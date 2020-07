33 Hundred.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments garage internet access yoga accessible bbq/grill carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving trash valet valet service

LIVING IN AUSTIN, TX



Our community offers premium amenities starting with our resort-style pool with in-water lounge chairs. The 24-hour fitness center offers a variety of high-end equipment from cardio machines, weights, yoga balls, and more. Enjoy all that our community center offers with our TV Lounge, coffee and refreshment bar, business center, and conference room. Enjoy convenience with our online payments, parcel alerts, door-to-door trash pickup, Wi-Fi in the common areas, and much more!



Take a step inside one of our spacious one, two, or three bedroom apartments and feel right at home. We offer expansive nine foot ceilings, wood-style flooring, and designer-inspired accent wall colors. Our gourmet kitchens feature energy star stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, prep islands, and pantries. 33Hundred is right down the street from Howard Station, so you can take the commuter rail around the city. Enjoy shopping, dining, and entertainment less than ten minutes away