7715 South Shore Drive

This 50-unit building in South Shore, Chicago features Free Internet, Security Cameras, On-Site Laundry, and Phone Entry Intercom. Apartments may include Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, Dining Room, Free Electricity, Free Heat, High-End Finishes, Free Cooking Gas, and Hardwood Floors. Walking distance to Rainbow Beach Park, Myra Bradwell School, S & N Food, and Powell Elementary School. Easily accessible via S. Shore Drive & 77th Street Bus Line or ME Metra Electric at the Cheltenham stop. Pets are welcome! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!



