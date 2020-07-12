All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

The Rise Hayes Valley

Open Now until 6pm
1699 Market Street · (833) 226-1652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today for Up to 8 weeks free on select units!* *Contact the office for details.
Location

1699 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 810 · Avail. Aug 6

$3,315

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$3,685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

Unit 817 · Avail. now

$3,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 515 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 722 · Avail. now

$4,724

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 421 · Avail. Jul 27

$4,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$4,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Rise Hayes Valley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
internet access
lobby
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
The Rise Hayes Valley is at the epicenter of the Mission, Upper Market and Hayes Valley neighborhoods in San Francisco. Sitting at the corner of Market St. and Valencia St., The Rise is uniquely positioned so you can chill at the Biergarten on Octavia, take in a flick at the Roxie theater, and do your organic grocery shopping at Rainbow Grocery and Whole Foods. With immediate access to Muni, BART, and bike-friendly lanes, all the best that San Francisco has to offer is at your fingertips.Inside The Rise you will be welcomed with natural finishes and an abundance of amenities such as a lobby attendant, an indoor/outdoor internet lounge, a chef’s kitchen with private dining room, outdoor TV and fireplace lounge, game room, private co-working spaces, a panoramic roof deck with outdoor kitchen, outdoor movie theater, fitness room, and dog run and pet spa.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12
Deposit: $1000 (Studios and One Bedrooms) $1200 (Two Bedrooms)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $65
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers/Staffordshire Terriers/ Rottweilers/ Doberman Pinschers/ Chows/ Akitas/ Wolf-Hybrids
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Rise Hayes Valley have any available units?
The Rise Hayes Valley has 33 units available starting at $3,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does The Rise Hayes Valley have?
Some of The Rise Hayes Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Rise Hayes Valley currently offering any rent specials?
The Rise Hayes Valley is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today for Up to 8 weeks free on select units!* *Contact the office for details.
Is The Rise Hayes Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, The Rise Hayes Valley is pet friendly.
Does The Rise Hayes Valley offer parking?
Yes, The Rise Hayes Valley offers parking.
Does The Rise Hayes Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Rise Hayes Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Rise Hayes Valley have a pool?
No, The Rise Hayes Valley does not have a pool.
Does The Rise Hayes Valley have accessible units?
Yes, The Rise Hayes Valley has accessible units.
Does The Rise Hayes Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Rise Hayes Valley has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in The Rise Hayes Valley?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

