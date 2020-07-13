Amenities

in unit laundry golf room patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bike storage internet access accessible elevator garage basketball court courtyard e-payments game room golf room guest parking lobby media room online portal package receiving racquetball court

NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Courtland Towers is dedicated to providing you with the comforts of home at the luxury standard you deserve. With inviting high-rise apartment interiors, extravagant community amenities, and a prime location less than five miles from downtown DC, Courtland Towers takes apartment living seriously. Each of our expertly designed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans has been meticulously appointed for your living enjoyment. Choose between a modernized furnished or unfurnished unit. Featuring wood-style flooring, slate appliances, heavenly style carpet, pearl glass backsplash, quartz counter, USB outlets, and MORE! Take in the view from your very own private balcony. We've got you covered with in-home washers and dryers, expansive closets, and high speed internet and cable access. Courtland Towers is sure to have the space that is just right for your lifestyle at our high-rise apartment community in Arlington, Virginia.Cutting edge community amenities are an important element for luxury living. Our state-of-the-art fitness center will help you work up a sweat whether you are taking advantage of our precision Precor equipment or play a sport using our sports simulator. An indoor pool makes our community a great place to be no matter the weather. Stress less with other great features like reserved parking, bike storage, a convenient business center and more! Courtland Towers is your destination for high-end living in an unbeatable location. Surrounded by great shopping, dining, and entertainment, Courtland Towers is perfectly situated in the Court House neighborhood of Arlington. Just minutes from Fort Myer and Colonial Village. In close proximity to Interstate 66 and Court House Metro Station, Courtland Towers make it easy for commuters to get to downtown DC. Our location also makes it easy to visit all of the great historical sights and cultural exhibits the area has to offer including Arlington National Cemetery and the Smithsonian. Apply online now or visit us today to begin making Courtland Towers your new home in Arlington, Virginia.