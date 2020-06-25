1020 S BARTON STREET

1020 South Barton Street, Arlington, VA 22204 Columbia Heights South
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
refrigerator
dishwasher
refrigerator
pool
tennis court
AWESOME AND HUGE 2 BEDROOM 2 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE, PRIVATE AND QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD PLUS SHORT WALK TO SHOPPES PARK RESTAURANTS METRO BUS, POOL AND TENNIS EASY COMMUTE TO D C PARK ON CLEVELAND STREET! A MUST SEE PROPERTY
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
