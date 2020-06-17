1670 10th Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage

Beautifully Remodeled, Spacious, and Light Filled Studio with, High Ceilings, Inner Sunset! This fantastic unit is located in the desirable residential area of the Inner Sunset just steps from N-Judah St, MUNI lines 6, 43, 44, and 66, and walking distance to UCSF, Irving St, tons of restaurants, cafes, shopping, Golden Gate Park, peek-a-boo view of the Golden Gate Bridge, and so much more! This amazing unit boasts: ~ Spacious floor plan (approx 650sqft) &; high ceilings ~ Abundant natural light from large double pane windows ~ Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances &; dishwasher ~ Generous cabinet space ~ Granite counters ~ Remodeled bathroom ~ Quartz counter &; maple cabinets ~ Hardwood floors throughout ~ Custom built-in wardrobe closet ~ Extra storage ~ Bike rack ~ Shared backyard PG&;E &; water shared Trash included 1 year lease No pets No smoking Contact Danny Liu for an appointment today! Danny Liu t: 415.533.6680 e: dannyliuteam@gmail.com Corcoran Global Living | 2523 California St | San Francisco, CA 94115 Realtor, Agent Lic. #01930178