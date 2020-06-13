Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:28 AM

232 Apartments for rent in Berwyn, IL

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1641 S Harlem Ave
1641 South Harlem Avenue, Berwyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 Bedroom in Berwyn - Property Id: 285306 *Large 2BR apartment *Heat included *Large bedrooms *Parking available *Laundry in building Due to Covid-19 we are currently taking extreme measures to ensure potential renters are pre-qualified prior to

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
6620 19th Street
6620 19th St, Berwyn, IL
1 Bedroom
$995
850 sqft
Very Well Kept 1Bed/1Bath Condo Berwyn - Very well kept 1Bed/1Bath condo in Berwyn. Windows throughout let in abundant sunlight. Dishwasher, stove, microwave, and fridge all stay! Dark laminate wood flooring and plenty of closet space.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1957 Euclid Avenue
1957 Euclid Ave, Berwyn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
One Bedroom/ One Bath / - Ready to move right in... Freshly painted, New Blinds, A/C wall unit... Hardwood floors- stainless steel appliances. Well kept "condo" building. Coin Operated Washer and Dryer in the building. Large private storage area.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1227 Harlem Avenue
1227 South Harlem Avenue, Berwyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
800 sqft
Beautiful unit in a solid brick building, great location near to 290 Highway, blue line, shopping centers, restaurants, rehabbed 3 years ago, new kitchen cabinets, wood floor(laminate), appliances, doors room & frames,closets,ceiling lights and

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
3112 Grove Avenue
3112 Grove Avenue, Berwyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1330 sqft
Large renovated apartment. 1 block to Metra, restaurants, pubs and shopping. Adjacent to Heritage/Emerson Elementary. Complete rehabbed unit. Newly remodeled: windows, floors, walls, lighting, kitchen and bath.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1821 Grove Avenue
1821 Grove Avenue, Berwyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Very large redone unit new kitchen, new baths , refinished wood floors, Newer windows new appearances in kitchen. Close to transportation. Tenant pays cooking gas and electric.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1522 GROVE Avenue
1522 Grove Avenue, Berwyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1522 GROVE Avenue in Berwyn. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated August 20 at 10:27pm
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1324 Maple Avenue
1324 Maple Avenue, Berwyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Beautiful condo with 3 spacious Bedrooms and 1.
Results within 1 mile of Berwyn

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4000 sqft
Meticulously maintained and elegant 4,000 SQ FT home nestled on an extra wide lot within the charming treelined streets of Oak Park.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Vacant and ready for a safe and clean home viewing experience! This two bedroom bungalow in Historic Oak Park has hardwood flooring and natural trimwork throughout. The spacious living room leads to the formal dining room with built-in buffet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
936 Marengo Ave 1
936 Marengo Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Updated apartment near Harlem blue line - Property Id: 139934 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139934 Property Id 139934 (RLNE5844757)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Austin
1 Unit Available
1137 South Mason Ave 1
1137 South Mason Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment - Property Id: 34295 Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment includes bonus room that functions nicely as a office or kid's room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37 HarrisonSt.
37 Harrison St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unusual 2 level w/ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCL - Property Id: 184672 2 level 2 bedroom unit with a giant 16 x 20 lower level with a spiral staircase down to it from the apartment above, in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1031 S Scoville Ave 1
1031 South Scoville Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Amazing Oak Park 2 Bed for RENT - Property Id: 266252 Beautiful 2bed for rent! It's available for rent starting May 30th. Enjoy vintage charm with updated comfort.Spacious 1,000 sq ft. Hard wood floors.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cicero
1 Unit Available
2300 S Central Ave
2300 South Central Avenue, Cicero, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful spacious 2BD 1Bath - Property Id: 282911 Beautiful spacious 2BD 1Bath $1350/month $1350/SEC Deposit Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Laundry in unit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Harrison St
37 Harrison Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$925
Arts District Studio w/ ALL UTILITIES + INTERNET - Property Id: 265125 2 room, 2nd floor, light and bright corner studio in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park Arts District with ALL UTILITIES + WIRELESS HIGH SPEED INTERNET

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
910 Lyman Ave
910 South Lyman Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
Tired of paying bills? Pay for only rent of $950 and electricity. .

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
809 Lexington St, Unit 10
809 Lexington St, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 Lexington St, Unit 10 Available 07/01/20 Oak Park 1 Bedroom - Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances; Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Decorative Fireplace, Dining Room, Bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
727 South MAPLE Avenue
727 South Maple Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous and well maintained condo unit.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
904 Thomas Avenue
904 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2187 sqft
Available now! Spacious home in great Forest Park location - close to Blue Line CTA, park district, pool, parks, and more! Gutted and re-built in 2004, the first floor features hardwood floors, large living room, formal dining room, open kitchen w/

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
918 Thomas Avenue
918 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
High first floor, updated unit with 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths for rent in great neighborhood! Hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1030 BELOIT Avenue
1030 Beloit Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1034 sqft
IS THIS HEAVEN? Almost! This Mid-Mod Ranch has been perfectly updated for today. 5-bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 levels of private living space, unique, one-of-a-kind gorgeous rental home in beautiful Forest Park.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
941 Marengo Avenue
941 Marengo Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Available August 1st! This charming, large 1 OR 2 bedroom unit has it all! The unit is the entire 2nd floor of this beautiful property and offers a large living room (with french doors for 2nd bedroom if needed), dining room (this could be the

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1004 Beloit Avenue
1004 Beloit Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
PLEASE DIRECT ALL INQUIRIES TO US ONLINE. IN PERSON VIEWINGS ARE NOT AN OPTION. VIDEOS ARE AVAILABLE. Huge penthouse apartment in newer building.
City GuideBerwyn
Berwyns Cermak Plaza Shopping Center has become infamous over the years, after being featured in Hollywood movies like "Wanted" and "Waynes World."It was once nicknamed "The Bohemian Wall Street" for its large amount of savings and loans!

