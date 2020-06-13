Apartment List
/
AZ
/
fort mohave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:38 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Fort Mohave, AZ

📍

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunrise Vistas
1 Unit Available
2527 E. Vicki Ave.
2527 E Vicki Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$900
1054 sqft
Great Home in Sunrise Vistas! - Come check out this cute 3 bedroom, 2 baths home in the clean and quiet neighborhood of Sunrise Vistas. This home features laminate and carpet throughout the home, a carport, and a backyard shed and fire pit.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5718 Pasadena Ave
5718 S Pasadena Rd, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
5718 Pasadena Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL WITH RV PARKING- 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Need RV Parking? Maybe bringing your boat? This house has the space for you!!! 3Bed/2 Bath home in Fort Mohave, just 8 miles from Bullhead City.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Desert Lakes Golf Course Estates
1 Unit Available
5894 S Desert Lakes Drive
5894 S Desert Lakes Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1866 sqft
3BR/2BA home is located near the driving range and clubhouse. 2-car garage. Very nice, quiet neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunrise Vistas
1 Unit Available
4419 S Caitlan Avenue
4419 S Caitlan Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1505 sqft
This is a 3 bdrm, 2 bath home with a covered patio, 3 car boat deep garage, community pool and spa. Pets must be approved by owner. Property is not fenced. Pets must be approved by owner

1 of 15

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Sunrise Vistas
1 Unit Available
4335 S. Rafe Avenue
4335 S Rafe Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$875
1103 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Manugactured Home with large kitchen, fenced backyard, covered parking, Storage Shed, Community Pool/Spa
Results within 1 mile of Fort Mohave

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
3653 Wendell Ave C
3653 Wendell Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
765 sqft
One car garage included, sorry no dogs or cats - Property Id: 239743 Upper unit in a quite 4 plex. Brand new carpet and Vinyl flooring. Owner pays the sewer, water, and regular trash.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arroyo Vista Estates
1 Unit Available
3736 Rawhide Drive
3736 Rawhide Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1671 sqft
3736 Rawhide Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL -3 Bedroom/2 Bath - **RESERVED 2/1/2021-4/30/2021** Beautiful home located in Bullhead City in the desirable Arroyo Vistas. Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
3629 Terra Loma Dr
3629 Terra Loma Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3629 Terra Loma Dr Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL l - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - WINTER VACATION RENTAL This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home is located in Bullhead City. Quiet neighborhood and nice location.

1 of 19

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
1815 Long
1815 Long Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
2 Bedroom House in Bullhead City - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom house with a 1 car garage. Screened Patio, New flooring and paint throughout. Security Deposit: $900 Non-refundable cleaning fee: $150.00 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5743053)
Results within 5 miles of Fort Mohave
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$909
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1260 sqft
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holiday Shores
1 Unit Available
863 Brill Drive
863 Brill Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1440 sqft
863 Brill Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Cute cozy fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 Bath home located in the heart of Bullhead City, AZ.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
1650 Arriba Drive
1650 Arriba Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1650 Arriba Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER RENTAL - 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bath - WINTER RENTAL Traveling with your RV and need a spot to park during your winter vacation? Look no further. Cute 4 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
641 Primrose Ln.
641 Primrose Lane, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1415 sqft
641 Primrose Ln. Available 08/01/20 VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - VACATION RENTAL Cute 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City ready for vacationers. Fully furnished.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
3038 Siena Drive
3038 Siena Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1396 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath a car garage in Fox Creek Community . Or can be rented unfurnished. Refrigerator, washer & Dryer, gas stove, nice bar/sitting area. Large master closet. Lovely courtyard sitting area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palo Verde Place
1 Unit Available
2001 Lause Bay
2001 Lause Bay, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1734 sqft
Beautiful vacation rental near Chaparral Golf Course. This fully furnished 3 bed/2 bath home with fireplace, is near golf course, 6 catch and release ponds, and private boat launch.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
658 Honeysuckle Road
658 Honeysuckle Rd, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 658 Honeysuckle Road in Bullhead City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3107 Siena Drive
3107 Siena Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1457 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3107 Siena Drive in Bullhead City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Fort Mohave
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Laughlin
9 Units Available
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
1 Bedroom
$635
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$724
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$745
1079 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10630 S River Terrace Dr
10630 S River Terrace Dr, Arizona Village, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2120 sqft
Gated Community on the River. Unfurnished home built in 2001 with 2120sqft. 3bdrm/3bths. Lower level has the living room, Kitchen/Dinning/Family Area, Laundry rm, bedroom with connecting door to guest bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Laughlin Ranch
1 Unit Available
2921 Steamboat Dr
2921 Steamboat Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1710 sqft
Laughlin Ranch new construction pool home 3 car garage available now schedule a showing at bhcrent.com

