295 Castro
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:05 PM

295 Castro

295 Castro St · (415) 231-1387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

295 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Duboce Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
garage
parking
bike storage
The Castro is a judgment-free zone where shops, restaurants and booming bars entice patrons to come out and play. Classic movie house, the Castro Theatre, is the main strip’s neon landmark. Legendary bars like Twin Peaks and Harvey’s anchor the area. Its quieter residential lanes make it a safe, sought-after place to call home.

Picture yourself in this sunny Castro courtyard building. Shutter-framed windows bathe the roomy residence in warm light. This home brings plenty of bright idea extras to the table. Washer/dryer and dishwasher keep clean up time to a minimum, so you can get back to your balcony retreat without breaking a sweat.

RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Castro have any available units?
295 Castro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 295 Castro have?
Some of 295 Castro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 Castro currently offering any rent specials?
295 Castro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Castro pet-friendly?
Yes, 295 Castro is pet friendly.
Does 295 Castro offer parking?
Yes, 295 Castro offers parking.
Does 295 Castro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 295 Castro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Castro have a pool?
No, 295 Castro does not have a pool.
Does 295 Castro have accessible units?
No, 295 Castro does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Castro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 295 Castro has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

