295 Castro

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning fireplace oven range Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly garage parking bike storage

The Castro is a judgment-free zone where shops, restaurants and booming bars entice patrons to come out and play. Classic movie house, the Castro Theatre, is the main strip’s neon landmark. Legendary bars like Twin Peaks and Harvey’s anchor the area. Its quieter residential lanes make it a safe, sought-after place to call home.



Picture yourself in this sunny Castro courtyard building. Shutter-framed windows bathe the roomy residence in warm light. This home brings plenty of bright idea extras to the table. Washer/dryer and dishwasher keep clean up time to a minimum, so you can get back to your balcony retreat without breaking a sweat.



RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.