AL
/
IL
/
chicago
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM

412 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Chicago, IL

Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
40 Units Available
Douglas
Prairie Shores
2851 S King Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$998
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
890 sqft
A beautiful view of Lake Michigan and easy access to 31st Street Beach come standard at this community. There's onsite management, a lounge and complimentary storage also provided. Apartments have granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
South Shore
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located right on South Shore Drive with stunning lake views. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments close to Hyde Park and plenty of restaurants and shops. Spacious units with large closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
9 Units Available
Logan Square
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$892
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
500 sqft
Overlooking Kosciusko Park, 3935 W. Diversey is the best of both worlds-urban excitement when you want it, nature and serenity when you don't.STUDIO | 1 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$885
746 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pangea Real Estate's apartments on Ashland Avenue in Chicago offer charm and modern updates in lovely Calumet. Shopping and dining are in walking distance. With only six apartments, this building feels like a home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
West Garfield Park
701 S Karlov Ave
701 S Karlov Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property's apartments have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Some utilities are provided in the cost of rent. Just minutes from the Pulaski metro station and I-290.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7316 S Jeffery Blvd
7316 S Jeffery Blvd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$980
900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. Free heat and phone-entry intercom. On-site laundry. Close to I-90 and Lake Michigan in very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
South Shore
6751 S Jeffery Apartments
6751 S Jeffery Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
575 sqft
Just a short drive from Route 41 in the Jackson Park District. Spacious apartment homes with carpet, a bathtub and kitchen appliances. Community is pet-friendly and offers a lobby and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7317 S Chappel
7317 S Chappel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments near Lake Michigan. Hardwood floors and large windows. Very walkable neighborhood with easy access to shops and restaurants. Some utilities paid. Only a few blocks from public transit stops.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Chatham
8222 S Ingleside Ave
8222 S Ingleside Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
This East Chatham community features on-site laundry and internet access. The units have been recently renovated and include hardwood flooring. Just moments from the shopping and dining along South Cottage Grove Avenue.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
South Chicago
Pangea 2900 E 91st Street Apartments
2900 E 91st St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated. Apartments have hardwood floors, on-site laundry and include some paid utilities. Ten-minute walk to the ME Metra Electric at the South Chicago (93rd) stop. Close to Dougherty Park, Veterans Park and Bessemer Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Chatham
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$810
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to the Chicago Skyway Toll Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and hardwood floors in a community with on-site laundry facilities. Rent includes heating.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Austin
5836 W Madison St
5836 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
400 sqft
Within walking distance to Garfield Park. Also close to Illinois Medical District and the University of Illinois at Chicago. Studios and 1-bedroom apartments with phone entry intercoms, ceiling fans and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Englewood
5658 S Peoria St
5658 S Peoria St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
670 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo-like living spaces feature stylish eat-in kitchens, air conditioning and hardwood floors. Enjoy your own garage and parking space. Located near Sherman Park, Hope Academy School and I-94.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Chatham
7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Located in the recently rehabbed south Dobson area of Chatham, near the 79th Street L. Units include hardwood floors and recent renovations. Community offers residents some paid utilities and parking spaces.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
83 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$920
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
12 Units Available
Lincoln Park
2738 N. Pine Grove Ave.
2738 N Pine Grove Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$885
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
450 sqft
Well-crafted homes with walk-in closets, a private patio/balcony and ceiling fans. 24-hour maintenance available. Work out in the gym during free time. Close to Oz Park and Diversey Driving Range. By Lake Shore Drive.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
8 Units Available
Hyde Park
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$979
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
947 sqft
Bright Hyde Park units near Lake Michigan. Hardwood floors and natural light. Large bay windows. Recently renovated. Community bike storage available to all tenants. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
137 Units Available
Douglas
Lake Meadows
500 E 33rd St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$938
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$994
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
908 sqft
Located along Lake Michigan and only minutes from Old Town Chicago, this community boasts on-site Zipcar rental, free parking, a community center and an on-site shopping mall. Pet-friendly apartments have free basic cable.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
Hyde Park
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$870
339 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
18 Units Available
Hyde Park
5110 S.kenwood Ave
5110 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$930
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
8 Units Available
Lakeview
644 West Surf
644 W Surf St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$905
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
525 sqft
Conveniently located near Bel Air and Springdale Malls and the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley. Kitchens feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and efficient refrigerators. Washer/dryer hookups available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
13 Units Available
Kenwood
Woodlawn Terrace
4726 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$965
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1034 sqft
Pet-friendly community centered around a private courtyard. The studios and 1-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Washington Park is within walking distance. Highway 40 links to downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Uptown
1338 W Argyle
1354 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$845
280 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to everything that buzzes in Andersonville while enjoying newly renovated, vintage living at 1338 W. Argyle.STUDIO | 1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$911
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Rent Report
Chicago

July 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chicago rents declined slightly over the past month

Chicago rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chicago stand at $1,096 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Chicago's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Chicago throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents were down 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Chicago rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Chicago has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Chicago is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Chicago's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chicago remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Detroit (+0.2%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $901, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Chicago.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 1 BedroomsChicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChicago 3 BedroomsChicago 3 BedroomsChicago 3 BedroomsChicago Accessible ApartmentsChicago Apartments under $1,000Chicago Apartments under $1,100Chicago Apartments under $800Chicago Apartments under $900Chicago Apartments with BalconyChicago Apartments with BalconyChicago Apartments with BalconyChicago Apartments with GarageChicago Apartments with GarageChicago Apartments with GarageChicago Apartments with GymChicago Apartments with GymChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChicago Apartments with ParkingChicago Apartments with ParkingChicago Apartments with ParkingChicago Apartments with PoolChicago Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Cheap PlacesChicago Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Furnished ApartmentsChicago Luxury PlacesChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideUptownLincoln Square

    Apartments Near Colleges

    City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College