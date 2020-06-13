232 Apartments for rent in Berwyn, IL📍
This intimate city is a charming community with a small-town vibe. Its also incredibly diverse in culture and just eight miles west of Chicagos loop. Youll find people from all different backgrounds, with an array of careers and education! The city holds annual car shows, festivals and parades to celebrate their vibrant culture!
Take Public Transportation
In Berwyn, almost everyone takes advantage of the trains and local buses. Commuting by car to work can add up in expenses, with gas prices always fluctuating, the cost of parking and any highway toll points you hit. Buy a yearly pass and save a ton!
Dont Sweat Finding Property
If youre worried about hiring a realtor or taking a trip to Berwyn ahead of time to scope out the options, relax! Because a high percentage of the population rents rather than owns their home or apartment, theres always plenty of vacancies. If you need to snag a condo or apartment quickly, you shouldnt have a problem.
Be Prepared to Renovate
Some of the most beautiful properties in Berwyn were built before 1950. The unique architecture in Chicago is also plentiful here. If you find an older home, see the potential in it! Many buyers reconstruct the kitchen and bathrooms to give the home a modern feel.
Know Your Neighbors
Although Berwyn is relatively small, especially compared to Chicago, the population is equally diverse. Make sure you talk to locals or do your research about what sort of people live in each neighborhood. If youre raising a family, you may want to steer clear of the many college-centric areas. If you want to participate in local events and fundraisers and really immerse yourself in Berwyn patriotism, find the area that best suits those needs!
Harlem Ave/34thSt: This area is hip and extremely culturally diverse. Youre guaranteed to at least hear a few different languages on your neighborhood block. Theres even a plethora of people who speak the native Gujarat language! Hopping on the train to work is the norm, and renting or buying property is an option. Homes cost in the mid $200,000 range, and apartments average in the $600 range. This area is also close to the MacNeal Hospital and great for those who need consistent medical care or work in the medical industry. $$
Harlem Ave/Cermak Rd: Cermak Road extends from Chicago all the way into Berwyn, possessing multiple historical building and landmarks. The Cermak Plaza, a shopping center with all your needs, has been infamous for once housing the Spindle sculpture featured in Waynes World. Its also a hot spot for local college kids, given the affordable rent and accessibility to Chicago. Because the crowd is younger, youll find the area safe and great for walking! $$$
Ridgeland Ave: This area is also a great place for college kids, and there are some amazing Mexican food restaurants around! Its also known for having smaller homesteads, complexes and apartment buildings. As long as you're ok with living next to some students who may party once in awhile, youll be fine!$$
Cermak Rd/Clarence Ave: If youre looking for some historical Illinois charm, rent or buy and renovate in this location! There are plenty of older homes with 1940s charm that are begging to be redecorated and revamped with modern amenities! There are a few gorgeous Victorian homes that have been developed into complexes. If youre single and cool with sharing a kitchen with your neighbors, this area is perfect! $$$
Oak Park/27thSt: For families who want to invest in owning a property and passing it down through generations, this is your best bet in Berwyn. Almost everyone owns their homes and has lived in the area for years. This gives the neighborhood a friendly, close-knit feel. There are chances to buy a home built before 1940 or one in the last decade. $$$$
City Center: Want a city vibe in a small town? This is your place! The area is densely populated and conveniently close to many surrounding attractions. This area also has a bunch of college students, given that you can walk everywhere and rent is affordable. Not many own their home, so its not the prime place to invest in property you want to occupy long-term. $$$
Harlem Ave/Roosevelt Rd: For unique apartment selections with some character, look no further! There are some intriguing apartment complexes made up of a handful of units. This living situation is more intimate than renting in a multi-complex high-rise or building. Many of the units are older, but have been renovated. The demographic is perfect for 20-somethings who dont want to live by college kids but also arent raising a family quite yet. $$$
16thSt/Ridgeland Ave: This neighborhood has a ton of diversity, with everything from homeowners to college students to apartment renters. You can find an affordable home to rent, own or even rent to own, here. $$
Ogden Ave: If youre looking to own a home or rent an apartment with convenience to surrounding highways, this area is great! The neighborhood is right off multiple interstates, which makes it perfect for frequent trips to Chicago and the surrounding cities. Ogden also has historical significance and some amazing older homes that can be bought at an awesome price.$$$
Although the majority of the population has a work commute that's over 30 minutes long, public transportation is popular. Because so many people take the train, the citys pollution and traffic problems are significantly reduced. Its always great to live in a city with some fresh air! Walking around on foot is another option, and because everything is within a short distance, its totally a feasible means of transportation. Locals like to hang at the Cermak Plaza Shopping Center and check out the growing arts community. There are movie theaters, music venues and plenty of visual art exhibits in the city. There are pubs, an annual Oktoberfest, taverns and summer concert series to enjoy!