524 Columbus Avenue

Please note that this is not an apartment but a coliving accommodation with shared kitchen, bathrooms, and other communal areas. YOUR ROOM Beautifully furnished private room with access to shared bathrooms. Comes with: Full-sized bed Fresh bedding Spacious closet Storage cabinets Study area equipped with desk and chair Mini refrigerator Newly renovated hardwood floors (select rooms) Flat-screen TV Sink High-speed WiFi ABOUT 524 COLUMBUS RESIDENCES This beautiful coliving space has everything you need for a big city lifestyle without breaking a bank. Coliving is a modern housing solution that comes with a long list of benefits. You can take off your list utilities, WiFi, and cleaning of communal areas because we already took care of it for you. The kitchen comes fully furnished with essential appliances and cookware ready for your signature recipes. Common spaces such as shared bathrooms, kitchen, living area are cleaned and maintained by our housekeeping crew. The building has an onsite manager available 24/7. In order to ensure your safety, we have equipped security cameras. LOCATION North Beach Residences has access to both community and city living. The North Beach neighborhood has one of the highest walk scores in San Francisco. Largest corporations of San Francisco such as Twitter, Salesforce, Slack, etc. literally steps away from the comfort of your room. Enjoy a vibrant culture that surrounds you while coliving with North Beach Residences! Join 524 Columbus Residences today! Reach out to us at reservation@urbanests.com or call at (415) 949-0067! Please note that this shared coliving space and with shared bathrooms.