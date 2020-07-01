All apartments in Austin
Lexington Hills
Lexington Hills

2430 Cromwell Cir · (512) 862-9964
Location

2430 Cromwell Cir, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1205 · Avail. Aug 31

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Unit 0507 · Avail. Aug 31

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Unit 1301 · Avail. Jul 31

$859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1410 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lexington Hills.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
Welcome toSoutheast AustinNo one does southern hospitality better than Lexington Hills apartments in Southeast Austin, TX. Our community is on the banks of the Colorado River in a family-friendly neighborhood that offers everyday conveniences, top-notch healthcare, and so much more. Apartment and Community HighlightsInside our living spaces you’ll find the comfort and ease of a welcoming home at Lexington Hills in Austin with features that include: Fireplace, Private Balcony or Patio, Walk-In ClosetsIf you are ready to view our unique homes in person, contact our office today. Our friendly leasing professionals will be glad to show you around our lovely homes and community. An Inspiring NeighborhoodNestled in a charming neighborhood near St. Edward’s University, Lexington Hills apartment community is located off I-35 making it convenient for downtown commuters and we are on the Capital Metro route. We offer lovely one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent with top-quality communi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150 O.A.C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $150, 2 Pets: $200
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight Limit of 75 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Deck Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lexington Hills have any available units?
Lexington Hills has 8 units available starting at $839 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Lexington Hills have?
Some of Lexington Hills's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lexington Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Lexington Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lexington Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Lexington Hills is pet friendly.
Does Lexington Hills offer parking?
Yes, Lexington Hills offers parking.
Does Lexington Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lexington Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lexington Hills have a pool?
Yes, Lexington Hills has a pool.
Does Lexington Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Lexington Hills has accessible units.
Does Lexington Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lexington Hills has units with dishwashers.
