Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3617 South Lamar
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:48 PM

3617 South Lamar

3617 Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3617 Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0e5c5fa0a5 ----
Love Where You Live
Leasing Center Now Open! - Cool. Eclectic. Edgy. Modern. Just when you thought the perfect place to live didn?t exist, along comes Groves South Lamar. As South Austin?s newest apartment community, Groves lets you get up close and personal to the vibrant nightlife and entertainment options buzzing with excitement. When you live here, you?ve got tons of options. Great selections for floor plans and living spaces and a myriad of opportunities for having plain old fun. You can kick back and relax...Read More

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 South Lamar have any available units?
3617 South Lamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 South Lamar have?
Some of 3617 South Lamar's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 South Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
3617 South Lamar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 South Lamar pet-friendly?
No, 3617 South Lamar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3617 South Lamar offer parking?
No, 3617 South Lamar does not offer parking.
Does 3617 South Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 South Lamar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 South Lamar have a pool?
Yes, 3617 South Lamar has a pool.
Does 3617 South Lamar have accessible units?
No, 3617 South Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 South Lamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 South Lamar does not have units with dishwashers.
