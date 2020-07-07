Rent Calculator
1051 N NELSON STREET
1051 N NELSON STREET
1051 North Nelson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1051 North Nelson Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quaint and Cozy town home with hardwood floors, updated kitchen & covered patio for relaxing mornings/evenings. Quincy Park is right across the street. Don't miss out on this highly desirable area!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1051 N NELSON STREET have any available units?
1051 N NELSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1051 N NELSON STREET have?
Some of 1051 N NELSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1051 N NELSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1051 N NELSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 N NELSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1051 N NELSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1051 N NELSON STREET offer parking?
No, 1051 N NELSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1051 N NELSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1051 N NELSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 N NELSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1051 N NELSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1051 N NELSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1051 N NELSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 N NELSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 N NELSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
