All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Ellie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Ellie
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:54 PM

Ellie

2900 Sunridge Dr · (512) 201-2510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Limited time special! Up to 6 weeks free on one bedroom, one bathroom apartment homes.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Parker Lane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2900 Sunridge Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1114 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Unit 1125 · Avail. now

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Unit 0315 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1602 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Unit 0913 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Unit 0906 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ellie.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
parking
on-site laundry
hot tub
internet access
Located off East Oltorf Street in Austin, TX, Ellie Apartments is a hidden gem. With luxury views of Downtown and premier access to the city’s best shopping and dining, Ellie Apartments fits your East Riverside lifestyle. Currently leasing our recently remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartments, it’s time for you to enjoy Ellie’s contemporary amenities built to make you feel at home. Our pet-friendly apartments feature top of the line interiors including granite countertops, tile backsplashes, faux-wood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. Our various floorplans offer unique options for everyone, including private patios and balconies, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer. Work out in our modern fitness center, relax poolside in our cabanas, BBQ with your friends and family at our outdoor grills.

When it comes to Austin living, Ellie Apartments is the whole package. Just minutes from downtown and the Rainey Street District, our prime East Riverside location and attractive city

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: We love your well behaved pets! Roscoe Properties welcomes all dog breeds, ages, and sizes. Pet interview required. All fees are per pet.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ellie have any available units?
Ellie has 14 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Ellie have?
Some of Ellie's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ellie currently offering any rent specials?
Ellie is offering the following rent specials: Limited time special! Up to 6 weeks free on one bedroom, one bathroom apartment homes.
Is Ellie pet-friendly?
Yes, Ellie is pet friendly.
Does Ellie offer parking?
Yes, Ellie offers parking.
Does Ellie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ellie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ellie have a pool?
Yes, Ellie has a pool.
Does Ellie have accessible units?
No, Ellie does not have accessible units.
Does Ellie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ellie has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Ellie?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonelake at the Arboretum
9801 Stonelake Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Cedar 31
3008 Cedar Street
Austin, TX 78705
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Grove at Northwest Hills
3517 N Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street
Austin, TX 78717
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity