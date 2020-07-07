1051 N NELSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Quaint and Cozy town home with hardwood floors, updated kitchen & covered patio for relaxing mornings/evenings. Quincy Park is right across the street. Don't miss out on this highly desirable area!