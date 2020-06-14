Apartment List
/
IL
/
chicago
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

139 Furnished Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Near North Side
17 Units Available
The Bernardin
747 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,159
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,647
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1409 sqft
The Bernardin is a 25 floor, 171 unit luxury apartment building with an additional 20,000 square feet of retail space at the Southeast corner of Chicago and Wabash Avenues.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Near North Side
18 Units Available
Asbury Plaza
750 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,594
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
1040 sqft
Elegant apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Community includes a fitness center, pool and laundry center. Steps from the shops of Michigan Avenue. Close to Navy Pier and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Near North Side
41 Units Available
420 E Ohio
420 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,816
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1279 sqft
Luxury apartments with unbeatable views of downtown Chicago. Each unit includes laundry facilities, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a patio. For busy residents, package receiving and dry cleaning services are available. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
O'Hare
102 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Town
42 Units Available
Reside on Green Street
504 N Green St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,688
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,284
1064 sqft
Wrigley Stadium, Kennedy Expressway and Wicker Park are all nearby this property. Furnished apartments available. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga studio, pool, gym and fire pit available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
$
Near North Side
61 Units Available
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,724
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,418
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1373 sqft
Located close to the river and W Upper Wacker Dr in downtown Chicago. Community has a beautiful communal garden, a pool and a gym. Apartments have patio/balcony, extra storage and furniture.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Lincoln Park
24 Units Available
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,800
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,685
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Chicago's best neighborhood just got better.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
West Town
45 Units Available
Spoke
728 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,701
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,282
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,065
1116 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood-style flooring, kitchen islands and high ceilings. Property includes a lounge area, party room and bocce court. By the Blue Line for convenient transportation. Near River West's best dining and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Near North Side
34 Units Available
Grand Plaza
540 N State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,810
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1285 sqft
This pet-friendly community was recently renovated. It's located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a heated pool, running track, concierge service, and fitness center. Wood floors, balconies, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Douglas
6 Units Available
Eden Commons
2701 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,196
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,301
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
784 sqft
Just steps away from Mercy Hospital and convenient to Interstate 55, this community is pet-friendly and has an on-site gym. Apartments are furnished and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hyde Park
16 Units Available
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$860
339 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hyde Park
17 Units Available
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,145
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Near North Side
14 Units Available
The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,330
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,675
1830 sqft
The Hudson Apartments, at 750 N Hudson St, is located in the River North neighborhood of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Near North Side
38 Units Available
West77
77 West Huron, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,655
1411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1257 sqft
Superb location in the center of River North with access to Michigan Avenue, shopping and trendy restaurants. Elegantly appointed apartments with central heat and air and gorgeous city views.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Near North Side
12 Units Available
Flair Tower
222 W Erie St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,930
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,485
1748 sqft
At Flair Tower, style and comfort are yours! With our art-lined halls with over 100 pieces of fine art including a mixture of originals, reproduction lithographs, serigraphs and oil paintings, Flair Tower’s boutique apartment building fits right in
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewater
6 Units Available
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$964
335 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
550 sqft
Kenmore Place was completely renovated in 2016. Located in the Edgewater neighborhood, every unit features beautiful new hardwood floors, STARON countertops with maple cabinetry, Whirlpool appliances, spacious closets, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Near North Side
10 Units Available
Gold Coast City Club Apartments
860 N Dewitt Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,535
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1374 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a rooftop clubhouse, on-site laundry, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature open kitchens, spacious closets, and wood floors. Close to Oak Street Beach.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
The Loop
61 Units Available
215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,665
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1106 sqft
Great location in the heart of the theater and financial district, close to the Washington/Wells L stop. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Near North Side
13 Units Available
State and Grand
505 N State St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,829
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
2267 sqft
State and Grand is conveniently located within walking distance of museums and art galleries, the famous Lakefront Trail, shopping and dining, and some of Chicago's most vibrant night life; making it an ideal option for urban apartment living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Near West Side
29 Units Available
X Chicago
710 West 14th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,205
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1011 sqft
X Chicago Apartments is a brand-new apartment community at 710 W 14th St, southwest of Chicago’s Loop neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Near North Side
12 Units Available
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,072
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,310
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hyde Park
20 Units Available
1369 E. Hyde Park Blvd
1369 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,120
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
862 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE on a 12+ month lease. Restrictions apply. Contact leasing for details. Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hyde Park
10 Units Available
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$985
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hyde Park
15 Units Available
5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$915
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
576 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.

June 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chicago rent trends were flat over the past month

Chicago rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chicago stand at $1,097 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,291 for a two-bedroom. Chicago's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chicago, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Chicago rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Chicago, a few similar cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chicago is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Chicago's median two-bedroom rent of $1,291 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Chicago.
    • While Chicago's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Chicago.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 1 BedroomsChicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChicago 3 BedroomsChicago 3 BedroomsChicago 3 BedroomsChicago Accessible ApartmentsChicago Apartments under $1,000Chicago Apartments under $1,100Chicago Apartments under $800Chicago Apartments under $900
    Chicago Apartments with BalconyChicago Apartments with BalconyChicago Apartments with BalconyChicago Apartments with GarageChicago Apartments with GarageChicago Apartments with GymChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChicago Apartments with ParkingChicago Apartments with ParkingChicago Apartments with ParkingChicago Apartments with PoolChicago Apartments with Pool
    Chicago Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Cheap PlacesChicago Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Furnished ApartmentsChicago Luxury PlacesChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
    Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
    Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
    Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
    UptownLincoln Square

    Apartments Near Colleges

    City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
    Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
    City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College