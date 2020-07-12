/
south lamar
600 Apartments for rent in South Lamar, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,370
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1086 sqft
The Groves at South Lamar offer edgy, modern living that is so Austin. Loft-like spaces with all the latest design elements combine with a great, social courtyard where you can meet up with friends.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
16 Units Available
Garrison
1801 Fortview Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
525 sqft
Modern apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets situated within walking distance of hangouts like Radio Coffee & Beer and Casino South Side. Residents have access to a swimming pool and dog park, and Google Fiber.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
33 Units Available
Mission James Place
4009 Victory Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$855
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$813
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
853 sqft
Mission James Place offers studio, 1, and 2 bedroom Austin apartments that feature open floor plans, spacious closets, ceiling fans, garbage disposal, washer and dryer, patio or balconies, and fireplaces in select units.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,100
391 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,189
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
870 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Austin and the University of Texas. Units have granite counters, tile backsplash, and fireplaces. Community includes courtyards, laundry facilities, and BBQ terraces.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
15 Units Available
The Grove Apartments
3707 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
944 sqft
Located in the heart of Austin, close to St. Edwards University. Standout amenities include Google Fiber connection, Nest technology and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers clubhouse, 24-hour gym and 24-hour laundry.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Bainbridge Villas
3603 Southridge Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1045 sqft
Exciting renovations are underway and we'll be breaking ground soon on our new Leasing Center. Our new modern leasing and amenity center will feature a coffee bar, business center, and fitness center for our residents to enjoy.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3622 MANCHACA
3622 Menchaca Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
620 sqft
This exquisite community is located in the heart of Austin?s artistic and creative 78704 zip code and only 2 miles south of downtown! Residents are invited to use the resort pool, terraced courtyards, new laundry facilities and BBQ terraces.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3506 MANCHACA
3506 Menchaca Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
630 sqft
Come home to a quiet retreat in 78704. This small, 103-unit property is the perfect place to relax after a long day.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3815 Menchaca Rd. #24
3815 Menchaca Road, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
923 sqft
Conveniently Located 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Condo in 78704 Area! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3505 SOUTH LAMAR
3505 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This supremely comfortable yet chic community has a vacancy for you! This apartment has recently been renovated with stainless steel appliances, wood floors, upgraded fixtures, new counters and cabinets! You can walk to many Austin landmarks
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Cinnamon PATH
1712 Cinnamon Path, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1128 sqft
2 story/2 duplex in great 78704 neighborhood! Laminate flooring - no carpet! Master bedroom up and guest bedroom down. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel apps..
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3204 Overcup Oak DR
3204 Overcup Oak Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
999 sqft
Lots of brightness with unique character and mid century charm. Convenient to everything yet set apart. Huge lot. Patio area perfect for relaxing retreat.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3707 MANCHACA
3707 Menchaca Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,305
679 sqft
Discover fantastic urban living in the heart of 78704! You'll be surrounded by a variety of restaurants, shops and live only minutes from St. Edwards University.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3204 Menchaca RD
3204 Menchaca Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
420 sqft
RATES: $995 for 2 years lease OR $1050 for 1 year lease.1 bedroom Condo off South Lamar and close to everything in 78704! Freshly painted unit with washer/dryer, no carpet throughout and the pool is only steps away. Google fiber available.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1408 Waterloo TRL
1408 Waterloo Trail, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1064 sqft
You'll love this newly remodeled duplex in the heart of SoLa! A short walk from ABGB and Black Sheep Lodge.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1608 Ravey Street
1608 Ravey Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1608 Ravey Street in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2502 Thornton RD
2502 Thornton Road, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
964 sqft
IMPECCABLE TOWNHOME IN ONE OF THE MOST DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOODS,WALKING DISTANCE FROM TRENDING RESTAURANTS AND DOWNTOWN AND LAKE. COVERED PATIO.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1308 Southport Dr Unit B
1308 Southport Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
924 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse - New paint, carpet, and laminate counter tops updated town home in the very close in 78704 zip code and right across the street from the St. David's Seton South Medical Hospital on Ben White Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of South Lamar
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
99 Units Available
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,133
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
972 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
43 Units Available
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1101 sqft
Located just steps from West Bouldin Creek. Units include amenities like laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors and Nest technology. Community includes 24-hour gym, conference room, courtyard and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
45 Units Available
Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,233
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1276 sqft
Located near Barton Creek and Barton Skyway. Stylish and spacious apartments with patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a pool, a gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$995
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
567 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, air conditioning and dishwashers. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park. Outdoor courtyard with access to grills. Location near Ben White Boulevard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Establishment
3501 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
950 sqft
Many interior upgrades, including custom window treatments and modern appliances. Close to Millwood Middle School and Woodsedge Learning Center in Kalamazoo. Professional landscaping and golf course views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
77 Units Available
Post South Lamar
1500 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,440
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1064 sqft
Close to West Bouldin Creek, Becker Elementary School, and Ricky Guerrero Park. Pet-friendly apartments with car charging, resort-style pool, grilling areas, courtyard gardens, elevators, restaurants & retail, and 24-hour fitness center with complimentary classes twice a week (yoga, boot camp, etc.)
