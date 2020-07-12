Apartment List
/
CA
/
san francisco
/
north beach
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:11 PM

271 Apartments for rent in North Beach, San Francisco, CA

Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
1127-1133 KEARNY
1127 Kearny Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,695
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
701 sqft
Intellectuals and Italians made North Beach what it is today, one of the city’s most adored areas. Chianti and marinara are “Little Italy’s” original claim to fame, and the mid-century Beatnik movement cemented its counterculture icon status.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 12:55am
4 Units Available
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
90 sqft
This community is situated on a quiet alley where North Beach intersects the Financial District and Chinatown.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
401 Union St Apt 201
401 Union Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
751 sqft
Apartment 201 Available 08/14/20 Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Condo located in Prime North Beach – Available Now!! 401 Union Street Apt 201 is close to Muni transportation to downtown, financial district, Pacific Heights and Marina.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
670 Lombard St 5
670 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Unit 5 Available 08/05/20 Spacious & Bright 3BDR 3Baths Apt in North Beach - Property Id: 59058 Spacious and bright 3bedroom 3 bathroom apartment located on the third floor available in highly sought after North Beach.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1443 Grant Ave. #2
1443 Grant Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
Available NOW! Unfurnished One Bedroom North Beach Condo- AMSI - https://youtu.be/-AgvzuwsMCE https://youtu.be/p_ObCc71fbs Experience all that North Beach has to offer in this classic one bedroom suite.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
460 Francisco ST 102
460 Francisco Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
585 sqft
Conveniently located in historic North Beach- this unfurnished contemporary 1BD/1BA condo includes one assigned parking space. A galley kitchen features granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
329 Bay Street #405
329 Bay Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
659 sqft
Modern 1 Bedroom Top Floor Condo - Charming 1 Bedroom Condo in North Beach. Beautifully remodeled. Spectacular view from the rooftop terrace. Updated bathroom, stainless kitchen appliances, granite countertop. Stackable washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
515 Lombard Street
515 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,700
Move-In to an Updated 1+ Bedroom in North Beach! - Property Id: 214159 - 1+ bedroom, open concept living/bedroom with ample closet space - 1 Shower over newly refinished claw foot tub and separate toilet.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
547 Union Street
547 Union Street, San Francisco, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 547 Union Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1854 Stockton Street
1854 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,495
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1854 Stockton Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
670 Lombard St
670 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,500
1500 sqft
3ROOMS 3BATHS APT , NORTH BEACH NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - Property Id: 276466 Newly Remodeled 3 Rooms 3Baths Apartment in the heart of North Beach. Trader Joe's, Safeway, Walgreens, 24-hr fitness, shopping and more are within a 3-block radius.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
558 Green Street
558 Green Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,800
RENTED!!! Welcome to North Beach! Premier 1 bed/ 2 Bath Top Floor Flat with Luxury Finishes for the Exclusive Tenant! - High End Fully Furnished North Beach Flat with a European feel. No detail has been spared.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
733 Greenwich Street
733 Greenwich Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 733 Greenwich Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of North Beach
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
41 Units Available
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,970
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
882 sqft
Incredible views of the water in a luxury community off I-80. On-site amenities include a 24-hour concierge, garage, and courtyard. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, modern appliances and updated spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
114 Units Available
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,925
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,056
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,591
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
49 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,791
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,815
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,315
1786 sqft
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature 9-ft ceilings, wood floors, and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,174
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
866 sqft
Community amenities include dog park, parking, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and extra storage. Located close to Highway 101, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 03:42pm
$
14 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,904
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,176
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 03:42pm
$
31 Units Available
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,390
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,975
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,634
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:42pm
$
14 Units Available
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,044
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
777 sqft
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
74 Units Available
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,838
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,776
1695 sqft
Hi-rise living close to the Bay and within walking distance of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop solarium.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
36 Units Available
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,674
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,586
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,182
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
23 Units Available
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,253
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,846
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1235 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! A location that can't be beat. Views for days.
North Beach
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

The oldest street and the oldest bar in San Francisco, Grant Street and the Saloon respectively, are located in North Beach and so is the oldest Italian restaurant in the whole of the USA.

Today Little Italy meets Chinatown in a neighborhood of rich history right in the heart of the city. North Beach is overflowing with colors, sounds, scents, flavors and amusements of all sorts. Vibrant nightlife, the best dining scene in San Francisco, quaint shopping offers and a spot in the heart of the city with good transportation to all other parts of town make it very alluring to rent an apartment in North Beach.