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Laughlin Ranch
1 Unit Available
2819 Sidewheel Drive
2819 Sidewheel Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2789 sqft
Beautiful Gated community In Laughlin Ranch. Black Mountain Estates. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home. 5 car garage. Over 50 ft deep with drive through door. Fully fenced back yard with amazing casino & River views.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2012 Mesquite Ln 303
2012 Mesquite Lane, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Unit 303 Available 06/15/20 Fully furnished condo - Property Id: 80575 Just coming back on the market, Fully furnished, completely remodeled, new flooring and granite countertops, paint, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in a gated community with

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holiday Highlands
1 Unit Available
1123 Jocabima
1123 Jocabima Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
937 sqft
Great Manufactured Home Close to the River! - Come check out this great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath manufactured home just a few blocks from the river, today! Large Carport and Arizona Room makes for a nice hang out area in the shade.
City GuideFort Mohave
If being environmentally friendly is important to your life, than Fort Mohave's state-of-the-art 200-plus-acre photovoltaic solar generating plant will be calling your name when it is finished being built. The finished plant will help provide electricity residents on Fort Mohave and the surrounding area.

Named after Fort Mohave, this small city in Arizona is now a thriving metropolis home to 14,364 people at the time of the U.S. Census in 2010. After being garrisoned by the United States Army in 1890, the fort was later used until it was made into a museum in 1935. Now, it is a popular tourist destination and a permanent piece of history.

Moving to Fort Mohave

Because the weather is sunny year round there really is no bad time to move to Fort Mohave. However, it is typically the coolest during the winter months and many homes go on the market between February and May. Look to hire the services of a local real estate agent to find the best available options for housing for rent or apartment complexes in Fort Mohave.

Neighborhoods in Fort Mohave

As is the norm in Arizona, the majority of the homes in Fort Mohave are single-level ranch-style houses. Although many of the homes were built between 1960 and 1980, there are some new developments with more modern and larger houses in the city.

Topock: Topock is a typical suburban housing community in Fort Mohave that features many older homes that have been well maintained.

Downtown Fort Mohave: Best for people looking to find a rental apt, the downtown neighborhood of Fort Mohave features a great mix of newer and older apartment complexes.

Living in Fort Mohave

Like anywhere in Arizona, weather in Fort Mohave is hot nearly the entire year. New residents moving from the North should be prepared for hot, humid days. The good news is snow is almost non-existent. Since opening up the Valley View Medical Center in 2010, Fort Mohave is leading nearby towns towards having one of the most comprehensive and best healthcare facilities in the state. Although residents of Fort Mohave do the majority of their shopping in nearby Bullhead City, the town is home to two large grocery stores, a CVS Pharmacy and multiple ice cream parlors. Popular restaurants in the town include Bonanza Cafe and Casa Serrano Mexican Food.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fort Mohave?
The average rent price for Fort Mohave rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,230.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fort Mohave?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fort Mohave from include Bullhead City, Laughlin, Lake Havasu City, Boulder City, and Kingman.

Similar Pages

Fort Mohave 2 BedroomsFort Mohave Apartments with Garage
Fort Mohave Cheap PlacesFort Mohave Furnished Apartments
Fort Mohave Pet Friendly Places