1670 10th Avenue
1670 10th Avenue

1670 10th Avenue · (415) 533-6680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1670 10th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
Golden Gate Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
Beautifully Remodeled, Spacious, and Light Filled Studio with, High Ceilings, Inner Sunset! This fantastic unit is located in the desirable residential area of the Inner Sunset just steps from N-Judah St, MUNI lines 6, 43, 44, and 66, and walking distance to UCSF, Irving St, tons of restaurants, cafes, shopping, Golden Gate Park, peek-a-boo view of the Golden Gate Bridge, and so much more! This amazing unit boasts: ~ Spacious floor plan (approx 650sqft) &amp;; high ceilings ~ Abundant natural light from large double pane windows ~ Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances &amp;; dishwasher ~ Generous cabinet space ~ Granite counters ~ Remodeled bathroom ~ Quartz counter &amp;; maple cabinets ~ Hardwood floors throughout ~ Custom built-in wardrobe closet ~ Extra storage ~ Bike rack ~ Shared backyard PG&amp;;E &amp;; water shared Trash included 1 year lease No pets No smoking Contact Danny Liu for an appointment today! Danny Liu t: 415.533.6680 e: dannyliuteam@gmail.com Corcoran Global Living | 2523 California St | San Francisco, CA 94115 Realtor, Agent Lic. #01930178

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 10th Avenue have any available units?
1670 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1670 10th Avenue have?
Some of 1670 10th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1670 10th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1670 10th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1670 10th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1670 10th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1670 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1670 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1670 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1670 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1670 10th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
