Arlington, VA
1020 S BARTON STREET
1020 S BARTON STREET

1020 South Barton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1020 South Barton Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
AWESOME AND HUGE 2 BEDROOM 2 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE, PRIVATE AND QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD PLUS SHORT WALK TO SHOPPES PARK RESTAURANTS METRO BUS, POOL AND TENNIS EASY COMMUTE TO D C PARK ON CLEVELAND STREET! A MUST SEE PROPERTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 S BARTON STREET have any available units?
1020 S BARTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 S BARTON STREET have?
Some of 1020 S BARTON STREET's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 S BARTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1020 S BARTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 S BARTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1020 S BARTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1020 S BARTON STREET offer parking?
No, 1020 S BARTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1020 S BARTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 S BARTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 S BARTON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1020 S BARTON STREET has a pool.
Does 1020 S BARTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1020 S BARTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 S BARTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 S BARTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
