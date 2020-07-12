/
/
/
columbia heights south
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:45 PM
1099 Apartments for rent in Columbia Heights South, Arlington, VA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
33 Units Available
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,595
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1177 sqft
Features in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to George Washington Memorial Parkway, I-395, and I-66. On-site restaurants, retail, billiards, shuffleboard, and wet bar.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
$
94 Units Available
Trove
1201 S Ross St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,705
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1005 sqft
The brand new, never-before-lived-in apartments at TROVE offer the best of DC & VA living. Right off Columbia Pike and near the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor, our location keeps you connected.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
36 Units Available
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,315
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
885 sqft
Community with beautiful views overlooking Army/Navy Country Club. Close to Pentagon Metro stop and I-395. Rooftop terrace, swimming pool and fitness center. Units include open kitchens, spacious closets and subway tile in bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
12 Units Available
Dorchester Apartments
2040 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,295
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Dorchester Apartments in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303
1107 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1126 sqft
1107 S Walter Reed Drive #303 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful condo with 2BR+2Bath Updated Arlington Home. - Renter's Warehouse proudly present this beautiful condo with 2BR+2Bath Updated Home.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302
1303 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
980 sqft
Unit APT 302 Available 08/01/20 Sunny Two Bedroom in Arlington - Property Id: 89946 Beautiful 2 bedroom one bus away from downtown, skylight, fireplace, gym, sauna, pool, washer and dryer. bike storage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
1200 S BARTON STREET
1200 South Barton Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
840 sqft
End unit, One Bedroom plus DEN in ARLINGTON VILLAGE. Close to amenities, facilities, great commuting routes. Close to metro station, Pentagon, minutes to DC, Arlington National Cemetary, Crystal City, shops, dining, and historical sites.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET
1400 South Edgewood Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Two level townhouse in sought after Arlington Village with one bedroom and one bath. Bright eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliance, outdoor deck, and hardwood flooring. Off-street parking in rear and more parking in front.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
1830 COLUMBIA PIKE #601
1830 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,400
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
"Location, location, location! Welcome home to your new studio in Arlington, a few feet from 395 and just across the bridge from D.C. Cherry hardwood floors in the unit. Sun filled and cozy apartment in the prime Columbia Pike neighborhood.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2700 13TH ROAD S
2700 13th Road South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
840 sqft
Two level townhouse style condo in sought after Arlington Village. One bedroom plus den upstairs. Two blocks from dining/shopping/bars (Giant grocery store, Starbucks and Rite Aid ).
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
1016 S WAYNE ST #408
1016 South Wayne Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
WOW, WELCOME HOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH AT "THE BARKLEY". SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM. LOVELY, BRIGHT EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE & STOVE.
1 of 37
Last updated March 25 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
1030 S BARTON STREET
1030 South Barton Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
994 sqft
Beautiful sun filled two bedrooms town home in Arlington Village for rent. Close to everything. It's the closest building to the shopping, dining and public transportation in the whole community. Spacious, bright living room.
Results within 1 mile of Columbia Heights South
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
224 Units Available
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,298
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,473
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1166 sqft
Recently updated homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community highlights include a tennis court and sauna. Near the Pentagon City Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near Reagan National Airport.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
70 Units Available
Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1508 sqft
Recently renovated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature granite counters, patio/balcony and optional fireplace. Residents enjoy the community garden, pool and business center. Close to Pentagon Metro.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
17 Units Available
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,071
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1261 sqft
Tired of high-rise living? Enjoy friendly living close to Towers Park. Free shuttle to Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. Newly renovated and pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
25 Units Available
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,615
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,639
1226 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
29 Units Available
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,715
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1300 sqft
Located at Virginia Highlands Park in bustling and exciting neighborhood. Easy access to restaurants, boutiques and The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. In-unit laundry and open kitchens with modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
78 Units Available
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1055 sqft
Close to I-395, these homes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and full-size washers and dryers. Common amenities include a business center, bike storage and a theater room.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
16 Units Available
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,713
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1078 sqft
Are you looking for a luxury apartment in Arlington, Virginia? Your search stops here, at 2200 Columbia Pike where we pride ourselves on offering unique, open-concept one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring classic home comforts with a taste
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
$
25 Units Available
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,284
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1150 sqft
Upscale living meets convenient city access just minutes from I-395, I-66 and Route 7. Can't miss the modern design of community and apartment spaces. Recently renovated with a coffee bar, pool and more.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
19 Units Available
Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,656
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1166 sqft
Beautiful, modern apartments with grocery store and Starbucks on-site. Walking distance to parks, dining and downtown Penrose shops. Stunning pool, 24-hour fitness center and underground parking.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,420
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Dorchester Towers Apartments in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
37 Units Available
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to 395 with an impressive pool and 24-hour fitness center. Recently renovated with a hometown feel close to city comforts. Apartments provide in-unit laundry, ample storage and impressive wood finishes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
633 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1118 sqft
Boutique-style gated apartment complex. Modern layouts with large windows and plenty of natural light. Outdoor community amenities include grilling stations, courtyard, outdoor pool and sundeck.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VABailey's Crossroads, VASeven Corners, VALincolnia, VALake Barcroft, VARose Hill, VAHuntington, VA