Moving to North Beach

Prepare: Demand is just as high as prices in this much desired part of town. You will have to put in the extra effort to get ahead of the competition in every way possible. First off, get all of your paperwork sorted out well in advance and have it ready and tucked under your arm during the every viewing. References, credit check, IDs, anything else you might or might not need plus money ready to pay a deposit. Try to appear smart, confident and composed and you will impress the landlord. Show enthusiasm and commitment by telling them you have stable income and want to sign documents and pay deposits as soon as possible. Do your best and you can get an apartment in North Beach.

Picking a home: The architecture of North Beach is dominated by the quintessential San Franciscan building - the three-storey Victorian house. Offers in the area range from studios to three-bedroom apartments with a smattering of single-unit townhouses. The apartment complexes, among which is the luxurious Coit Tower, along the bay offer a contemporary and highly priced alternative to anyone looking for something a tad more modern and upscale. The oceanfront apartments in this area offer fantastic views of the bay area and the Golden Gate Bridge, which only adds to their appeal and increases both demand and rental prices. North Beach is a neighborhood so San Francisco, so you won't be finding any neighborhoods here.

Rental Prices: The good news is you have a plethora of choices as more than 80 percent of local properties are on the rental market. The bad news is that the prices are the highest in this neighborhood of altogether pricey San Francisco. The average-sized rental apartment comes at the heftiest price anywhere in the city, so if you really must live in the very throbbing heart of San Francisco then you'd better be prepared to splurge, splurge, splurge.

Living in North Beach

Ignore the crowds of tourists and commuters, the noise from the numerous local businesses and night venues that goes on well into wee hours and North Beach is easily one of the most exciting places to live in the city. There is a plethora of boutiques and entertainment galore, so many top-notch restaurants, cafes and delis that you can never stay hungry. Plus, you can easily get anywhere you want from North Beach via the MUNI.

Mouth-watering cuisine: Find an apartment locally and you will never have to cook. North Beach, home to Little Italy, has the highest concentration of authentic Italian restaurants, delis, bakeries and countless coffee shops. Legendary Fior d'Italia and the Stinking Rose, are institutions of excellent dining. Fior d'Italia, which bears the title of the oldest Italian restaurant in the country, has been serving clients since the 1800s. The area is also filled with many other places and Chinatown is also nearby so you can always sample the best of Eastern and Western cuisine. The coffee shop culture is just as vibrant and lively as anywhere else in San Francisco. The only problem will be finding an empty table on the weekend, but once you know your neighborhood you will figure a way around this.

Party till dawn: Beside the numerous dining offers, North Beach boasts a vibrant nightlife brimming with bars, nightclubs and venues where you can listen to live jazz music just as in the good olden days. What is more is that you will quickly get to know your neighbors, so there isn't much to worry about in terms of safety in this part of town.

Getting around North Beach

The strategic location of North Beach right in the heart of the city and within close proximity from crucial areas such as Chinatown, the Financial District, Russian Hill and the Marina District makes it really easy to commute around town. Forget about driving or even owning a car though. Commuters and tourists make this impossible. North Beachers walk, cycle or use public transport. Plenty of buses and the cable car connect to virtually any part of the city. Trust MUNI or local taxis to get you all over town, yet if you absolutely must drive, get a residential parking permit, unless you can fork out for an overpriced private parking lot.

Soak the history: North Beach has been an Italian enclave as far as San Francisco history goes back and home to the oldest Italian restaurants this side of the Atlantic. Yankee's legend Joe DiMaggio lived here and wed Marilyn Monroe in front of St. Peter and Paul Church - today you can join the congregation or simply admire the women working out in the morning in front of this beautiful temple. Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg and Lawrence Ferlinghetti found inspiration while cradling cups and glasses at Caffe Trieste, which is still open for business today. You, too, might find inspiration at one of the local hangouts.

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CATiburon, CAAlameda, CAAlbany, CASausalito, CAEmeryville, CARichmond, CA
Daly City, CAStrawberry, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAMarin City, CAEl Cerrito, CACorte Madera, CASouth San Francisco, CAMill Valley, CAPacifica, CASan Rafael, CALarkspur, CASan Pablo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley