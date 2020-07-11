All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

1424 VALENCIA Apartments

1424 Valencia St · (415) 985-0360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1424 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 274 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1424 VALENCIA Apartments.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
bathtub
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Mission District’s cool charm and warm micro-climate make it irresistible to a diverse cross-section of artists, musicians, chefs and techies. Latin roots are essential to the area’s character, cuisine and vibrant aesthetic. Pick up provisions at Bi-Rite for a Dolores park picnic, go mural-gazing along Balmy Alley, or sip on martinis at Bond Bar…shaken, not stirred. Bart, MUNI and bike-centric, the Mission is commuter-friendly.

This ideal Mission District address is close to it all with shops, dining, and nightlife—near La Taqueria, El Techo, Loló, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Mission Dolores Park and Bernal Heights Park are both a mile from your doorstep for fantastic dog walking options (a pet-friendly apartment!). With hardwood floors, a gas range, and plenty of creature comforts.

One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously r

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 VALENCIA Apartments have any available units?
1424 VALENCIA Apartments has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 VALENCIA Apartments have?
Some of 1424 VALENCIA Apartments's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 VALENCIA Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1424 VALENCIA Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 VALENCIA Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 VALENCIA Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 1424 VALENCIA Apartments offer parking?
No, 1424 VALENCIA Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 1424 VALENCIA Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 VALENCIA Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 VALENCIA Apartments have a pool?
No, 1424 VALENCIA Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1424 VALENCIA Apartments have accessible units?
No, 1424 VALENCIA Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 VALENCIA Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 VALENCIA Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

