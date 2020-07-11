1424 VALENCIA Apartments

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly microwave bathtub range

The Mission District’s cool charm and warm micro-climate make it irresistible to a diverse cross-section of artists, musicians, chefs and techies. Latin roots are essential to the area’s character, cuisine and vibrant aesthetic. Pick up provisions at Bi-Rite for a Dolores park picnic, go mural-gazing along Balmy Alley, or sip on martinis at Bond Bar…shaken, not stirred. Bart, MUNI and bike-centric, the Mission is commuter-friendly.



This ideal Mission District address is close to it all with shops, dining, and nightlife—near La Taqueria, El Techo, Loló, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Mission Dolores Park and Bernal Heights Park are both a mile from your doorstep for fantastic dog walking options (a pet-friendly apartment!). With hardwood floors, a gas range, and plenty of creature comforts.



