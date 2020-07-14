3201 23RD STREET Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator oven Property Amenities tennis court parking on-site laundry

The Mission District is a feast for the eyes; vibrant Murals, colorful produce markets, and funky fashions spice up the streets. This sunny neighborhood packs a lot of flavor into a few blocks. Travel the globe one plate at a time - burritos at El Farolito, falafel at Old Jerusalem, or tapas at El Valenciano. Burn it all off with a match at Dolores Park tennis courts, salsa class at ODC Dance or jog along hilly Dolores. Bart, MUNI, and tech shuttles make the Mission commute easy.



You’ll find plenty of great food and great drinks just down the street from you new apartment. La Taqueria, Beretta, Foreign Cinema, and Loló are popular spots, and there’s excellent coffee options like Ritual and Philz. Save room for ice cream: Smitten is the cherry on the sundae.



