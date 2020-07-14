All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 676 Geary St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
676 Geary St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

676 Geary St

676 Geary St · (415) 942-5745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Tenderloin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

676 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$2,095

Studio · 1 Bath · 246 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 396 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$2,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 395 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 389 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 676 Geary St.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Mixing business with pleasure is what Downtown does best. Bustling with FiDi professionals and Union Square fashionistas by day, this energetic area lights up the San Francisco nights with bar-hoppers, theater crowds and dinner dates. Toast your productivity during happy hour at Hawthorn, munch on a Maverick burger at Bartlett Hall, or trek up to the Tunnel Top for a nightcap. This hive of activity is where the city comes to work and play.

This baby blue building has a lot of delicate details – starting with the bay windows, which are frosted with dainty scrolling. Mint condition hardwood floors and vintage original cabinetry give the interiors cozy character. And with the opening of world-renowned Mensho Ramen on the ground floor, you can have your soup and eat it too.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thorough

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 Geary St have any available units?
676 Geary St has 5 units available starting at $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 676 Geary St have?
Some of 676 Geary St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 Geary St currently offering any rent specials?
676 Geary St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 Geary St pet-friendly?
Yes, 676 Geary St is pet friendly.
Does 676 Geary St offer parking?
Yes, 676 Geary St offers parking.
Does 676 Geary St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 676 Geary St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 Geary St have a pool?
No, 676 Geary St does not have a pool.
Does 676 Geary St have accessible units?
No, 676 Geary St does not have accessible units.
Does 676 Geary St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 676 Geary St has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 676 Geary St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

267 GREEN Street
267 Green St
San Francisco, CA 94133
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St
San Francisco, CA 94107
16 LAGUNA
16 Laguna St
San Francisco, CA 94102
2175 Market
2175 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
78 BUCHANAN
78 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
449 O'Farrell
449 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94102
322 STANYAN
322 Stanyan Street
San Francisco, CA 94118

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity