Amenities

The Rise Hayes Valley is at the epicenter of the Mission, Upper Market and Hayes Valley neighborhoods in San Francisco. Sitting at the corner of Market St. and Valencia St., The Rise is uniquely positioned so you can chill at the Biergarten on Octavia, take in a flick at the Roxie theater, and do your organic grocery shopping at Rainbow Grocery and Whole Foods. With immediate access to Muni, BART, and bike-friendly lanes, all the best that San Francisco has to offer is at your fingertips.Inside The Rise you will be welcomed with natural finishes and an abundance of amenities such as a lobby attendant, an indoor/outdoor internet lounge, a chef’s kitchen with private dining room, outdoor TV and fireplace lounge, game room, private co-working spaces, a panoramic roof deck with outdoor kitchen, outdoor movie theater, fitness room, and dog run and pet spa.