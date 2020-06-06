All apartments in San Francisco
One Henry Adams
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:51 PM

One Henry Adams

1 Henry Adams St · (510) 353-3370
logo
Rent Special
Save up to One Month's rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
logo
Rent Special
Save up to One Month's rent! or save up to $400 off move-in costs [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020]
logo
Rent Special
Save up to $400 off move-in costs [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
logo
Rent Special
Save up to $300 off move-in costs [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Location

1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Showplace Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$2,487

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 471 sqft

Unit 524 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,637

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Unit 415 · Avail. now

$2,745

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 478 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,232

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$3,317

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$3,366

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$4,063

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Jul 30

$4,072

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$4,093

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 218 · Avail. Aug 11

$5,733

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. Sep 2

$5,738

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$5,738

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from One Henry Adams.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
package receiving
accessible
pool
bbq/grill
car charging
dog grooming area
game room
hot tub
internet access
racquetball court
One Henry Adams Apartments is the latest addition to San Francisco's Design District. A stunning rooftop terrace with skyline views, a 24-hour private fitness center, and a clubhouse built for entertaining are some of the many amenities that welcome residents at One Henry Adams Apartments. Enjoy dining at The Grove restaurant, located on-site, featuring delicious American fare that will always hit the spot. Whether you select a 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom, all of the homes at One Henry Adams present an urban living experience without comparison.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 85
Cats
rent: 75

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does One Henry Adams have any available units?
One Henry Adams has 24 units available starting at $2,487 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does One Henry Adams have?
Some of One Henry Adams's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One Henry Adams currently offering any rent specials?
One Henry Adams is offering the following rent specials: Save up to One Month's rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Is One Henry Adams pet-friendly?
Yes, One Henry Adams is pet friendly.
Does One Henry Adams offer parking?
Yes, One Henry Adams offers parking.
Does One Henry Adams have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, One Henry Adams offers units with in unit laundry.
Does One Henry Adams have a pool?
Yes, One Henry Adams has a pool.
Does One Henry Adams have accessible units?
Yes, One Henry Adams has accessible units.
Does One Henry Adams have units with dishwashers?
Yes, One Henry Adams has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

