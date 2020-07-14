676 Geary St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator patio / balcony carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities elevator media room dogs allowed cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly courtyard internet access

Mixing business with pleasure is what Downtown does best. Bustling with FiDi professionals and Union Square fashionistas by day, this energetic area lights up the San Francisco nights with bar-hoppers, theater crowds and dinner dates. Toast your productivity during happy hour at Hawthorn, munch on a Maverick burger at Bartlett Hall, or trek up to the Tunnel Top for a nightcap. This hive of activity is where the city comes to work and play.



This baby blue building has a lot of delicate details – starting with the bay windows, which are frosted with dainty scrolling. Mint condition hardwood floors and vintage original cabinetry give the interiors cozy character. And with the opening of world-renowned Mensho Ramen on the ground floor, you can have your soup and eat it too.



