1130 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL

Near West Side
46 Units Available
K2 Apartments
365 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$6,050
1650 sqft
Contemporary apartments have designer cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Private balconies provide sweeping views of Chicago. Pet-friendly community has grooming facilities. Located near top attractions and dining establishments.
Near South Side
26 Units Available
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,355
1552 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
The Loop
51 Units Available
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$5,075
2012 sqft
Located in the heart of Chicago by the river. Stylish apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a hot tub and concierge service.
Near North Side
16 Units Available
Parc Huron
469 W Huron St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,468
1409 sqft
Residences feature in-unit laundry and dishwasher for convenience. Smoke-free apartment community with wine room and hot tub for relaxation. Close to Ward A. Montgomery Park and the North Branch Chicago River, with access to Interstate-94.
Lincoln Park
5 Units Available
The Pelham
326 West Dickens Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
895 sqft
Situated on the corner of Dickens Avenue & Clark Street in Lincoln Park, this classic courtyard building is within one of Chicago's most sought after neighborhoods.
Near North Side
173 Units Available
Old Town Park - II
202 West Hill Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,815
1790 sqft
Onni proudly presents Old Town Park II, a modern and stylish residence inspired by the neighborhood.
Douglas
136 Units Available
Lake Meadows
500 E 33rd St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1228 sqft
Located along Lake Michigan and only minutes from Old Town Chicago, this community boasts on-site Zipcar rental, free parking, a community center and an on-site shopping mall. Pet-friendly apartments have free basic cable.
Near North Side
21 Units Available
Old Town Park
1140 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
1613 sqft
Modern 32-story apartment tower located in Old Town. Complex has a rooftop pool and sundeck, sports court, and sports lounge. Units feature gourmet kitchens, high-end appliances and wide-plank flooring.
Near West Side
6 Units Available
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,805
1968 sqft
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.
Near North Side
45 Units Available
Optima Signature
220 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$5,905
1749 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Whole Foods, Riverwalk, Lake Michigan, River North and The Magnificent Mile. Built-in closets, stainless steel appliances, wide-plank flooring and raised ceilings.
Near North Side
15 Units Available
The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$8,675
1830 sqft
The Hudson Apartments, at 750 N Hudson St, is located in the River North neighborhood of Chicago.
Near North Side
23 Units Available
1225 Old Town
1225 N Wells St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,820
1547 sqft
North side just east of La Salle Boulevard. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters for contemporary look. Rooftop pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Easy walking to Happy Camper Pizzeria and Declan's Irish Pub.
Lakeview
4 Units Available
The Addison - 915 W Addison St
915 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,971
1206 sqft
The Addison is Horizon Realty Group’s newest renovation project. These recently rehabbed apartments feature hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, and glorious exposed brick.
Kenwood
5 Units Available
1318-24 E Hyde Park Blvd
1324 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1311 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE on a 12+ month lease. Restrictions apply. Contact leasing for details. Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Near North Side
12 Units Available
Flair Tower
222 W Erie St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
1748 sqft
At Flair Tower, style and comfort are yours! With our art-lined halls with over 100 pieces of fine art including a mixture of originals, reproduction lithographs, serigraphs and oil paintings, Flair Tower’s boutique apartment building fits right in
Riverdale
2 Units Available
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1077 sqft
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.
Uptown
28 Units Available
Buena Shores
833 W Buena Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
700 sqft
This high-rise building is located in the historic Buena Park neighborhood, steps from the lakefront, Montrose Harbor, Wrigley Field and multiple CTA stops.
Near North Side
34 Units Available
NEXT
347 W Chestnut St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$5,883
1675 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with exquisite finishes and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a yoga studio, fire pit and game room on site. By CTA bus and train lines. Near nightlife, dining, and shops.
West Town
41 Units Available
Reside on Green Street
504 N Green St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,845
1435 sqft
Wrigley Stadium, Kennedy Expressway and Wicker Park are all nearby this property. Furnished apartments available. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga studio, pool, gym and fire pit available.
Near South Side
29 Units Available
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$5,419
2064 sqft
Prime location in the South Loop neighborhood close to nightlife, restaurants, culture and shopping. Modern apartment homes with high ceilings, keyless entry and brushed chrome hardware. Business Center and outdoor deck.
Lakeview
21 Units Available
The Van der Rohe
2933 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,180
1380 sqft
The Van der Rohe is an ideal location with several shopping districts, Lincoln Park, running trails and beaches just steps away.
The Loop
56 Units Available
Essex on the Park
808 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1405 sqft
The bar is as high as the building is tall. This masterfully designed apartment community perched on Chicago's prestigious Michigan Avenue offers upscale accommodations, enviable conveniences and vibrant city living.
Washington Park
34 Units Available
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr
6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$910
636 sqft
Now leasing! 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr is located in the Washington Park neighborhood of Chicago. Two and three-bedroom apartments recently underwent a complete renovation, and feature new appliances and hardwood floors.
Lakeview
3 Units Available
1103 W Cornelia Ave
1103 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL
Great NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Lakeview close to Wrigleville. Close to everything including, El train, bus lines, shopping, nightlife, gym & walking distance to Wrigley field.

June 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chicago rent trends were flat over the past month

Chicago rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chicago stand at $1,097 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,291 for a two-bedroom. Chicago's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chicago, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Chicago rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Chicago, a few similar cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chicago is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Chicago's median two-bedroom rent of $1,291 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Chicago.
    • While Chicago's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Chicago.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

