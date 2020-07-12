The Rise Hayes Valley

1 of 28
VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO
Studio
$3,315
Studio · 1 Bath · 418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,685
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft
$3,725
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft
$3,750
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,724
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft
$4,765
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft
$4,805
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.