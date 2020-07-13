All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like Courtland Towers.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
Courtland Towers
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Courtland Towers

1200 N Veitch St · (703) 844-4335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Clarendon - Courthouse
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1200 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 49+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 421 · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1421 · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 801 · Avail. Sep 28

$3,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 622 · Avail. Sep 14

$4,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1340 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Courtland Towers.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
accessible
elevator
garage
basketball court
courtyard
e-payments
game room
golf room
guest parking
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
racquetball court
NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Courtland Towers is dedicated to providing you with the comforts of home at the luxury standard you deserve. With inviting high-rise apartment interiors, extravagant community amenities, and a prime location less than five miles from downtown DC, Courtland Towers takes apartment living seriously. Each of our expertly designed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans has been meticulously appointed for your living enjoyment. Choose between a modernized furnished or unfurnished unit. Featuring wood-style flooring, slate appliances, heavenly style carpet, pearl glass backsplash, quartz counter, USB outlets, and MORE! Take in the view from your very own private balcony. We've got you covered with in-home washers and dryers, expansive closets, and high speed internet and cable access. Courtland Towers is sure to have the space that is just right for your lifestyle at our high-rise apartment community in Arlington, Virginia.Cutting edge community amenities are an important element for luxury living. Our state-of-the-art fitness center will help you work up a sweat whether you are taking advantage of our precision Precor equipment or play a sport using our sports simulator. An indoor pool makes our community a great place to be no matter the weather. Stress less with other great features like reserved parking, bike storage, a convenient business center and more! Courtland Towers is your destination for high-end living in an unbeatable location. Surrounded by great shopping, dining, and entertainment, Courtland Towers is perfectly situated in the Court House neighborhood of Arlington. Just minutes from Fort Myer and Colonial Village. In close proximity to Interstate 66 and Court House Metro Station, Courtland Towers make it easy for commuters to get to downtown DC. Our location also makes it easy to visit all of the great historical sights and cultural exhibits the area has to offer including Arlington National Cemetery and the Smithsonian. Apply online now or visit us today to begin making Courtland Towers your new home in Arlington, Virginia.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per person
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 1st space: $75/month; 2nd space: $125/month. Guest Parking: $10/night - one per apartment per day.
Storage Details: Storage Lockers: $45-$50/month. Bike Lockers: $10/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Courtland Towers have any available units?
Courtland Towers has 65 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Courtland Towers have?
Some of Courtland Towers's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Courtland Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Courtland Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Courtland Towers pet-friendly?
No, Courtland Towers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does Courtland Towers offer parking?
Yes, Courtland Towers offers parking.
Does Courtland Towers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Courtland Towers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Courtland Towers have a pool?
Yes, Courtland Towers has a pool.
Does Courtland Towers have accessible units?
Yes, Courtland Towers has accessible units.
Does Courtland Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Courtland Towers has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Courtland Towers?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Lofts 590
590 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Shelton
3215 24th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Bartlett
520 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
Wildwood Towers
1075 S Jefferson St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity