Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

848 12th Street South

848 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

848 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
concierge
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
valet service
Community Amenities

Conference room
Additional Storage Available
24-hour Caliber Sports Club
Image of 24-hour Caliber Sports Club for Archstone Courthouse Place
ATM and convenience store on site
Elegant party room
Dry Cleaning Valet Service
Pet Friendly

Garage parking
Online rent payment and service requests
High-tech business center
Split-level cascading swimming pool
Image of Split-level cascading swimming pool for Archstone Courthouse Place
24-Hour Resident Concierge
Approved government apartments

Apartment Amenities

One-bedroom, one-bedroom with den and two-bedroom apartments available
Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding*
Private patios and balconies*
Large walk-in closets and pantries*
Individual washers and dryers
Image of Individual washers and dryers for Archstone Courthouse Place
Walk-in showers*
Gas fireplaces*
White appliance package features refrigerators with icemakers, self-cleaning ovens, gas stoves, microwaves, multi-cycle dishwashers, and disposals

Furnished apartments available*
Plush wall-to-wall carpeting
Bay windows*
Separate dining rooms
Ceramic tile flooring in entries and baths
Cable-ready with high-speed Internet available
Individually-controlled heat and air conditioning
Deluxe kitchens feature breakfast bars*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 12th Street South have any available units?
848 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 848 12th Street South have?
Some of 848 12th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
848 12th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 12th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 848 12th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 848 12th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 848 12th Street South offers parking.
Does 848 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 848 12th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 12th Street South have a pool?
Yes, 848 12th Street South has a pool.
Does 848 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 848 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 848 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 848 12th Street South has units with dishwashers.
