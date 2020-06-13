159 Apartments for rent in Blue Island, IL

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.

1 Unit Available
2846 Orchard
2846 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Excellent Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,

1 Unit Available
2840 Orchard
2840 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,360
500 sqft
Comfortable and convenient Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, high ceilings, large living area, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more!

1 Unit Available
2111 West 135th Pl.
2111 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 Unit Available
12751 S Hoyne
12751 Hoyne Ave, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 Unit Available
2049 West 135th Pl.
2049 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 Unit Available
12747 S Hoyne
12747 Hoyne Ave, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 Unit Available
2842 Orchard
2842 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,280
400 sqft
Cool Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,

1 Unit Available
3028 141st Street
3028 141st Street, Blue Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1144 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 Unit Available
3011 140th Place
3011 140th Place, Blue Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
Hardwood floors throughout. Combined living and dining room. Dining room is open to the kitchen. Three bedrooms. Central air. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan. $1,450 monthly rent. Security deposit is $2,100.00. Bring your own appliances.
1 Unit Available
12408 S. Carpenter St.
12408 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 5/26/2020-2BEDROOM, CALUMET PARK, IL - Updated and cozy two bedroom home in now available in Calumet Park. Two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, and one bathroom. Full finished basement (can not be used for a bedroom).

1 Unit Available
12946 South Carpenter St.
12946 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1235 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 Unit Available
11709 South Kedzie Avenue
11709 South Kedzie Avenue, Merrionette Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1130 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 Unit Available
11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.

1 Unit Available
12413 South Carpenter Street
12413 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1200 sqft
BRAND NEW GUT REHABBED SPACIOUS HOME IN CALUMET PARK! THIS HOME FEATURES HUGE OPEN LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. BRAND NEW DARK WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME AND IN ALL 3 OF THE BEDROOMS.

1 Unit Available
3633 147th Place
3633 147th Place, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, large bedrooms, and living space. Fenced in yard, close to parks, metra, public transportation, schools, shopping and churches.

1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.

1 Unit Available
11925 South Lawndale Avenue
11925 South Lawndale Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
624 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on first floor with New kitchen including SS Appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and light fixtures. Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
3625 147th St
3625 147th Street, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Large two Bedroom. Steps from Metra. Perfect for the City Commute. Appliances and Heat are Included. Private Parking. Very close to Interstate Access I-294 & I-57 Interchange. Private Laundry Room. Great schools and parks.
Verified

Mount Greenwood
2 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$934
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified

Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
575 sqft
Units in this four-story building have access to the very walkable neighborhood of Gresham, Chicago. On-site laundry is available, and individual units feature hardwood floors and a bathtub. Pets are welcome. Near Cook Elementary School.
Verified

Riverdale
2 Units Available
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1077 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.
Verified

Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8057 S Laflin Ave
8057 S Laflin St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments in 14-unit building. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator and range. On-site laundry facilities. Heat included. Located near schools and parks.
Verified

Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7948 S Hermitage Avw
7948 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$920
750 sqft
Beautiful hardwood floors and large windows in these renovated two-bedroom apartments in the Auburn Gresham area. Minutes to Dan Ryan Woods and I-94, short commute to Chicago State University or University of Chicago.

Median Rent in Blue Island

Last updated Dec. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Blue Island is $812, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $956.
Studio
$700
1 Bed
$812
2 Beds
$956
3+ Beds
$1,222
City GuideBlue Island
"I can see an open door / Leads to my blue island" -- "Blue Island" by the Bee Gees

The little four-square-mile ridge of land got its name because it looked like an island with blue vapor rising from the ground. Today the environment is urban enough that it's hard to see any blue mist anymore, but that's actually a good thing because this suburb of Chicago is busy and bustling. Blue Island is one of the suburbs on the southwest side of Chicago. But it's actually only two years younger than the city of Chicago, and they have resisted big brother's efforts to annex them many times over the years. So even though some people have a bias against the south side, if you come here you'll see that it's actually a lot better than what you'd expect. Affordable rent in a Chicago suburb without being an hour away -- where do we sign up?

