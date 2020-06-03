All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Oxford at Tech Ridge

305 E Yager Ln · (512) 710-0206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 E Yager Ln, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-522 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 4-435 · Avail. Aug 7

$993

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 1-135 · Avail. Jul 17

$993

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-931 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit 3-338 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit 1-133 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oxford at Tech Ridge.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Oxford at Tech Ridge Apartments, located in Austin, Texas, features spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, perfect for the professional urban renter. We offer six versatile floor plans featuring high-end touches such as soaring nine-foot ceilings with elegant crown molding. In fact, as a resident, you'll gain access to the highest quality amenities that make it easy to feel right at home. Our kitchens feature premium countertops and stainless steel appliances, and every apartment comes standard with washers and dryers, gorgeous wood flooring, and a private balcony. Centrally located in Austin's Tech Center, just minutes from Downtown, the University of Texas at Austin, major freeways, and Capital Metro Park and Ride, Oxford at Tech Ridge Apartments provides you with the convenience of a central location. At Oxford at Tech Ridge Apartments, the best of Austin is at your disposal.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Surety Bond $175 or $500 Refundable
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $175
fee: $200
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $175
fee: $200
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oxford at Tech Ridge have any available units?
Oxford at Tech Ridge has 41 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Oxford at Tech Ridge have?
Some of Oxford at Tech Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oxford at Tech Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Oxford at Tech Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oxford at Tech Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Oxford at Tech Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Oxford at Tech Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Oxford at Tech Ridge offers parking.
Does Oxford at Tech Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oxford at Tech Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oxford at Tech Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Oxford at Tech Ridge has a pool.
Does Oxford at Tech Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Oxford at Tech Ridge has accessible units.
Does Oxford at Tech Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oxford at Tech Ridge has units with dishwashers.
