35 Apartments for rent in Fort Mohave, AZ📍
Named after Fort Mohave, this small city in Arizona is now a thriving metropolis home to 14,364 people at the time of the U.S. Census in 2010. After being garrisoned by the United States Army in 1890, the fort was later used until it was made into a museum in 1935. Now, it is a popular tourist destination and a permanent piece of history.
Because the weather is sunny year round there really is no bad time to move to Fort Mohave. However, it is typically the coolest during the winter months and many homes go on the market between February and May. Look to hire the services of a local real estate agent to find the best available options for housing for rent or apartment complexes in Fort Mohave.
As is the norm in Arizona, the majority of the homes in Fort Mohave are single-level ranch-style houses. Although many of the homes were built between 1960 and 1980, there are some new developments with more modern and larger houses in the city.
Topock: Topock is a typical suburban housing community in Fort Mohave that features many older homes that have been well maintained.
Downtown Fort Mohave: Best for people looking to find a rental apt, the downtown neighborhood of Fort Mohave features a great mix of newer and older apartment complexes.
Like anywhere in Arizona, weather in Fort Mohave is hot nearly the entire year. New residents moving from the North should be prepared for hot, humid days. The good news is snow is almost non-existent. Since opening up the Valley View Medical Center in 2010, Fort Mohave is leading nearby towns towards having one of the most comprehensive and best healthcare facilities in the state. Although residents of Fort Mohave do the majority of their shopping in nearby Bullhead City, the town is home to two large grocery stores, a CVS Pharmacy and multiple ice cream parlors. Popular restaurants in the town include Bonanza Cafe and Casa Serrano Mexican Food.