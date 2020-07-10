Apartment List
/
NV
/
las vegas
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:35 PM

462 Luxury Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
12 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
The Russell
9620 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community just minutes from Las Vegas Valley. On-site green spaces including a wooded area. Apartments feature brushed nickel fixtures, large tubs, large kitchens and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Aviata
2121 E Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,110
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1056 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities in Paradise Valley, Las Vegas, NV.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
7 Units Available
Tivoli
4650 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$990
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1163 sqft
Located in dynamic northwest Las Vegas, Tivoli offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to U.S. 95 makes for a short trip to downtown Las Vegas, the Strip, and other parts of the valley.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
8 Units Available
Altessa
100 Park Vista Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,298
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Altessa Apartment Homes is a beautiful gated community located in the quiet, upscale Vistas Village in Summerlin, across from a park and a distinctive landmark clock tower.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
18 Units Available
Durango Canyon
4515 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1298 sqft
In addition to being close to many major shopping centers, businesses and schools, Durango Canyon offers beautiful views of the Las Vegas Strip and easy access to the 215 Beltway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
31 Units Available
West Sahara
Allanza at the Lakes
8600 Starboard Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,035
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
Experience a lifestyle of luxury and comfort waiting for you at Allanza at the Lakes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
32 Units Available
Volare
10695 Dean Martin Dr, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,127
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1168 sqft
We are now Open to all walk in tours! LEASE A MODERN APARTMENT HOME IN LAS VEGASFrom the outdoor lanai to the stylish clubhouse, the swimming pool to the volleyball court, Volare fully lives up to the Las Vegas resort standard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Whitney
Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$887
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,257
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are located on the border of Las Vegas and Whitney Ranch, next to Green Valley.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
19 Units Available
Providence
Liberty Square Townhomes
7099 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,337
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Welcome to Liberty Square Townhomes, located in exciting Las Vegas, NV.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
19 Units Available
Solitude at Centennial
7855 Deer Springs Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,194
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1250 sqft
Enjoy life in central North Las Vegas at Deer Springs Apartments, with well-manicured landscaping surrounding freshly updated apartments with all the modern amenities like garden-style bathtub, open kitchen, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
6 Units Available
Venicia
3644 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,211
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Venicia in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
21 Units Available
Avanti Apartments
10697 W Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1138 sqft
Located just outside Las Vegas, offering views of Las Vegas Valley. All units have washer and dryer, breakfast bar or island, hardwood floors, and private patios. Just a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
37 Units Available
Indian Hills
4550 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1035 sqft
Offering resort-like amenities, including 3 sparkling pools, a fitness center, and billiard room, we are located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip and close to major expressways and fine shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
86 Units Available
KaktusLife
10650 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,520
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1112 sqft
KAKTUSlife is the premiere luxury lifestyle residential apartment community in Southern Highlands, Las Vegas, Nevada and the first of its kind in the valley.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
15 Units Available
Mountain Edge
Mountain Gate
9350 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,135
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1147 sqft
Just minutes from the highway. This recently renovated community features a pool, playground, hot tub, garages and concierge service. Large walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Pointe at Centennial
5850 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1320 sqft
Centennial Centre and Rancho Santa Fe Plaza are just two of the shopping options near this community. Recently renovated units include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. There's also a clubhouse and gym to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
5 Units Available
Calypso Apartments
6501 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1146 sqft
Nearly Highway 95 and TPC Las Vegas. A recently renovated community with a pool, playground, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Bella Vita
Palermo
5870 W Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1093 sqft
Enjoy vaulted ceilings and spacious floor plans at these luxury resort-style apartments in Flamingo Heights. Pet-friendly and with gated access. Commuters will benefit from freeway access and a short drive to the nearby I-15.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,356
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1390 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
4 Units Available
Collage Apartments
6100 CARMEN BLVD, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1141 sqft
Near Downtown Las Vegas and Highway 95. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, grill area and pool. Pet-friendly. Nine-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. Private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Emerald Springs
451 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$799
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1204 sqft
Located in the heart of northeast Las Vegas and close to I-15 and I-95. Two large swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and peaceful courtyard. Walk-in closets, washer/dryer and covered parking. Pets welcome!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
13 Units Available
Mountain Edge
Mountain Trails
9350 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,129
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1147 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site yoga, pool, gym and concierge service. Dog and cat friendly. Stunning mountain views in each unit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
4 Units Available
Silverado Ranch
Ascent at Silverado Apartments
10175 Spencer St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,188
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to delicious dining options such as BJ's Crepe Expectations and Fireside Restaurant and Tavern. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and extra storage. Sparkling swimming pool and BBQ/grill area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Winterhaven by Welltower Living
3300 Winterhaven St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$916
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
757 sqft
Located minutes away from Red Rock Resort Spa & Casino and the Las Vegas Strip, our 55+ active adult community offers a world of opportunity for recreation and entertainment – just outside the heart of Summerlin.

July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Las Vegas rent trends were flat over the past month

Las Vegas rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Las Vegas stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,192 for a two-bedroom. Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Las Vegas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Las Vegas is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,192 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Los Angeles (-0.5%), and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Las Vegas than most other large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLas Vegas 3 BedroomsLas Vegas Accessible ApartmentsLas Vegas Apartments under $700Las Vegas Apartments under $800Las Vegas Apartments under $900
    Las Vegas Apartments with BalconyLas Vegas Apartments with GarageLas Vegas Apartments with GymLas Vegas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLas Vegas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLas Vegas Apartments with ParkingLas Vegas Apartments with Pool
    Las Vegas Apartments with Washer-DryerLas Vegas Cheap PlacesLas Vegas Dog Friendly ApartmentsLas Vegas Furnished ApartmentsLas Vegas Luxury PlacesLas Vegas Pet Friendly PlacesLas Vegas Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
    Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
    Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
    The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
    ProvidenceDesert Shores

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
    University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
    Touro University Nevada