All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 3201 23RD STREET Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
3201 23RD STREET Apartments
Last updated June 30 2020 at 9:18 AM

3201 23RD STREET Apartments

3201 23rd Street · (415) 903-6705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Mission District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3201 23rd Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3201 23RD STREET Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
tennis court
parking
on-site laundry
The Mission District is a feast for the eyes; vibrant Murals, colorful produce markets, and funky fashions spice up the streets. This sunny neighborhood packs a lot of flavor into a few blocks. Travel the globe one plate at a time - burritos at El Farolito, falafel at Old Jerusalem, or tapas at El Valenciano. Burn it all off with a match at Dolores Park tennis courts, salsa class at ODC Dance or jog along hilly Dolores. Bart, MUNI, and tech shuttles make the Mission commute easy.

You’ll find plenty of great food and great drinks just down the street from you new apartment. La Taqueria, Beretta, Foreign Cinema, and Loló are popular spots, and there’s excellent coffee options like Ritual and Philz. Save room for ice cream: Smitten is the cherry on the sundae.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the city’s most

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $165
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$200; Utility Fee-$85
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Side walk parking available; accessible lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 23RD STREET Apartments have any available units?
3201 23RD STREET Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 23RD STREET Apartments have?
Some of 3201 23RD STREET Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 23RD STREET Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
3201 23RD STREET Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 23RD STREET Apartments pet-friendly?
No, 3201 23RD STREET Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3201 23RD STREET Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 3201 23RD STREET Apartments offers parking.
Does 3201 23RD STREET Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 23RD STREET Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 23RD STREET Apartments have a pool?
No, 3201 23RD STREET Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 3201 23RD STREET Apartments have accessible units?
No, 3201 23RD STREET Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 23RD STREET Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 23RD STREET Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 3201 23RD STREET Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2275 BROADWAY Street
2275 Broadway
San Francisco, CA 94115
845 PINE Apartments
845 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
Mission Bay by Windsor
360 Berry St
San Francisco, CA 94158
1801 GOUGH
1801 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94109
ARC Light
21 Clarence Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
400 DUBOCE
400 Duboce Ave
San Francisco, CA 94114
798 Post St.
798 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
721 GEARY Apartments
721 Geary Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity