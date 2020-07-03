1119 VERNON STREET

1119 North Vernon Street, Arlington, VA 22201 Ballston - Virginia Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Spacious 4 level, 3 BR, 2 den, 3.5 BA townhouse in the Ballston metro area, all bathrooms upgraded, hardwood floors on the main level. Back patio. New washer. 1 assigned parking with 1 permit parking. Available June 1.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
