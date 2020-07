Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly concierge courtyard doorman guest suite lobby package receiving smoke-free community

Live life in balance. A balance between the energy of River North living and the quiet calm of a true neighborhood. Where staff is more like family and luxury is ingrained in what you experience each day. Where unbelievable views and strolls along the Riverwalk allow you to just live. Because it’s more than an apartment – it’s your home. So breathe in. Live out. Find your balance at Kingsbury Plaza.