Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse doorman elevator fire pit gym on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly internet access

Experience a new era at Lake & Wells. Century Tower, a Chicago landmark for nearly 100 years, is the best place to begin and end your day. With newly-renovated or classic apartment designs in studio, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, there is an apartment for every lifestyle. In addition to our rooftop deck and convenient on-site dry cleaning with Pressbox, an entire suite of brand new amenities is underway including a media lounge and pantry, a communal workspace, an expansive fitness center with Peloton studio and more. An ever-evolving and expertly reimagined piece of Chicago history, you can now make Century Tower your new home!