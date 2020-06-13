191 Apartments for rent in Forest Park, IL

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
936 Marengo Ave 1
936 Marengo Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Updated apartment near Harlem blue line - Property Id: 139934 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139934 Property Id 139934 (RLNE5844757)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
410 Thomas Avenue - 2
410 Thomas Ave, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
838 sqft
FOREST PARK ONE (1) BED, ONE (1) BATH newly renovated apartment. Updated kitchen and bath. Granite counter tops. Modern accent lighting. Hardwood floors. Heat, trash, & water paid by Landlord. Electric & cooking gas paid by tenant.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
7422 Madison Street
7422 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1219 sqft
BRAND NEW TWO (2) BED, ONE (1) BATH FOREST PARK renovated apartment available. Great light throughout. HUGE kitchen island. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious walk-in closets. Built-in wet bar. IN-UNIT washer/dryer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
904 Thomas Avenue
904 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2187 sqft
Available now! Spacious home in great Forest Park location - close to Blue Line CTA, park district, pool, parks, and more! Gutted and re-built in 2004, the first floor features hardwood floors, large living room, formal dining room, open kitchen w/

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
134 Marengo Street
134 Marengo Ave, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Rarely available charming & spacious 2 story loft condo. First floor offers Living Room and Dining Room with wood laminate floors and large windows. Kitchen includes oven/range, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
918 Thomas Avenue
918 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
High first floor, updated unit with 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths for rent in great neighborhood! Hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1030 BELOIT Avenue
1030 Beloit Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1034 sqft
IS THIS HEAVEN? Almost! This Mid-Mod Ranch has been perfectly updated for today. 5-bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 levels of private living space, unique, one-of-a-kind gorgeous rental home in beautiful Forest Park.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
941 Marengo Avenue
941 Marengo Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Available August 1st! This charming, large 1 OR 2 bedroom unit has it all! The unit is the entire 2nd floor of this beautiful property and offers a large living room (with french doors for 2nd bedroom if needed), dining room (this could be the

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1004 Beloit Avenue
1004 Beloit Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
PLEASE DIRECT ALL INQUIRIES TO US ONLINE. IN PERSON VIEWINGS ARE NOT AN OPTION. VIDEOS ARE AVAILABLE. Huge penthouse apartment in newer building.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1404 Elgin Avenue
1404 Elgin Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
838 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1404 Elgin Avenue in Forest Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
214 Circle Avenue
214 Circle Avenue, Forest Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one bedroom , private lot parking for additional $25 or garage parking for additional $50, all newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large walk in closet, Agent owned

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
336 Lathrop Avenue
336 Lathrop Avenue, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
Gorgeous unit with Hardwood floors, beautiful view from the balcony. Located in Downtown Forest Park, waking distance from the Blue Line and all of the Madison St. restaurant, bars and shopping. Laundry in first floor. Parking and storage included.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
625 South Harlem Avenue
625 South Harlem Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 625 South Harlem Avenue in Forest Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
7443 Jackson Avenue
7443 Jackson Blvd, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Lovely and spacious 2+ bedroom apartment in a four unit building. Fabulous forest park location! Bright unit with all newer windows.Features beautiful hardwood floors through out.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Park
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Maywood
1 Unit Available
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B
1120 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1200 sqft
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B Available 07/01/20 Apartment for Lease in Oak Park - Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, 2nd Floor Walk up. Unit features Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter tops, Updated Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, In unit-washer/dryer.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1114 N. Harlem unit 2
1114 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
1114 N.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Avenue Square Condominiums
219 North Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1BR/1BA Downtown Oak Park unit available on July 1st. Amenities include in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, and central air. (RLNE3264973)

Median Rent in Forest Park

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Forest Park is $908, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,068.
Studio
$782
1 Bed
$908
2 Beds
$1,068
3+ Beds
$1,366
City GuideForest Park
It smells like sugar around Forest Park, IL, and Ferrara Pan Candy Company is to blame. This company has been doling out its sweet treats to the masses since its inception in 1908.

The village of Forest Park sits near Chicago's city limit and is a mix between urban-chic and classic all-American suburb. Folks enjoy a robust public transportation system via Chicago CTA trains and buses as well as the Metra station in town that transports them to areas less traveled. Forest Park is just how you would expect a suburb of Chicago to be. The neighborhoods here are made up of single-family homes and apartment complexes. There are unmarked pubs on street corners and cars are parked in garages behind the house, off the alleyway.

Having trouble with Craigslist Forest Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Forest Park

Meet with landlords and discuss all applicable fees once you hit the streets of Forest Park, equipped with your list of needs and wants. Most apartments will ask for a month's rent as well as a security deposit. If renting from a homeowner directly, the deposit may be able to be paid in increments. Make certain to take notes on any place you do rent; rental agreements in town hold you responsible for any damage to the unit, and even a scratch on the hardwood from that dining chair with metal legs can cost more than you'd imagine.

Rental agencies can occasionally lead you astray when it comes to finding a home. Make certain they know your limits and what you're searching for. You may want to use the service as a way to get a broad idea of the rental landscape but in the end, forging ahead on your own may be most efficient.

Forest Park Neighborhoods

Housing for rent in Forest Park is easily defined. There are spacious apartment homes and house rentals that afford a vast selection given individual preference. For high-rise living, look to village center. For a more residential feel, seek an address that puts you close to Roosevelt and Des Plaines, where single-family homes are more common.

Village Center: The hip and urban city center is comprised mostly of apartment complexes and local businesses. Studio and small units are common. To secure larger spaces, count on shelling out a decent amount of money. The cost is well worth it when you realize you can turn around without seeing the whole of your abode in one spin.

Madison Street: This is where all of the action happens. Folks in town fill its fine dining establishments and entertainment venues each week from beginning to end. Francesca's Fiore and Gaetano's are among the favorites, serving up delectable cuisine that garners attention from tourists as well. House Red Vinoteca and Saigon Pho get honorable mentions as well, for diversity among a lot of pub grub and pizza.

Roosevelt and Des Plaines: While apartments are present here, homes for rent are common as well. Single-family houses with up to three bedrooms are available for a bit more than you'd pay for a two-bedroom floor plan across town.

Living in Forest Park

Living in Forest Park ensures you a carefree commute to Chicago on the Blue Line, with stations near most major areas of the city. Bus lines also abound and all areas of the village are easily traversed on foot as well.

There are far more fast-food and greasy spoon joints in this end of town. Staples like Smokin' M's serve up gluttonous barbecue platters that taste incredible and are affordable enough to eat far too often. Good thing Maple Park is nearby. A breath of fresh air and a walk will be necessary after that slice of chocolate cake from Portillo's.

Helpful Tips

Forest Park is a Midwest town -- meaning the winters can be bone-chilling and involve snow, sleet, and wind. Heavy jackets, gloves, and that embarrassing set of earmuffs you swore you'd never wear should definitely be put in your moving boxes.

While the public transportation system here is easily one of the best in the nation, many folks still feel the need to own a car. If you're without, there are many Zipcar stations around the village that will allow you to rent a car for grocery-getting when you simply don't feel like lugging that reuseable bag a half-mile.

Forest Park is an artsy little joint. Many folks are tied to journalism, performing, or fine arts, which makes for vast and culturally sound entertainment options. With far more to offer than most simple suburbs, newbies can sign up for Meetups to find like-minded new friends and indulge in a cooking or pottery class.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Forest Park?
In Forest Park, the median rent is $782 for a studio, $908 for a 1-bedroom, $1,068 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,366 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Forest Park, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Forest Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Forest Park area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Forest Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Forest Park from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

