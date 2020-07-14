845 PINE Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly cable included

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated cable included oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator yoga on-site laundry internet access

Conveniently located two blocks north of Union Square and directly across the street from three landmark hotels (Intercontinental, Fairmont, and Huntington) at the top of Nob Hill, this property is located just a short walk to public transit including the California street cable car and the Montgomery Street BART station. Located in the heart of Nob Hill, you'll be able to enjoy Huntingon Square Park, Yoga on the labyrinth and a plethora of San Francisco’s best eatereis, and retail spaces.



