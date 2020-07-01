Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard hot tub internet access

Welcome toSoutheast AustinNo one does southern hospitality better than Lexington Hills apartments in Southeast Austin, TX. Our community is on the banks of the Colorado River in a family-friendly neighborhood that offers everyday conveniences, top-notch healthcare, and so much more. Apartment and Community HighlightsInside our living spaces you’ll find the comfort and ease of a welcoming home at Lexington Hills in Austin with features that include: Fireplace, Private Balcony or Patio, Walk-In ClosetsIf you are ready to view our unique homes in person, contact our office today. Our friendly leasing professionals will be glad to show you around our lovely homes and community. An Inspiring NeighborhoodNestled in a charming neighborhood near St. Edward’s University, Lexington Hills apartment community is located off I-35 making it convenient for downtown commuters and we are on the Capital Metro route. We offer lovely one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent with top-quality communi