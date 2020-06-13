232 Apartments for rent in Berwyn, IL

So Many Neighborhoods

Harlem Ave/34thSt: This area is hip and extremely culturally diverse. Youre guaranteed to at least hear a few different languages on your neighborhood block. Theres even a plethora of people who speak the native Gujarat language! Hopping on the train to work is the norm, and renting or buying property is an option. Homes cost in the mid $200,000 range, and apartments average in the $600 range. This area is also close to the MacNeal Hospital and great for those who need consistent medical care or work in the medical industry. $$

Harlem Ave/Cermak Rd: Cermak Road extends from Chicago all the way into Berwyn, possessing multiple historical building and landmarks. The Cermak Plaza, a shopping center with all your needs, has been infamous for once housing the Spindle sculpture featured in Waynes World. Its also a hot spot for local college kids, given the affordable rent and accessibility to Chicago. Because the crowd is younger, youll find the area safe and great for walking! $$$

Ridgeland Ave: This area is also a great place for college kids, and there are some amazing Mexican food restaurants around! Its also known for having smaller homesteads, complexes and apartment buildings. As long as you're ok with living next to some students who may party once in awhile, youll be fine!$$

Cermak Rd/Clarence Ave: If youre looking for some historical Illinois charm, rent or buy and renovate in this location! There are plenty of older homes with 1940s charm that are begging to be redecorated and revamped with modern amenities! There are a few gorgeous Victorian homes that have been developed into complexes. If youre single and cool with sharing a kitchen with your neighbors, this area is perfect! $$$

Oak Park/27thSt: For families who want to invest in owning a property and passing it down through generations, this is your best bet in Berwyn. Almost everyone owns their homes and has lived in the area for years. This gives the neighborhood a friendly, close-knit feel. There are chances to buy a home built before 1940 or one in the last decade. $$$$

City Center: Want a city vibe in a small town? This is your place! The area is densely populated and conveniently close to many surrounding attractions. This area also has a bunch of college students, given that you can walk everywhere and rent is affordable. Not many own their home, so its not the prime place to invest in property you want to occupy long-term. $$$

Harlem Ave/Roosevelt Rd: For unique apartment selections with some character, look no further! There are some intriguing apartment complexes made up of a handful of units. This living situation is more intimate than renting in a multi-complex high-rise or building. Many of the units are older, but have been renovated. The demographic is perfect for 20-somethings who dont want to live by college kids but also arent raising a family quite yet. $$$

16thSt/Ridgeland Ave: This neighborhood has a ton of diversity, with everything from homeowners to college students to apartment renters. You can find an affordable home to rent, own or even rent to own, here. $$

Ogden Ave: If youre looking to own a home or rent an apartment with convenience to surrounding highways, this area is great! The neighborhood is right off multiple interstates, which makes it perfect for frequent trips to Chicago and the surrounding cities. Ogden also has historical significance and some amazing older homes that can be bought at an awesome price.$$$