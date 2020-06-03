Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse courtyard internet cafe online portal package receiving trash valet

Oxford at Tech Ridge Apartments, located in Austin, Texas, features spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, perfect for the professional urban renter. We offer six versatile floor plans featuring high-end touches such as soaring nine-foot ceilings with elegant crown molding. In fact, as a resident, you'll gain access to the highest quality amenities that make it easy to feel right at home. Our kitchens feature premium countertops and stainless steel appliances, and every apartment comes standard with washers and dryers, gorgeous wood flooring, and a private balcony. Centrally located in Austin's Tech Center, just minutes from Downtown, the University of Texas at Austin, major freeways, and Capital Metro Park and Ride, Oxford at Tech Ridge Apartments provides you with the convenience of a central location. At Oxford at Tech Ridge Apartments, the best of Austin is at your disposal.