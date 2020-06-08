All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 6 2019 at 11:25 AM

3114 PERSHING DRIVE

3114 North Pershing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3114 North Pershing Drive, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 5BR 5.5BA Craftsman home with 6000+ sqft living space ~ just 5 blocks to Clarendon Metro. Stunning 2-story foyer with curved staircase, hardwood floors, chef's kitchen with granite counters and island, stainless steel appliances, butler's pantry. 2 story family room with striking stone fireplace, living rm, separate dining rm, den + half bath, plus deck & 2 car garage. MBR suite w/ jacuzzi tub, separate shower. 3 secondary bedrooms each with full BA en suite, plus upper level laundry room. Bright walkout lower level with huge rec room, guest bedroom & BA, opening to multi-level flagstone patio and fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 PERSHING DRIVE have any available units?
3114 PERSHING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3114 PERSHING DRIVE have?
Some of 3114 PERSHING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 PERSHING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3114 PERSHING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 PERSHING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3114 PERSHING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3114 PERSHING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3114 PERSHING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3114 PERSHING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3114 PERSHING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 PERSHING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3114 PERSHING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3114 PERSHING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3114 PERSHING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 PERSHING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3114 PERSHING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
