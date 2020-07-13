646 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Chicago, IL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
800 sqft
Brand-new apartment interiors, the units in Grand Crossing are ideal for residents desiring to be near the shores of Lake Michigan. The apartments are blocks from where Lake Shore Drive begins and close to I-90/I-94.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Kenwood
Pangea 4720 S Drexel Blvd
4720 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$820
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
775 sqft
Recently renovated units available in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Features include hardwood floors and granite counters. Laundry facility available on site. Located in the highly walkable neighborhood of Bronzeville, Chicago, near parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
5 Units Available
Hyde Park
5049 S. Drexel Boulevard
5101 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$865
308 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
580 sqft
Brick-faced apartment building with early 20th-century craftsmanship. Recently renovated apartments have a fireplace, granite counters and hardwood floors. Some on-site parking, a community gym and on-site laundry. Borders Washington Park, with local schools close by.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
13 Units Available
Kenwood
Woodlawn Terrace
4726 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$965
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1034 sqft
Pet-friendly community centered around a private courtyard. The studios and 1-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Washington Park is within walking distance. Highway 40 links to downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
13 Units Available
Hyde Park
5500 S. Cornell Avenue
5493 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$895
295 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
702 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
724 sqft
Converted elegant hotel with 1920s character, parking, on-site laundry and bike storage. Residents enjoy units with walk in closets, hardwood floors and laundry. Located in Hyde Park, close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
3 Units Available
Hyde Park
Ellis Court
5301 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,075
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from Drexel Square and Nichols Park. Lavishly appointed apartments with a modern kitchen, luxury appliances and hardwood flooring. A pleasant community includes a courtyard, 24-hour maintenance and internet access.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
12 Units Available
Kenwood
4721 S. Ellis Avenue
4721 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
297 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
426 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
683 sqft
Located in Hyde Park, close to Lake Michigan. Residents enjoy communal courtyard, parking, laundry and trash valet. Units feature walk-in closets, bathtub, dishwasher and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
3 Units Available
Kenwood
Drexel Terrace
5043 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished homes with extra storage and granite counters. Parking available on site. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Near the University of Chicago. Easy access to I-90 and I-94.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
31 Units Available
Washington Park
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr
6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$815
511 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
636 sqft
Now leasing! 6160 S Martin Luther King Dr is located in the Washington Park neighborhood of Chicago. Two and three-bedroom apartments recently underwent a complete renovation, and feature new appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
South Shore
6921 S Cornell Ave
6921 South Cornell Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 6921 S Cornell Ave, a newly rehabbed 12-unit building in the South Shore area of Chicago! This community features available off-street parking and the apartment units may include carpeting and an eat-in kitchen.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Hyde Park
5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$915
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Greater Grand Crossing
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
680 sqft
Comfortable homes with updated kitchens, custom bathrooms and plush carpeting. Near I-90 and I-94. Close to Lem's Bar-B-Q if you want some great food. Near Hamilton Park and CTA bus and train routes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6238-44 S Western Ave
6238 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$610
280 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have granite counters and some carpeted floors, with tiled floors in bathrooms, kitchen and entryway. Heat is included in rent; building has controlled access.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Greater Grand Crossing
6700 S Indiana Avenue
6700 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$855
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
675 sqft
Convenient to I-94 and the Chicago Skyway toll road. Also close to King Drive Station and 63rd Street Station. Apartments are fitted with intercoms and hardwood floors. Convenient on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7109-15 S Ridgeland
7109 S Ridgeland Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
725 sqft
Convenient to Bryn Mawr and Stony Island stations. Also close to Jeffery Plaza. Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with large kitchens and quality appliances. Laundry facilities and security cameras.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Washington Park
Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue
5504 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$830
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
Spacious and airy apartments located by public transit and Interstate 94. These recently renovated units allow cats and dogs. Enjoy the convenience of onsite laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
28 Units Available
Uptown
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,018
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
485 sqft
Recently-renovated, classic Chicago apartments in the Buena Vista neighborhood, within walking distance of Lake Michigan parks and public transportation. Studio and 1-bedroom units with hardwood floors and dishwashers. Off-street parking available for a fee. Gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Lakeview
Reside on Stratford
525 W Stratford Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,036
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
677 sqft
Spacious homes with fully equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Residents get access to a cafe, fitness center and laundry room. Steps from CTA buses and trains. Close to Wrigley Field.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
South Shore
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,000
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located right on South Shore Drive with stunning lake views. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments close to Hyde Park and plenty of restaurants and shops. Spacious units with large closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Logan Square
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$892
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
500 sqft
Overlooking Kosciusko Park, 3935 W. Diversey is the best of both worlds-urban excitement when you want it, nature and serenity when you don't.STUDIO | 1 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7801-03 S Cornell
7801 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
976 sqft
Spacious units with plenty of natural lighting. Fenced-in yard surrounded by green space and trees. Conveniently located near several bus routes and the Chicago Skyway.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$885
746 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pangea Real Estate's apartments on Ashland Avenue in Chicago offer charm and modern updates in lovely Calumet. Shopping and dining are in walking distance. With only six apartments, this building feels like a home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
West Garfield Park
701 S Karlov Ave
701 S Karlov Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property's apartments have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Some utilities are provided in the cost of rent. Just minutes from the Pulaski metro station and I-290.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Shore
7316 S Jeffery Blvd
7316 S Jeffery Blvd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$980
900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. Free heat and phone-entry intercom. On-site laundry. Close to I-90 and Lake Michigan in very walkable neighborhood.

July 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chicago rents declined slightly over the past month

Chicago rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chicago stand at $1,096 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Chicago's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Chicago throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents were down 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Chicago rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Chicago has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Chicago is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Chicago's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chicago remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Detroit (+0.2%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $901, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Chicago.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

