2610 FRANKLIN ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Awesome location right off Wilson Blvd, walking distance to both the Clarendon and Court House Metro stations, Whole Foods, Clarendon Market Commons shopping center, nightlife, restaurants, parks, bike share, and more! This brick Cape Cod, single family home is located in the desirable neighborhood of Lyon Village. This 2,000 square foot house sits on a 5590 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (2 brand new). The top floor has a bedroom with a private bathroom. The main level has a large living room with fireplace, dining room, mud room, galley kitchen with gas stove, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. The partially finished lower level has a bedroom, full bathroom, large family room and washer and dryer in the unfinished portion of the basement. Walk out to rear backyard and spacious driveway that fits 4 cars. Sorry, no pets. Home is currently being renovated. Available to show after 7/22. More photos coming soon!