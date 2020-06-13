35 Apartments for rent in Fort Mohave, AZ

Living in Fort Mohave

Like anywhere in Arizona, weather in Fort Mohave is hot nearly the entire year. New residents moving from the North should be prepared for hot, humid days. The good news is snow is almost non-existent. Since opening up the Valley View Medical Center in 2010, Fort Mohave is leading nearby towns towards having one of the most comprehensive and best healthcare facilities in the state. Although residents of Fort Mohave do the majority of their shopping in nearby Bullhead City, the town is home to two large grocery stores, a CVS Pharmacy and multiple ice cream parlors. Popular restaurants in the town include Bonanza Cafe and Casa Serrano Mexican Food.