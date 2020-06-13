191 Apartments for rent in Forest Park, IL📍
The village of Forest Park sits near Chicago's city limit and is a mix between urban-chic and classic all-American suburb. Folks enjoy a robust public transportation system via Chicago CTA trains and buses as well as the Metra station in town that transports them to areas less traveled. Forest Park is just how you would expect a suburb of Chicago to be. The neighborhoods here are made up of single-family homes and apartment complexes. There are unmarked pubs on street corners and cars are parked in garages behind the house, off the alleyway.
Meet with landlords and discuss all applicable fees once you hit the streets of Forest Park, equipped with your list of needs and wants. Most apartments will ask for a month's rent as well as a security deposit. If renting from a homeowner directly, the deposit may be able to be paid in increments. Make certain to take notes on any place you do rent; rental agreements in town hold you responsible for any damage to the unit, and even a scratch on the hardwood from that dining chair with metal legs can cost more than you'd imagine.
Rental agencies can occasionally lead you astray when it comes to finding a home. Make certain they know your limits and what you're searching for. You may want to use the service as a way to get a broad idea of the rental landscape but in the end, forging ahead on your own may be most efficient.
Housing for rent in Forest Park is easily defined. There are spacious apartment homes and house rentals that afford a vast selection given individual preference. For high-rise living, look to village center. For a more residential feel, seek an address that puts you close to Roosevelt and Des Plaines, where single-family homes are more common.
Village Center: The hip and urban city center is comprised mostly of apartment complexes and local businesses. Studio and small units are common. To secure larger spaces, count on shelling out a decent amount of money. The cost is well worth it when you realize you can turn around without seeing the whole of your abode in one spin.
Madison Street: This is where all of the action happens. Folks in town fill its fine dining establishments and entertainment venues each week from beginning to end. Francesca's Fiore and Gaetano's are among the favorites, serving up delectable cuisine that garners attention from tourists as well. House Red Vinoteca and Saigon Pho get honorable mentions as well, for diversity among a lot of pub grub and pizza.
Roosevelt and Des Plaines: While apartments are present here, homes for rent are common as well. Single-family houses with up to three bedrooms are available for a bit more than you'd pay for a two-bedroom floor plan across town.
Living in Forest Park ensures you a carefree commute to Chicago on the Blue Line, with stations near most major areas of the city. Bus lines also abound and all areas of the village are easily traversed on foot as well.
There are far more fast-food and greasy spoon joints in this end of town. Staples like Smokin' M's serve up gluttonous barbecue platters that taste incredible and are affordable enough to eat far too often. Good thing Maple Park is nearby. A breath of fresh air and a walk will be necessary after that slice of chocolate cake from Portillo's.
Helpful Tips
Forest Park is a Midwest town -- meaning the winters can be bone-chilling and involve snow, sleet, and wind. Heavy jackets, gloves, and that embarrassing set of earmuffs you swore you'd never wear should definitely be put in your moving boxes.
While the public transportation system here is easily one of the best in the nation, many folks still feel the need to own a car. If you're without, there are many Zipcar stations around the village that will allow you to rent a car for grocery-getting when you simply don't feel like lugging that reuseable bag a half-mile.
Forest Park is an artsy little joint. Many folks are tied to journalism, performing, or fine arts, which makes for vast and culturally sound entertainment options. With far more to offer than most simple suburbs, newbies can sign up for Meetups to find like-minded new friends and indulge in a cooking or pottery class.