golden gate heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM
815 Apartments for rent in Golden Gate Heights, San Francisco, CA
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1723 17th Avenue
1723 17th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1700 sqft
Beautiful and very large 3BR/1.5BA house conveniently located in family friendly inner Sunset District.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Bright and Spacious 3br/2ba with Yard
1771 11th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
6 Bedrooms
Ask
If your looking for a home to settle then this is the place for you! Recently renovated modern 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment with large kitchen and living room is tastefully furnished to create a space that oozes comfort and tranquility.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1883 9th Avenue
1883 9th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1883 9th Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Golden Gate Heights
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Sunset Towers
8 Locksley Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,560
332 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,861
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,347
983 sqft
Upscale apartment building in a very walkable neighborhood. Building provides garbage disposal and package receiving service, and on-site laundry. Units feature walk in closets, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,595
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, hardwood floors, and energy efficient appliances in fully stocked kitchens. Community amenities include recycling, elevator, and garage. Public transportation located nearby. Pet friendly with restrictions.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
1290 20th Ave
1290 20th Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment building located one block from Golden Gate Park, with shopping, dining and more just steps away. Renovated units have hardwood floors, curved archways and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly residence with alarm system and garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1907 20th Avenue
1907 20th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1320 sqft
Epic REA-AzariPM - Great Sunset Home - 2 BR/1.5 BA/bonus room/Parking - ________________________________________________________________ * For rent www.Epicrea.com * For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
130 Lawton Street
130 Lawton Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Lovely 2BR Flat located in Inner Sunset District! - Very nice 2BR 1BA lower flat located in Prime Inner Sunset District. Unit is in 2-unit well maintained building. Updated kitchen is nicely tiled with stainless steel appliances, i.e.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 Lincoln Way
1001 Lincoln Way, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Victorian flat | AMSI | Alexandr Metlinski - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Victorian flat is located on the first but not ground floor of the well-maintained building.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1255 20th Ave
1255 20th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
700 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in San Francisco. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 21st 2020. $1,250/month rent for ONE room or $2,500/month for whole cottage. $2,500 security deposit required.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1927 Taraval St.
1927 Taraval Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1800 sqft
Large 4 bed 3 bath apartment in Sunset District (Close to Transportation) near SFSU, CCSF, USF, & USCF! READY NOW!! Features include: - Large master bedroom with 3 closets - Hardwood floors throughout - Bedroom with partial ocean views - Dual Pane
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
60 Mountain Spring Ave, San Francisco, CA 94114
60 Mountain Spring Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,995
920 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
240 Carl St #A, San Francisco, CA 94117
240 Carl Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
800 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1012 Stanyan Street
1012 Stanyan St, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Large Private Garden, Designer Finishes, Pkg, New Constr. | Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon) PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $8,500/mo. Security Deposit: 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2920 24th Avenue
2920 24th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
2190 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1691 20th Avenue
1691 20th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
Beautifully Renovated 2BR Lower Flat in Mid-Sunset! - Beautifully renovated 2BR 1BA lower flat in Mid-Sunset District. Upgraded modern gourmet kitchen with marble countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances, i.e.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
60 Meadowbrook Drive
60 Meadowbrook Drive, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
1953 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020. Or call us (425) 321 0364.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1339 16th Ave
1339 16th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,275
4 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE REDUCTION! Remodeled brand new w/new appliances, hardwood floors, lots of light, flexible space and hydronic heating system - This rare brand new remodeled 3-4 bedroom apartment is ideally situated on a residential street in the Inner Sunset
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1201 12th Ave 3
1201 12th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Large One Bedroom Apt Near UCSF! - Property Id: 308718 This huge one bedroom 1st Floor apartment is in a lovely and charming San Francisco building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Robinhood Drive
23 Robinhood Drive, San Francisco, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,995
4477 sqft
NEW VIRTUAL TOUR! Mid Century Modern Marvel in coveted Sherwood Forest w/ocean views, built in BBQ grill, fire pit and wrap around terrace! - Welcome to the mid century marvel of Sherwood Forest that feels more like the Hollywood Hills but with SF
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2 Marcela Ave.
2 Marcela Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,899
350 sqft
This serene garden studio apartment is located in the charming Forest Hills neighborhood. It has a Murphy Bed and fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, gas stovetop, and garbage disposal.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2094 29th Avenue
2094 29th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2094 29th Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
425 Judah Street
425 Judah Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 425 Judah Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1421 Vicente Street
1421 Vicente Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1421 Vicente Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
