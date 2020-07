Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker refrigerator oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse concierge courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill media room package receiving sauna 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport conference room e-payments game room guest parking internet access online portal pool table tennis court volleyball court

Known as one of the best concierge community in the area, Juniper Springs Apartments is here to make your busy life easier and much more fun! With the help of our curated collection of resort-inspired amenities and highly accessible location in Wood Creek, our Austin apartments are a pure delight. Pets allowed.



With easy access to Mopac 1 and HWY 183 (Research Blvd) near the UT shuttle, our community is the perfect starting point for your daily adventures. The Domain is just 11 minutes away for all your shopping and dining needs, while Downtown Austin and the 6th Street music scene is only 7 miles away, making it easy to enjoy a night out. Less than 15 minutes away, you will find some of the top employers in town, including Google, Facebook, 3M, the J. J. Pickle Research Campus, and the Austin Community College: Northridge Campus.



Residents of our luxurious apartments in Austin enjoy tons of perks and benefits. We will pick up dry cleaning, laundry, and offer personalized shopping se