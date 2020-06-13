191 Apartments for rent in Forest Park, IL

Moving to Forest Park

Meet with landlords and discuss all applicable fees once you hit the streets of Forest Park, equipped with your list of needs and wants. Most apartments will ask for a month's rent as well as a security deposit. If renting from a homeowner directly, the deposit may be able to be paid in increments. Make certain to take notes on any place you do rent; rental agreements in town hold you responsible for any damage to the unit, and even a scratch on the hardwood from that dining chair with metal legs can cost more than you'd imagine.

Rental agencies can occasionally lead you astray when it comes to finding a home. Make certain they know your limits and what you're searching for. You may want to use the service as a way to get a broad idea of the rental landscape but in the end, forging ahead on your own may be most efficient.