116 Apartments for rent in Barton Hills, Austin, TX
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
45 Units Available
Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,233
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1276 sqft
Located near Barton Creek and Barton Skyway. Stylish and spacious apartments with patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a pool, a gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
Skyline at Barton Creek
1300 Spyglass Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,049
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,089
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
933 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include pool, tennis courts, and community garden. Residents live in units with patio/balcony, dishwasher, and washer dryer hookup. Great location close to the Barton Creek Greenbelt and Violet Crown Trail.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
99 Units Available
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,133
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
972 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,266
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,146
1297 sqft
Located close to Zilker Park, a popular spot for music festivals. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and a private patio characterize the modern spaces. In-unit laundry and trash valet add to the convenience.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
28 Units Available
Landmark at Barton Creek Apartment Homes
1781 Spyglass Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
998 sqft
Close to Barton Creek Greenbelt Trail, S MoPac Expressway, S Capital of Texas Highway, shopping at Barton Creek Square, Zilker Park, Hill Country Middle School, and Cedar Creek Elementary School. Boat/RV parking, pet walk with stations, sand volleyball court, nature walking trail, dog park, and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
906 sqft
Central Austin living in South Lamar complete with upgraded homes and outstanding amenities: sparkling pool, internet cafe, dog park and more. Interior finishes are luxurious with stainless steel appliances included and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2100 Via Fortuna
2100 Via Fortuna, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,246
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Barton Hills - Available NOW - Property Id: 97735 Steps from Barton Creek Greenbelt on Spyglass, bike to Zilker Park, SoCo, easy access to Mopac. 5 min Uber Downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3600 S Lamar # 117
3600 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1941 sqft
3 Bed 3 Bath Near Barton Creek Greenbelt - Almost new 3 bed 3 bath on S. Lamar overlooking the Barton Creek Greenbelt. Possibly one of the most amazing pools & views in Austin. Beach entry, wow view & fully kitchen cabana.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2800 BARTON BLUFF LN.
2800 Bartons Bluff Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,432
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This incredible community is located near downtown Austin, just off Mo-pac and 360, close to Zilker Park, Lady Bird Lake and Barton Springs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1302 Hollow Creek Unit A
1302 Hollow Creek Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Funky,cool 4-plex. Walking distance to Barton Springs/Zilker Park - Downstairs unit. Fresh paint and carpet coming. Open living area. Spacious kitchen/dining area with utility closet. Master bedroom with access to patio and open common yard area.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1200 BARTON HILLS DR.
1200 Barton Hills Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in comfort and style within walking distance to Barton Springs! Experience modern city-living in a park-like setting combined with a fantastic view of Austin?s city lights and a touch of art for sophisticated taste.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1240 Barton Hills Drive Unit 115
1240 Barton Hills Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
761 sqft
1/1 Condo in Desirable Barton Hills! - Don't miss this updated first-floor condo located in Barton Hills! The neighborhood is minutes from downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs, hike & bike trail, AND MORE! With easy access to Highways and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4312 Dudley Drive
4312 Dudley Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
700 sqft
2/1 Duplex in South Austin - Quiet 2/1 backing up to walking trails. Large backyard, covered parking, hardwood flooring! Must see unit. Call 512-476-1976 for details. (RLNE4753517)
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2108 Rabb RD
2108 Rabb Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
2686 sqft
Large 2 bed 2 bath duplex also has a 2 car garage with remotes.Washer & Dryer connections are in the garage. All other features of the duplex are upstairs on the main level. No Carpet. New stainless appliances.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1306 Spyglass Dr 75584
1306 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
665 sqft
$1,310 | 1Bdrm | Greenbelt Access | Elevator | Gym - Property Id: 126163 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1308 Spyglass Dr 75584
1308 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
540 sqft
1BD $1,210 | Greenbelt Access | Elevator | DogPark - Property Id: 126159 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1302 Spyglass Dr 75584
1302 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1010 sqft
2Bd/2Ba | $1720 | Greenbelt Access | *Fenced Yards - Property Id: 126185 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1304 Spyglass Dr 75584
1304 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
790 sqft
$1439 Rent | 2Bd/1Ba | Elevator | Greenbelt Access - Property Id: 126166 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1301 Spyglass Dr 75584
1301 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,155
400 sqft
Studio Near Barton Crk Grnbelt, Town Lake & Zilker - Property Id: 126153 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1303 Spyglass Dr 75584
1303 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,155
400 sqft
$1155 Studio | Greenbelt Access | Elevator | Gym - Property Id: 126152 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE
1300 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,185
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The sought-after greenbelt location and direct access to downtown Austin nightlife will have you loving living at this community! Stay in touch with friends via free Wi-Fi by the pool (rated the best in Austin!), grow your own fresh produce in the
Results within 1 mile of Barton Hills
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,370
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1086 sqft
The Groves at South Lamar offer edgy, modern living that is so Austin. Loft-like spaces with all the latest design elements combine with a great, social courtyard where you can meet up with friends.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
43 Units Available
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1101 sqft
Located just steps from West Bouldin Creek. Units include amenities like laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors and Nest technology. Community includes 24-hour gym, conference room, courtyard and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
34 Units Available
Bowie
311 Bowie St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,542
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,054
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,918
1306 sqft
A modern community with a fitness center, concierge service, dog grooming area, and coffee bar. Apartments feature built-in cabinets, hardwood flooring, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pets allowed. Free community bikes.
