west sahara
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM
438 Apartments for rent in West Sahara, Las Vegas, NV
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
15 Units Available
Crystal Cove
3309 Sky Country Ln, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,131
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Summerlin location close to shopping, dining, entertainment and walking trails. Community features three pools, spas, fitness center, business center and outdoor play area. Washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
28 Units Available
Allanza at the Lakes
8600 Starboard Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,045
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
Experience a lifestyle of luxury and comfort waiting for you at Allanza at the Lakes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2605 Durango
2605 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1232 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom condo newly renovated on the second floor. Kitchen features stone counter tops, custom cabinets, and stainless steal appliances. Spacious front living room w/balcony access.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8908 ANTIOCH Way
8908 Antioch Way, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1005 sqft
Upgraded furnished two bedroom upstairs condo. Vaulted ceilings. Jet tub in 2nd bathroom. One car detached garage.
1 of 18
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
8672 TOSCANA Lane
8672 Toscana Lane, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1250 sqft
Fully done up 1-story home in The Lakes community! 2bed/2bath with a large living room and a very spacious kitchen. Brand new carpeting and paint. Very well-maintained. Patio in the back.
Results within 1 mile of West Sahara
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
7 Units Available
Venicia
3644 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,211
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Venicia in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Dolce by the Lakes
2750 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,035
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1098 sqft
This luxury community offers a green open space, two pools, and a fitness center. On-site covered parking. Apartments feature built-in washers and dryers, fireplaces, and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
6 Units Available
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,031
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Croix in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
18 Units Available
Monaco Park
8350 W Desert Inn Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,190
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1250 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gas fireplaces, 10.5-foot ceilings, and double-paned windows. Gated community with resort-style pool and individual private garages. Pet-friendly. Located minutes from major Las Vegas resorts and casinos.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Reflections at the Lakes
2601 S Grand Canyon Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,030
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1005 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes located one block east of Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. Features views of Red Rock Canyon and the city lights. Amenities include two pools, billiards room and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
28 Units Available
Ritiro Las Vegas
9550 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,086
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1322 sqft
Ritiro Las Vegas offers an enticing blend of style and luxury that will meet every lifestyle, while exceeding all expectations. Indulging your every desire, while inspiring your imagination, Ritiro offers the very best in elegant living.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes
8321 W Sahara Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,154
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is only moments from the Canyon Gate Country Club. Luxury amenities include a hot tub, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Sunstone Apartments
9353 W Twain Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,180
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in Spring Valley, a residential area less than 10 miles from Las Vegas. Close to the Bruce Woodbury Beltway and Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center. 24-hour gym and swimming pool on site.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
29 Units Available
Summerhill Pointe Apartments
9501 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1109 sqft
Welcome to SUMMERHILL POINTE - your new home. You have reached the top. A great presence at The Lakes, luxury, livability and the height of good living.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Village at Desert Lakes
9155 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,049
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community between Lake South Dr. and Spring Mountain Rd. Air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, basketball court, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Sky Court Harbors at the Lakes
9025 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$974
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1253 sqft
Close to freeways and public transportation. On-site pool, spa, fitness center, and business center. Apartments offer large kitchens, a washer and dryer, and a wet bar. Renovated units available.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8985 Via Vista Cir.
8985 Via Vista Circle, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2031 sqft
8985 Via Vista Cir. Available 08/10/20 FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM UPGRADED HOME! - 3 BEDROOMS! FURNISHED! LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF A CUL-DE-SAC! LARGE DRIVEWAY! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! (RLNE5326292)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
8000 Kentshire Dr.
8000 Kentshire Drive, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1748 sqft
Prefect Location right by DI between Buffalo & Cimarron in the Center of West Valley. Close to Park & easy for commute, a must see.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3560 JUDAH WAY
3560 Judah Way, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1450 sqft
3560 JUDAH WAY Available 09/10/20 MORNING STAR SUBDIVISION! SINGLE STORY TOWNHOME! - NEARLY 1500 SQ.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3383 CLOVERDALE CT
3383 Cloverdale Court, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1883 sqft
3383 CLOVERDALE CT Available 08/01/20 POOL & SPA!! NEW REMODEL IN PROCESS!! CUL DE SAC LOT. 4 BED, 3 BA ONLY $2,395 - D: W ON SPRING MTN PAST BUFFALO 4 STS, R ON MERIDALE 2 STS, L ON SHOREHAM 1 ST, R ON CLOVERDALE CT.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8410 Eldora #2020
8410 Eldora Avenue, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
959 sqft
Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Fully Furnished Condo - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2nd story Fully Furnished Condo with views of the community pool and hot tub from a private large covered porch with private gate.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2200 S. Fort Apache #1223
2200 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1183 sqft
3 BEDROOM CONDO IN LUXURIOUS GUARD GATED RESIDENCE @ CANYON GATE! - This beautiful 3 bedroom condo includes 2 full bathrooms, 1183 square feet and is located in beautiful Guard Gated Residence in Canyon Gate.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9328 Sienna Vista Drive
9328 Sienna Vista Drive, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2960 sqft
9328 Sienna Vista Drive - This beautiful home has great views of the greenbelt from the balcony off the master.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9224 VOSBURGH DR
9224 Vosburgh Drive, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
9224 VOSBURGH DR Available 07/17/20 PECCOLE RANCH - 3 BEDROOM HOME - SW - PECCOLE RANCH 2 STORY HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 1 DOWNSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH, 2 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS BOTH WITH BATHS, TILE FLOORS, 2 CAR GARAGE, FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS