3114 PERSHING DRIVE

Gorgeous 5BR 5.5BA Craftsman home with 6000+ sqft living space ~ just 5 blocks to Clarendon Metro. Stunning 2-story foyer with curved staircase, hardwood floors, chef's kitchen with granite counters and island, stainless steel appliances, butler's pantry. 2 story family room with striking stone fireplace, living rm, separate dining rm, den + half bath, plus deck & 2 car garage. MBR suite w/ jacuzzi tub, separate shower. 3 secondary bedrooms each with full BA en suite, plus upper level laundry room. Bright walkout lower level with huge rec room, guest bedroom & BA, opening to multi-level flagstone patio and fenced back yard.