Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:47 PM

1727 Apartments for rent in Chicago, IL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
42 Units Available
Near North Side
Grand Plaza
540 N State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,766
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,362
1285 sqft
This pet-friendly community was recently renovated. It's located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a heated pool, running track, concierge service, and fitness center. Wood floors, balconies, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
59 Units Available
The Loop
Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,329
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1150 sqft
Apartments with lake and city views. 24-hour door attendant and 24-hour laundry center available. Complimentary bike storage. Coffee and tea service available. Minutes from Field Museum of Natural History, Adler Planetarium, and Lake Michigan.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Near West Side
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,140
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,790
1968 sqft
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
Reside on Clark
2200 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,575
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes right in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood. Bike storage available. Cats and dogs allowed. By the Lincoln Park Zoo and North Avenue Beach. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
28 Units Available
West Loop
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,840
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,736
1207 sqft
Close to the Ogilvie Transportation Center and W Randolph St. Modern apartments featuring designer kitchens, stainless steel appliances and patios/balconies. Clubhouse, coffee bar, pool, clubhouse and gym all available to residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
32 Units Available
Near North Side
Sono East
840 W Blackhawk St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,526
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,102
1152 sqft
Modern feel with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors close to Route 64. Concierge, gym and pool. Close to dining at Joe's on Weed Street and Burger Bar Chicago and shopping at Nordstrom.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
57 Units Available
Near North Side
North Water
340 E North Water St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,801
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,517
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,209
1330 sqft
Spacious living space with hardwood flooring. All appliances included, large closets, laundry facilities and bike storage. Swimming pool, clubhouse, dog grooming area and fire pit. Concierge service and gym open around the clock.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
4 Units Available
West Town
1241 N Milwaukee
1241 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
943 sqft
1241 N. Milwaukee's unique floorplans and features reflect the creativity and variety that Wicker Park is known for. Flat roads and defined bike lanes make cycling an easy option for daily errands.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
5 Units Available
Logan Square
The Western 1920
1920 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Western 1920 in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
56 Units Available
Near North Side
465 North Park
465 North Park Drive, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,921
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,189
1413 sqft
This new construction community is a luxury lifestyle center. On-site amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge with a fireplace, sky lounge, and dog run and pet spa. Spacious interiors with high-end finishes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
50 Units Available
Near West Side
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,575
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,062
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1145 sqft
Located close to Kinzie Station and Restaurant Row. Units have granite kitchens, full-size washer/dryers and wood flooring. Community features a fitness center, bike storage and private dog park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
45 Units Available
West Town
Spoke
728 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,677
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1116 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood-style flooring, kitchen islands and high ceilings. Property includes a lounge area, party room and bocce court. By the Blue Line for convenient transportation. Near River West's best dining and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
16 Units Available
Near North Side
State and Grand
505 N State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,688
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1219 sqft
State and Grand is conveniently located within walking distance of museums and art galleries, the famous Lakefront Trail, shopping and dining, and some of Chicago's most vibrant night life; making it an ideal option for urban apartment living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
91 Units Available
Near North Side
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,697
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,559
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom finishes. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and gym. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Close to Oak Street Beach. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
28 Units Available
Near South Side
Sky 55
1255 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,910
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1222 sqft
Convenient to Roosevelt station. Modern apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows in a community boasting panoramic lake and city views. Community offers a rooftop garden courtyard, dining terrace and swimming pool. On-site grocery store and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Near North Side
sixforty northwells
640 N Wells, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,695
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1214 sqft
Modern apartments at the corner of Ontario and Wells with luxe features like chef-inspired kitchens, stone countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy a rooftop with heated pool, hot tub and panoramic views of downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Lincoln Park
Wrightwood Flats
512 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,505
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
880 sqft
A boutique 20-unit apartment in the cozy streets of the Lakeview neighborhood, The Wrightwood features units complete with top-of-the-line finishes such as stainless steel double-door refrigerators, beautiful cabinets and extra counter space.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
31 Units Available
Near West Side
Echelon Chicago
353 N Desplaines St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,648
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,772
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
1110 sqft
Great location in downtown Chicago close to public transit, grocery stores, and dining. Resort-style rooftop pool and sundeck, fitness center, clubroom, and outdoor grilling patio. Units have spacious bathrooms and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Uptown
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,397
1297 sqft
Close to the lake and easy public transit, 5427 N. Broadway is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Uptown
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1535 sqft
Luxurious units with ample living space and designer finishes. Run, swim, or toss ball at nearby Chase Park. Minutes from the Ravenswood Metra station. Close to Montrose Beach and Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
4 Units Available
Uptown
4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
889 sqft
Located in an architecturally distinct walkup, 4401 N. Clark offers character and convenience in one of Chicago's most diverse neighborhoods.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
4 Units Available
Lincoln Park
617 W Drummond
617 West Drummond Place, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
819 sqft
Close to the lake and steps from one of Chicago's most happening intersections, 617 W. Drummond is everything you want it to be.2 BEDROOM
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
2834-38 N Orchard
2834 North Orchard Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1129 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to one of Chicago's greatest intersections, 2834-8 N. Orchard is urban living at its best.2, 3 AND 4 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
North Center
2357-8 W. School
2357 West School Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,966
1367 sqft
The city is your doorstep at 2357-8 W. School, where everyday conveniences are yours to enjoy in one of Chicago's most unique neighborhoods.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS

July 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Chicago Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chicago Rent Report. Chicago rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chicago rents declined slightly over the past month

Chicago rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chicago stand at $1,096 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Chicago's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Chicago throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents were down 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Chicago rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Chicago has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Chicago is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Chicago's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chicago remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Detroit (+0.2%), Philadelphia (+-0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $901, and $1,180 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Chicago.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