Having trouble with Craigslist Blue Island? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Blue Island

Chicago is the third largest city in the country after New York City and Los Angeles, and housing prices here take almost as big of a chunk out of your paycheck as they do in those bigger cities. If you want a prestigious address in the heart of downtown Chicago, with fabulous views of beautiful Lake Michigan, well, you shouldn't be surprised when landlords are going to charge huge amounts of money for that privilege. Buying a house in the most fashionable neighborhoods of Chicago is so expensive that it's out of reach for a lot of people, and rental apartment homes aren't too cheap, either.

Don't worry! That doesn't mean to enjoy this region, you'll be doomed to live in a cardboard box. If you look at the south suburbs like Blue Island, you will find a place that is still very nice to live, even if it's not within the city limits. Additionally, what you soon discover is that all that glitz and glamor is what makes downtown Chicago so pricey. When you can be happy with a more down to earth kind of place, you'll find that housing can actually be very affordable, as median house prices in Blue Island are about half of what they are in the rest of the country. Bring on the bargains!

When you want to find a studio apartment for rent in Blue Island, or even a 1 or more bedroom apartment, you're in luck as this area is full of bargains and you won't be competing against the high volume of people in the city. That said, though, it doesn't mean that landlords won't care who they choose as renters. Make a good impression by making sure you have a job that pays enough to cover the rent, be prepared to pay those crucial security deposits - including extra deposits if you find a pet friendly apartment - and it helps if you have old landlords who are willing to vouch for you that you won't trash the place.

Life in Blue Island

Getting Around

Chicago and its surrounding suburbs like Blue Island make it pretty darn easy to get around without a car, which is a good thing because parking in the city can be a very expensive challenge. Why spend hours stuck in traffic, only to drive around looking for a parking garage and then have to pay $20 dollars for the privilege, when you can just hop on the Metra train or the Pace Suburban Bus instead? Save your precious time and money, not to mention your sanity.

What to Do

Life in Blue Island gives you all the easy access to big-city stuff in Chicago plus a smaller and quieter pace, too. There's plenty to do right here in Blue Island, without ever needing to venture out among the skyscrapers.

People here in Blue Island love their sports - whether it's watching the Cubs or Blackhawks, or playing on a hometown softball league. Sports bars like 115 Bourbon Street and Raven's Place are a great place to enjoy a frosty mug of your favorite brew while cheering on the Chi-town teams.

For those looking for an even more local angle on sports pride, don't worry as Blue Island won't let you down. The Blue Island Sports Hall of Fame honors the best local athletes, past and present. Blue Island was home to a number of players who went on to join the big time with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers.

If you would rather enjoy the Irish pub experience, Blue Island has you covered there, too. Gayla's Irish Bar is simple and unpretentious, and An Seanachi Irish Pub has an amazing, rotating selection of great beers you won't find as easily anywhere else. You won't be going thirsty here.

The Blue Island Parks and Recreation District makes sure that you will always have a great place to enjoy the outdoors, too. Memorial Park is the biggest parks facility and even includes a pool for those few days each summer when temperatures soar. If you want to enjoy some of nature's furry friends, hang out by the Bark Park, too.

Restaurant explorers will find they're in luck in Blue Island, as selections are not limited to the regular old chain restaurants here. In the mood for some soul food and Cajun cuisine? You'll love the Maple Tree Inn, which features New Orleans-inspired southern fare. The Chicago area is known for its famous deep dish pizza, and you can get the Blue Island spin on it at favorites like Giuseppe's Pizza and Beggars Pizza. If you're looking for your fill of veggies and raw foods, be sure to check out local favorite B'Gabs Goodies.

If you appreciate your history -and Blue Island has a very rich one -you'll want to check out the Blue Island Historical Museum, which is located inside the Blue Island Public Library. Speaking of the library, be sure to visit to inquire about passes for registered users to great museums such as Air Classic Inc. Museum of Air Aviation, the Bronzeville Children's Museum, the Chicago Botanic Garden and the Illinois Railway Museum.

Blue Island is not just an affordable place to live, it's a place you will be happy to call home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Blue Island?
In Blue Island, the median rent is $700 for a studio, $812 for a 1-bedroom, $956 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,222 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Blue Island, check out our monthly Blue Island Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Blue Island?
Some of the colleges located in the Blue Island area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Blue Island?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Blue Island from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Lombard, and Mount Prospect.

