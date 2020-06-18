All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
524 Columbus Avenue
524 Columbus Avenue

524 Columbus Avenue · (415) 949-0067
Location

524 Columbus Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94133
North Beach

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Please note that this is not an apartment but a coliving accommodation with shared kitchen, bathrooms, and other communal areas. YOUR ROOM Beautifully furnished private room with access to shared bathrooms. Comes with: Full-sized bed Fresh bedding Spacious closet Storage cabinets Study area equipped with desk and chair Mini refrigerator Newly renovated hardwood floors (select rooms) Flat-screen TV Sink High-speed WiFi ABOUT 524 COLUMBUS RESIDENCES This beautiful coliving space has everything you need for a big city lifestyle without breaking a bank. Coliving is a modern housing solution that comes with a long list of benefits. You can take off your list utilities, WiFi, and cleaning of communal areas because we already took care of it for you. The kitchen comes fully furnished with essential appliances and cookware ready for your signature recipes. Common spaces such as shared bathrooms, kitchen, living area are cleaned and maintained by our housekeeping crew. The building has an onsite manager available 24/7. In order to ensure your safety, we have equipped security cameras. LOCATION North Beach Residences has access to both community and city living. The North Beach neighborhood has one of the highest walk scores in San Francisco. Largest corporations of San Francisco such as Twitter, Salesforce, Slack, etc. literally steps away from the comfort of your room. Enjoy a vibrant culture that surrounds you while coliving with North Beach Residences! Join 524 Columbus Residences today! Reach out to us at reservation@urbanests.com or call at (415) 949-0067! Please note that this shared coliving space and with shared bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Columbus Avenue have any available units?
524 Columbus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 524 Columbus Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
524 Columbus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 524 Columbus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 524 Columbus Avenue offer parking?
No, 524 Columbus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 524 Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 524 Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 524 Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 524 Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
