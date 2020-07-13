All apartments in Chicago
7715 South Shore Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

7715 South Shore Drive

7715 S South Shore Dr · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7715 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7715 South Shore Drive.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
internet access
This 50-unit building in South Shore, Chicago features Free Internet, Security Cameras, On-Site Laundry, and Phone Entry Intercom. Apartments may include Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, Dining Room, Free Electricity, Free Heat, High-End Finishes, Free Cooking Gas, and Hardwood Floors. Walking distance to Rainbow Beach Park, Myra Bradwell School, S & N Food, and Powell Elementary School. Easily accessible via S. Shore Drive & 77th Street Bus Line or ME Metra Electric at the Cheltenham stop. Pets are welcome! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7715 South Shore Drive have any available units?
7715 South Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7715 South Shore Drive have?
Some of 7715 South Shore Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7715 South Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7715 South Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7715 South Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7715 South Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7715 South Shore Drive offer parking?
No, 7715 South Shore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7715 South Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7715 South Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7715 South Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 7715 South Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7715 South Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 7715 South Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7715 South Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7715 South Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
