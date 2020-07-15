59 Studio Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
The 95 Apartments
7100 W Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$804
440 sqft
A quiet community near area parks and shops. On-site pool, laundry facilities, and a pet park. Fully appointed kitchens with a breakfast bar. Walk-in closets and ample storage throughout.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Stax Studio
501 South 10th Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
285 sqft
We don’t just rent apartments, we create homes! From the moment you walk through the front doors of Stax Studios you will be part of a unique community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
13 Units Available
Nellis Air Force Base
Rubix
5300 E Craig Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$800
273 sqft
Experience convenient and modern unit features, such as included cable entertainment and hardwood floors. Enjoy fun apartment amenities, including a game room and club house. Close to the Nellis Air Force Base and Interstate 15.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Fusion
4340 Escondido Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$805
394 sqft
Learn More about our Community Move in by May 31, 2020 and receive $400 off the first month Why not take a LIVE tour directly from you own mobile device? We now can offer you a way to tour our community while staying in your home or office.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
Accent on Decatur
2950 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$815
415 sqft
Welcome to Accent on Decatur Apartments in Las Vegas; home of the “good neighbor”. We offer a tranquil community just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Choose from a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
6 Units Available
Desert Meadows
9655 Ensworth St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$800
440 sqft
Enjoy quality living at Desert Meadows Apartments, located in Las Vegas, NV, in the upscale Silverado Ranch Community. Desert Meadows is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Solstice Apartments
2121 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$755
395 sqft
Furnished studios or unfurnished one-bedrooms. This pet-friendly community features a pool and a dog park. Summerlin Parkway and Highway 95 are nearby; the North Las Vegas Airport is minutes away.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
37 Units Available
Volare
10695 Dean Martin Dr, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,072
568 sqft
We are now Open to all walk in tours! LEASE A MODERN APARTMENT HOME IN LAS VEGASFrom the outdoor lanai to the stylish clubhouse, the swimming pool to the volleyball court, Volare fully lives up to the Las Vegas resort standard.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
45 Units Available
Evoq Apartments
3550 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$775
450 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
6 Units Available
Ashton Park
4441 Escondido St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$805
786 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashton Park in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Fremont9
901 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,166
441 sqft
NOW OPEN! Visit our Leasing office for a tour today.Located in the heart of the quirky, vibrant goodness that is downtown Las Vegas, Fremont9 is an apartment community that knows how to work hard and play even harder.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
40 Units Available
Lofts at 7100
7100 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,110
554 sqft
Modern loft-style units convenient to US 95 and I-215. Across the street from the Centennial Center and its abundant dining and shopping options. Fitness center with virtual trainer and an on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Estancia Apartments
3350 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,185
707 sqft
Across from Durango Hills Golf Club. Ample amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit, gym and hot tub. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 10 at 12:27 AM
25 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
The Vine on 8th
811 E Bridger Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
325 sqft
Exciting Renovations Happening NOW! The VIne on 8th in Las Vegas Nevada, is central to the best of the city.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
2 Units Available
Winchester
Mojave Breeze
3121 Karen Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mojave Breeze in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Providence
7846 Askew Pl
7846 North Askew Place, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,750
1817 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 baths.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
1401 E Carson Ave
1401 Carson Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$850
250 sqft
14th & Carson Luxury Studios - Property Id: 211508 14th & Carson Luxury Studios is a 17-unit luxury studio apartment complex within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and one block from Fremont Street.

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Siegel Suites - Bonanza
600 East Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$949
286 sqft
Move In Today: Low-cost, furnished studio apartments on the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Arts District
Siegel Suites - Charleston
401 East Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$993
286 sqft
Move In Today: Affordable, Furnished Studio Apartments Just Steps from the Famous Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Siegel Suites - Fremont
1500 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$798
220 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Las Vegas Apartments, Rent Yours Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $184.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
715 S. 3rd. Street - 2
715 South 3rd Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,000
276 sqft
Absolutely Gorgeous MODERN Studio Apartment in the Best location Downtown.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
10626 Shiny Skies Dr
10626 Shiny Skies Drive, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,596
1596 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10626 Shiny Skies Dr in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
1924 FREMONT Street
1924 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$795
600 sqft
Loft starting at $795! Apartments for rent in prime area of downtown Las Vegas. Completely remodeled. Laundry and parking on site.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Gateway District
324 W Boston Ave #15
324 W Boston Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$525
350 sqft
Nice clean studio, gated apartment with parking space,

July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Las Vegas rent trends were flat over the past month

Las Vegas rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Las Vegas stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,192 for a two-bedroom. Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Las Vegas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Las Vegas is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,192 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Los Angeles (-0.5%), and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Las Vegas than most other large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

