159 Apartments for rent in Blue Island, IL

Moving to Blue Island

Chicago is the third largest city in the country after New York City and Los Angeles, and housing prices here take almost as big of a chunk out of your paycheck as they do in those bigger cities. If you want a prestigious address in the heart of downtown Chicago, with fabulous views of beautiful Lake Michigan, well, you shouldn't be surprised when landlords are going to charge huge amounts of money for that privilege. Buying a house in the most fashionable neighborhoods of Chicago is so expensive that it's out of reach for a lot of people, and rental apartment homes aren't too cheap, either.

Don't worry! That doesn't mean to enjoy this region, you'll be doomed to live in a cardboard box. If you look at the south suburbs like Blue Island, you will find a place that is still very nice to live, even if it's not within the city limits. Additionally, what you soon discover is that all that glitz and glamor is what makes downtown Chicago so pricey. When you can be happy with a more down to earth kind of place, you'll find that housing can actually be very affordable, as median house prices in Blue Island are about half of what they are in the rest of the country. Bring on the bargains!

When you want to find a studio apartment for rent in Blue Island, or even a 1 or more bedroom apartment, you're in luck as this area is full of bargains and you won't be competing against the high volume of people in the city. That said, though, it doesn't mean that landlords won't care who they choose as renters. Make a good impression by making sure you have a job that pays enough to cover the rent, be prepared to pay those crucial security deposits - including extra deposits if you find a pet friendly apartment - and it helps if you have old landlords who are willing to vouch for you that you won't trash the place.