845 PINE Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

845 PINE Apartments

845 Pine Street · (415) 429-6117
Location

845 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$5,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 845 PINE Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
cable included
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
yoga
on-site laundry
internet access
Conveniently located two blocks north of Union Square and directly across the street from three landmark hotels (Intercontinental, Fairmont, and Huntington) at the top of Nob Hill, this property is located just a short walk to public transit including the California street cable car and the Montgomery Street BART station. Located in the heart of Nob Hill, you'll be able to enjoy Huntingon Square Park, Yoga on the labyrinth and a plethora of San Francisco’s best eatereis, and retail spaces.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the city’s most eligible apartments – many of which are pet-friendly! We specialize in classic, high-quality buildings with fully updated interiors in San Francisco’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Iconic charm. Modern living. Iconic charm. Modern living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselve

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 PINE Apartments have any available units?
845 PINE Apartments has a unit available for $5,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 PINE Apartments have?
Some of 845 PINE Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 PINE Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
845 PINE Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 PINE Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 PINE Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 845 PINE Apartments offer parking?
No, 845 PINE Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 845 PINE Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 PINE Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 PINE Apartments have a pool?
No, 845 PINE Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 845 PINE Apartments have accessible units?
No, 845 PINE Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 845 PINE Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 PINE Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

