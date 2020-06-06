Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors carpet oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking garage package receiving accessible pool bbq/grill car charging dog grooming area game room hot tub internet access racquetball court

One Henry Adams Apartments is the latest addition to San Francisco's Design District. A stunning rooftop terrace with skyline views, a 24-hour private fitness center, and a clubhouse built for entertaining are some of the many amenities that welcome residents at One Henry Adams Apartments. Enjoy dining at The Grove restaurant, located on-site, featuring delicious American fare that will always hit the spot. Whether you select a 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom, all of the homes at One Henry Adams present an urban living experience without comparison.