35 Apartments for rent in Fort Mohave, AZ

If being environmentally friendly is important to your life, than Fort Mohave's state-of-the-art 200-plus-acre photovoltaic solar generating plant will be calling your name when it is finished being built. The finished plant will help provide electricity residents on Fort Mohave and the surrounding area.

Named after Fort Mohave, this small city in Arizona is now a thriving metropolis home to 14,364 people at the time of the U.S. Census in 2010. After being garrisoned by the United States Army in 1890, the fort was later used until it was made into a museum in 1935. Now, it is a popular tourist destination and a permanent piece of history.