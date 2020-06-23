Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2401 Oakhaven Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2401 Oakhaven Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2401 Oakhaven Circle
2401 Oakhaven Cir
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Barton Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2401 Oakhaven Cir, Austin, TX 78704
Barton Hills
Amenities
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
BARTON HILLS CHARM! Moments away from Zilker Park (ACL FEST!) & Barton Springs Pool plus all the entertainment venues & eateries on S. Lamar Blvd (SoLa area!)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2401 Oakhaven Circle have any available units?
2401 Oakhaven Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2401 Oakhaven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Oakhaven Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Oakhaven Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Oakhaven Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2401 Oakhaven Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Oakhaven Circle does offer parking.
Does 2401 Oakhaven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Oakhaven Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Oakhaven Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2401 Oakhaven Circle has a pool.
Does 2401 Oakhaven Circle have accessible units?
No, 2401 Oakhaven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Oakhaven Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Oakhaven Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 Oakhaven Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2401 Oakhaven Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Lexington Hills
2430 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
The Beckett
14011 FM 969 Rd
Austin, TX 78724
University Quarters
2801 Hamphill Park
Austin, TX 78705
District 53
600 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West
Austin, TX 78736
Mariposa Flats
1901 Mariposa Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin