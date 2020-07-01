Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill parking on-site laundry hot tub internet access

Located off East Oltorf Street in Austin, TX, Ellie Apartments is a hidden gem. With luxury views of Downtown and premier access to the city’s best shopping and dining, Ellie Apartments fits your East Riverside lifestyle. Currently leasing our recently remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartments, it’s time for you to enjoy Ellie’s contemporary amenities built to make you feel at home. Our pet-friendly apartments feature top of the line interiors including granite countertops, tile backsplashes, faux-wood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. Our various floorplans offer unique options for everyone, including private patios and balconies, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer. Work out in our modern fitness center, relax poolside in our cabanas, BBQ with your friends and family at our outdoor grills.



When it comes to Austin living, Ellie Apartments is the whole package. Just minutes from downtown and the Rainey Street District, our prime East Riverside location and attractive city