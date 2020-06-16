6723 S Paxton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

HEAT IS INCLUDED. THIS IS ROUGHLY A $150 PER MONTH SAVING, SO KEEP THAT IN MIND



Beautiful building with unique character currently being rehabbed.Under new ownership and professional property management.The large 2 bedroom apartment feels like a home nd has fantastic natural lighting with big windows,itson the second floor and has all black new appliances.

Located in a wonderful part of the South Shore just3 blocks away from Lake Michigan and right on the edge of the Jackson Park golf course.The 26 South Shore Express bus route that goes to downtown is just a few steps away.Close to Metra.Off street parking is also available for a nominal fee.Heat and water included.Washer and Dryers on the premises.CHA and Veterans (VASH) welcome.



