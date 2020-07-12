271 Apartments for rent in North Beach, San Francisco, CA

Prepare: Demand is just as high as prices in this much desired part of town. You will have to put in the extra effort to get ahead of the competition in every way possible. First off, get all of your paperwork sorted out well in advance and have it ready and tucked under your arm during the every viewing. References, credit check, IDs, anything else you might or might not need plus money ready to pay a deposit. Try to appear smart, confident and composed and you will impress the landlord. Show enthusiasm and commitment by telling them you have stable income and want to sign documents and pay deposits as soon as possible. Do your best and you can get an apartment in North Beach.

Picking a home: The architecture of North Beach is dominated by the quintessential San Franciscan building - the three-storey Victorian house. Offers in the area range from studios to three-bedroom apartments with a smattering of single-unit townhouses. The apartment complexes, among which is the luxurious Coit Tower, along the bay offer a contemporary and highly priced alternative to anyone looking for something a tad more modern and upscale. The oceanfront apartments in this area offer fantastic views of the bay area and the Golden Gate Bridge, which only adds to their appeal and increases both demand and rental prices. North Beach is a neighborhood so San Francisco, so you won't be finding any neighborhoods here.

Rental Prices: The good news is you have a plethora of choices as more than 80 percent of local properties are on the rental market. The bad news is that the prices are the highest in this neighborhood of altogether pricey San Francisco. The average-sized rental apartment comes at the heftiest price anywhere in the city, so if you really must live in the very throbbing heart of San Francisco then you'd better be prepared to splurge, splurge, splurge.