Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub online portal trash valet parking 24hr maintenance valet service

Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes is a welcoming south Austin, Texas apartment rental community. Our location from Mopac and Interstate 35 puts you in the desirable and secluded Tanglewood Forest area with an easy commute to downtown Austin, Lady Bird Lake and Barton Creek. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent feature a complete appliance package, a private patio or balcony, washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans, and more! Each pet-friendly community amenity was designed to accommodate your lifestyle with a swimming pool and heated spa, a dog-park, a well-equipped fitness center and a business lounge. Apply online or stop by for your personal tour and reserve your new home today!