This intimate city is a charming community with a small-town vibe. Its also incredibly diverse in culture and just eight miles west of Chicagos loop. Youll find people from all different backgrounds, with an array of careers and education! The city holds annual car shows, festivals and parades to celebrate their vibrant culture!

Having trouble with Craigslist Chicago? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

How to Make Berwyn Home

Take Public Transportation

In Berwyn, almost everyone takes advantage of the trains and local buses. Commuting by car to work can add up in expenses, with gas prices always fluctuating, the cost of parking and any highway toll points you hit. Buy a yearly pass and save a ton!

Dont Sweat Finding Property

If youre worried about hiring a realtor or taking a trip to Berwyn ahead of time to scope out the options, relax! Because a high percentage of the population rents rather than owns their home or apartment, theres always plenty of vacancies. If you need to snag a condo or apartment quickly, you shouldnt have a problem.

Be Prepared to Renovate

Some of the most beautiful properties in Berwyn were built before 1950. The unique architecture in Chicago is also plentiful here. If you find an older home, see the potential in it! Many buyers reconstruct the kitchen and bathrooms to give the home a modern feel.

Know Your Neighbors

Although Berwyn is relatively small, especially compared to Chicago, the population is equally diverse. Make sure you talk to locals or do your research about what sort of people live in each neighborhood. If youre raising a family, you may want to steer clear of the many college-centric areas. If you want to participate in local events and fundraisers and really immerse yourself in Berwyn patriotism, find the area that best suits those needs!

So Many Neighborhoods

Harlem Ave/34thSt: This area is hip and extremely culturally diverse. Youre guaranteed to at least hear a few different languages on your neighborhood block. Theres even a plethora of people who speak the native Gujarat language! Hopping on the train to work is the norm, and renting or buying property is an option. Homes cost in the mid $200,000 range, and apartments average in the $600 range. This area is also close to the MacNeal Hospital and great for those who need consistent medical care or work in the medical industry. $$

Harlem Ave/Cermak Rd: Cermak Road extends from Chicago all the way into Berwyn, possessing multiple historical building and landmarks. The Cermak Plaza, a shopping center with all your needs, has been infamous for once housing the Spindle sculpture featured in Waynes World. Its also a hot spot for local college kids, given the affordable rent and accessibility to Chicago. Because the crowd is younger, youll find the area safe and great for walking! $$$

Ridgeland Ave: This area is also a great place for college kids, and there are some amazing Mexican food restaurants around! Its also known for having smaller homesteads, complexes and apartment buildings. As long as you're ok with living next to some students who may party once in awhile, youll be fine!$$

Cermak Rd/Clarence Ave: If youre looking for some historical Illinois charm, rent or buy and renovate in this location! There are plenty of older homes with 1940s charm that are begging to be redecorated and revamped with modern amenities! There are a few gorgeous Victorian homes that have been developed into complexes. If youre single and cool with sharing a kitchen with your neighbors, this area is perfect! $$$

Oak Park/27thSt: For families who want to invest in owning a property and passing it down through generations, this is your best bet in Berwyn. Almost everyone owns their homes and has lived in the area for years. This gives the neighborhood a friendly, close-knit feel. There are chances to buy a home built before 1940 or one in the last decade. $$$$

City Center: Want a city vibe in a small town? This is your place! The area is densely populated and conveniently close to many surrounding attractions. This area also has a bunch of college students, given that you can walk everywhere and rent is affordable. Not many own their home, so its not the prime place to invest in property you want to occupy long-term. $$$

Harlem Ave/Roosevelt Rd: For unique apartment selections with some character, look no further! There are some intriguing apartment complexes made up of a handful of units. This living situation is more intimate than renting in a multi-complex high-rise or building. Many of the units are older, but have been renovated. The demographic is perfect for 20-somethings who dont want to live by college kids but also arent raising a family quite yet. $$$

16thSt/Ridgeland Ave: This neighborhood has a ton of diversity, with everything from homeowners to college students to apartment renters. You can find an affordable home to rent, own or even rent to own, here. $$

Ogden Ave: If youre looking to own a home or rent an apartment with convenience to surrounding highways, this area is great! The neighborhood is right off multiple interstates, which makes it perfect for frequent trips to Chicago and the surrounding cities. Ogden also has historical significance and some amazing older homes that can be bought at an awesome price.$$$

Life in Berwyn Made Better

Although the majority of the population has a work commute that's over 30 minutes long, public transportation is popular. Because so many people take the train, the citys pollution and traffic problems are significantly reduced. Its always great to live in a city with some fresh air! Walking around on foot is another option, and because everything is within a short distance, its totally a feasible means of transportation. Locals like to hang at the Cermak Plaza Shopping Center and check out the growing arts community. There are movie theaters, music venues and plenty of visual art exhibits in the city. There are pubs, an annual Oktoberfest, taverns and summer concert series to enjoy!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Berwyn?
The average rent price for Berwyn rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,420.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Berwyn?
Some of the colleges located in the Berwyn area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Berwyn?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Berwyn from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

