the edge. And, if you get bit, stung, or poked, don't expect them to pay for a visit to the emergency room. If they do happen to pay for your trip to the emergency room, however, you’re most likely just hallucinating.

Heat. It's the desert, so obviously it's hot. What is not so obvious is that heat is deadly. No, not just for your carefully sculpted wax collection. It's also a leading cause of people over the age of sixty moving to Florida where they can beat the heat. However, it's completely bearable as long as you keep hydrated... seriously hydrated. It's best to drink about two gallons a day if you plan on leaving your apartment. And, no, I'm not exaggerating.

New Apartments. From the 110-degree summers to the occasional snowfall in winter, you can at least appreciate the fact that most apartments around here are new and very well insulated. That's great for your wallet and your comfort. However, it's really great because you won't be able to hear every single noise that your neighbors make.

Families. Henderson is a desireable town. There are parks and pools in nearly every neighborhood, many of which feature great entertainment, such as music, movies, and “theater in the park” showings. In the dog days of summer, you can take the kiddos over to Mission Hill Park to play on the splash pad, or take a short drive out to Lake Las Vegas or Lake Mead for a really cool time (pun intended).

Dogs. Dog owners rejoice! Apartments, parks, and even shopping centers around here won't just tolerate your pets, but welcome them. Many apartments feature their own private dog parks and accept breeds up to 100 pounds. However, it’s very common to get charged a pet rent.

Live on the Wild Side. Living in Henderson and the Valley means one thing: Some excellent outdoor areas and wildlife that’s well worth exploring’ll surround you at all times. Depending on the season, you can wakeboard in Lake Las Vegas or Lake Mead, and then head on up to the mountains for some snowboarding. There are some great fishing spots too, as well as some amazing hiking trails. Head a little farther out of town for some serious hiking that will take you up waterfalls and cliff sides to secluded hot springs below the Hoover Dam.

Neighborhood Breakdown

Henderson neighborhoods are divided between those above the beltway and those below the beltway. Above, you’ll find the most suburban-like areas. Below the beltway, however, there are more casinos, dive bars, and urban neighborhoods, surrounded by a rugged desert environment. Don’t worry about hauling your golf clubs up or down, though, as there are plenty of parks and golf courses both above and below the beltway. It's kind of their thing.

Above the Las Vegas Beltway

Paradise Valley. Sweet sounds of jazz in the park surrounded by traffic sounds from planes, trains, and automobiles on their way into sin city.

Gibson Springs. A clean, quiet neighborhood surrounded by shopping centers and casinos.

Whitney Ranch. Easily walkable to Sunset Station and the Galleria Mall. The bus routes will take you anywhere around the Las Vegas Valley, just in case that needs doing.

South Valley Ranch. Anothernice neighborhood that is right next to the bird preserve, so keep your eyes on the sky!

Green Valley North. A neighborhood of golfers, shoppers, and Vegas Strip regulars.

Green Valley South. Golf course views, quaint market shopping, and apartments that are both new and affordable.

Below the Las Vegas Beltway

Townsite. Also known as the Water Street District, here it's all urban loft living, live music, art walks, and old casinos.

Green Valley Ranch. Greenbelts, biking trails, tons of parks, and the District at Green Valley Ranch, a masterpiece of upscale shopping, casinos, gourmet eats, eclectic bars, and family-friendly events... and yes, your dog IS a part of the family, so bring 'em along!

McCullough Hills. Food, spirits, games, and miles of hiking trails all within walking distance of your humble abode? Yeah, you’re not dreaming, but you’ll wish you were once you spot that price tag!

Mission Hills. On the edge of the city, enjoy living near the Nevada State College, the splash pad at Mission Hills Park, and the quick commute to Lake Mead... all for a price you just can't beat.

Black Mountain. A renter's paradise, this location is great for pets with all the neighborhood parks and the Heart of Henderson hiking trails nearby.

Valleyview. A rowdy community in far east Henderson with inexpensive apartments and a quick commute to Lake Las Vegas, Lake Mead, and the Vegas Strip.

Desert Skies

So, that's the story of Henderson and I'm sticking to it. Happy travels!

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 Henderson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Henderson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Henderson rents decline sharply over the past month

Henderson rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Henderson stand at $1,103 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,367 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Henderson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Henderson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Henderson has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Henderson is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Henderson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,367 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Henderson.
    • While rents in Henderson remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Tucson (+1.4%), Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $955, and $1,461 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Henderson than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Henderson’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Henderson renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List....

    View full Henderson Renter Survey

    Here’s how Henderson ranks on:

    A
    Overall satisfaction
    A
    Safety and crime rate
    A-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B+
    Recreational activities
    A+
    Affordability
    B
    Quality of schools
    B+
    Social Life
    A-
    Weather
    A
    Commute time
    A+
    State and local taxes
    B
    Public transit
    B-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Henderson’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Henderson renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

    Key findings in Henderson include the following:

    • Henderson renters gave their city an A overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Henderson were affordability and state and local taxes, which both received A+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to Henderson renters are pet-friendliness (B-), quality of local schools (B) and public transit (B).
    • Henderson did relatively well compared to other cities in Nevada, including Las Vegas (C), Sparks (D) and Reno (F).
    • Henderson did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Denver, CO (B+), Phoenix, AZ (B-) and Los Angeles, CA (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love most things about the city I live in. It’s very convenient. But the only things I don’t like as much are how hot it gets in the summer and the lack of greenery." – Mirasol R.
    • "It’s a beautiful city and it’s quiet." – Jessica J.
    • "I love the view of the mountains in the background and the people are very nice." – Jannet D.
    • "I like how close everything is. Anything you need is right around the corner. But it’s hard to earn enough income in certain industries." – Caitlin S.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Henderson?
    In Henderson, the median rent is $902 for a studio, $1,103 for a 1-bedroom, $1,367 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,990 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Henderson, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Henderson?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Henderson include Green Valley North, Gibson Springs, Mc Cullough Hills, Seven Hills, and Green Valley South.
    How pet-friendly is Henderson?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Henderson received a letter grade of B- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Henderson?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Henderson received a letter grade of A- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Henderson?
    Henderson renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Henderson did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Henderson?
    Henderson renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Henderson did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Henderson?
    Some of the colleges located in the Henderson area include Roseman University of Health Sciences, Nevada State College, Touro University Nevada, College of Southern Nevada, and University of Nevada-Las Vegas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Henderson?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Henderson from include Las Vegas, Paradise, Spring Valley, North Las Vegas, and Sunrise Manor.

    Similar Pages

    Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
    Henderson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHenderson Pet Friendly Places
    Henderson Studio Apartments