near west side
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
178 Apartments for rent in Near West Side, Chicago, IL
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
50 Units Available
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,574
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,652
1145 sqft
Located close to Kinzie Station and Restaurant Row. Units have granite kitchens, full-size washer/dryers and wood flooring. Community features a fitness center, bike storage and private dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
JeffJack Apartments
601 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,691
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,372
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,932
1077 sqft
Near Chicago Union Station and interstates 90, 94 and 290. LEED-designed residence with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets, stainless steel kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. Internet cafe, gym, dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
132 Units Available
Presidential Towers
555 West Madison, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,345
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1101 sqft
Spacious floor plans with chef-caliber kitchens. Building offers full-time concierge, on-site restaurants and fitness club. Centrally located within walking distance to everything you need. Near Metra, CTA and freeways for easy commuting.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
44 Units Available
Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,410
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1075 sqft
Convenient location to the Loop, expressways, Rush University and the UIC campus. Spacious, modern apartments with private patio/balcony. Community has elevator, fitness center and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
12 Units Available
180 North Jefferson
180 N Jefferson St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,799
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1065 sqft
Great location near the Chicago Loop and River North. Boutique apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, window coverings and great city views. Complimentary bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
23 Units Available
Gateway West Loop
11 S Green St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,579
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,206
1139 sqft
Modern community in a prime location in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. Community features a swimming pool with a fire pit, BBQ area, and great views of the city. Units have modern finishes and bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
49 Units Available
K2 Apartments
365 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,657
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,391
1260 sqft
Contemporary apartments have designer cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Private balconies provide sweeping views of Chicago. Pet-friendly community has grooming facilities. Located near top attractions and dining establishments.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
46 Units Available
The Mason
180 N Ada St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,777
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,378
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1123 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**The Mason Apartments is Fulton Market's newest addition in luxury living.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,135
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,790
1968 sqft
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
The Madison at Racine
1164 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,212
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,188
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,323
1209 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplace, in-unit laundry. Modern kitchens. Enjoy rooftop pool, hot tub, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Located on public transit line. Close to shopping, schools, recreation, I-290.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
31 Units Available
Echelon Chicago
353 N Desplaines St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,621
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,772
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
1110 sqft
Great location in downtown Chicago close to public transit, grocery stores, and dining. Resort-style rooftop pool and sundeck, fitness center, clubroom, and outdoor grilling patio. Units have spacious bathrooms and granite counters.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
46 Units Available
727 W Madison
727 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,835
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,680
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1320 sqft
Iconic living starts at the intersection of Madison and Halsted. 727 West Madison includes unparalleled views, luxe amenities and premier access to Chicago's best restaurants and nightlife. Welcome to West Loop living.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
46 Units Available
X Chicago
710 West 14th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,125
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1011 sqft
X Chicago Apartments is a brand-new apartment community at 710 W 14th St, southwest of Chicago’s Loop neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
23 Units Available
The Lofts at Gin Alley
120 N Green St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,099
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,222
1174 sqft
The Lofts at Gin Alley: Where the industrial grit of the past intersects with today's stylish living.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
11 Units Available
13Thirteen Randolph Street Lofts
1313 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,712
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
957 sqft
Recently renovated homes with Italian cabinetry, 11-foot ceilings and spacious layouts. Enjoy views of the Chicago skyline. Tenants get access to parking, a media room and pool. Near Union Park.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
Luxe on Madison
1222 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,895
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1194 sqft
Condo-style units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a business center, grilling station and gym on site. Right in the happening West Loop neighborhood. Easy access to I-290.
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Circa 922
922 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,815
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1171 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, floor-to-ceiling windows, subway tile backsplashes, and new water fixtures. Designer kitchens feature quartz or granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. W/D in unit.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,661
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1080 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in Fulton Market. Floor-to-ceiling windows with unobstructed views of the city. Fitness center and yoga studio. Indoor car parking with electric charging stations.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
25 Units Available
EMME
165 N Desplaines St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,800
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
937 sqft
Thoughtful architectural and green features, including locally sourced tiles and a third-floor vegetable and fruit garden. Situated in Chicago's "Silicone Prairie," close to art galleries, parks, entertainment options and the financial district.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
The Aberdeen West Loop
20 N Aberdeen St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1029 sqft
The Aberdeen West Loop is the essence of lavish living in Chicago's popular West Loop neighborhood. These sophisticated and new luxury rental apartments offer stunning finishes and features.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
27 Units Available
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,145
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1324 sqft
Reside on Jackson is Reside Living's latest building in the West Loop! Featuring one, two & three-bedroom apartments with condo-quality finishes, this West Loop gem is located near the Medical District, the CTA Blue Line and Skinner Elementary
Last updated June 26 at 04:04am
Contact for Availability
768 W. Jackson
768 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,125
The West Loop is one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Chicago. Its home to some of the most renowned restaurants in the world, an awesome cultural scene and literally the best burger in the city at Au Cheval.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
178 Units Available
Union West
933 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,998
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,435
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,670
1112 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
Last updated May 22 at 01:49pm
6 Units Available
Common Addams
1401 West 15th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1200 sqft
Gorgeous shared apartments and incredible amenities. Join our waitlist and be first to know when Common Addams opens.
